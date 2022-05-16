Steward Health Care Week 40 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Andrew Lombana, Juan Diego (So.)

Juan Diego’s Andrew Lombana proved at the 3A state tournament over the past two weeks that even the last guy in the batting order can make a big difference.

He was instrumental in leading Juan Diego to a perfect 5-0 record in the 3A playoff as he went 12 of 21 at the plate with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over that span.

“Although he hit in the 9 hole, Andrew was dangerous offensively and was a threat every time he walked to the plate. His confidence and unselfishness helped build our team confidence that we can do this,” said Juan Diego coach Taylor Berg. “If our 9 hole is producing, we all can. Andrew was a tough out all year and his five-game playoff stretch of at-bats was special.”

In the state championship against ALA he went 4 for 4 with a triple, home run and two RBIs.

Softball

Hallie Nielsen, Duchesne (Sr.)

Duchesne’s Hallie Nielsen delivered all season for her team, including the biggest hit of the season in the entire 2A classification last week.

She drove home the walk-off winner for Duchesne in the 2A state championship as Duchesne rallied to beat Enterprise 5-4.

“Hallie has done a great job for us this year, keeping her composure through a position change, and all the ups and downs of a season. She came up big for us in the championship game with a huge hit. She’s a great leader and teammate,” said Duchesne coach Kyle Grant.

In Duchesne’s three wins on the final day of the season she went 4 for 10 with five RBIs.

For the season she finished with a .367 batting average with 33 runs scored, 3 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Boys soccer

Luke Muhlstein, Rowland Hall (Sr.)

Senior Luke Muhlstein delivered in the clutch for Rowland Hall down the stretch this season.

The winger scored both goals in Rowland Hall’s 2-0 semifinal win over American Heritage, and then the following day in the 2A state championship he scored the go-ahead goal from the penalty spot in the 2-0 win over St. Joseph.

“Luke is one of the team’s leaders and captains in his senior year, a fearless competitor,” said Rowland Hall coach Joe Murray.

Muhlstein finished the season with four goals and seven assists from the left side of the field. He was also a great on-set piece.

Boys lacrosse

Cole Tery, Bountiful (Sr.)

Bountiful’s head into the 5A state tournament as the No. 3 seed, and Cole Terry was a big part of leading the school to the 14-2 regular season record.

In the final three games of the regular season last week, region wins over Northridge, Viewmont and Woods Cross, the defender recorded five goals and four assists.

“Even though he plays defense he is still a big part of what makes us successful on offense. His ability to pick up a ground ball and turn that into a fast break situation is second to none,” said Bountiful coach Peter Jordan.

For the season, Terry has recorded 17 goals, 19 assists, 201 ground balls and 66 takeaways.

Girls lacrosse

Zoe Heffernan, Brighton (Sr.)

Brighton senior Zoe Heffernan is putting the finishing touches on a successful career, with even brighter days ahead as she’s signed to play college lacrosse at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.

A USA Lacrosse All-American last year, Heffernan leads Brighton with 55 goals to go along with her 20 assists, 60 ground ball, 30 caused turnovers and 59 draw controls.

“She is a captain and a force for good on our team, good lacrosse and being a good person,” said Brighton coach Melissa Nash.

Heffernan has been invited to participate in the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s World Festival in Maryland in July.

Boys track

Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak (Jr.)

Lone Peak’s Jaron Hartshorn heads into this week’s 6A state track meet as one of the premier distance runners in the state and a threat to win multiple events.

Hartshorn is the defending state champ in the 1,600 meters, an event he holds the third-fastest time in this season in Utah at 4:11.43.

“Jaron has been a leader by example since he came into our program a couple of years ago. He has an excellent work ethic and is admired by his teammates, coaches and peers,” said Lone Peak coach Brad Molen. “As a freshman, Jaron proved to be one to watch for the future with his early success, and he has not let anyone down. Jaron is ultra competitive and an all-around great individual.”

Hartshorn owns the best 3,200 meter time after posting a 9:03.05 at the BYU Invitational two weeks ago and edging Farmington’s Ethan Peterson at the tape by .01.

“Jaron is a super talented athlete who works hard and has a nose for racing. He has a high ceiling of potential and we are excited to see how he improves over the next year. Above all that, he’s a good person,” said Lone Peak distance coach Ryan Bybee.

Girls track

Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont (Sr.)

Viewmont hurdler Sarah Spangenberg is peaking at the perfect time.

Last week at the Region 5 championships at Woods Cross High School, Spangenberg won both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles with two of the best times all season.

Her time of 14.85 in the 100 meter hurdles is the second-fastest time in Utah this spring, while her 45.30 time in the 300 meter hurdles is the third-fastest time.

“Sarah continually works hard and puts her heart into everything she does. She has been a great leader, example and team captain,” said Viewmont coach Nicole Lloyd.

Sapngenberg will be the defending 5A state champion in the 100 meter hurdles at the state meet this week.

Boys tennis

Liam Duffin, Crimson Cliffs (Sr.)

The defending 4A state champion this season, Liam Duffin took his game to the next level in 2022 and not surprisingly repeated as state champion.

Last week at the 4A state tournament at Liberty Park he won all three of his matches in straight sets, including beating Pine View’s Kaden Koch in the final 6-4, 6-4.

He finished the season with a 17-3 record, with his only losses coming against upper-classification players.

“Liam is a coach’s dream,” said coach Colin Brown. “I pulled him aside after last year and told him I thought he had plateaued as a player (which had to be hard to hear) and that the things he’d done to get to this level are not the things you have to do to get to the next level.

“So in the offseason he ratcheted everything up from his physical, technical and mental training to become the superstar player he is today. Liam was also our team captain and proved his leadership skills. As a senior, it’s going to be hard to see him move on from high school tennis, his dominant presence on the court will be missed.”

Girls golf

Gwen Stubbs, Richfield (Sr.)

Gwen Stubbs had an impressive Day 2 comeback at the 3A state tournament last week to claim 3A medalist honors.

Trailing by six shots after the first day, Stubbs shot a 3-over 75 on the second day to win the individual title by one stroke with a two-day 159.

“Gwen has been the perfect senior leader. She’s very kind to everyone, but is also extremely focused and hardworking. She would play with anyone in any pairing. She’s a wonderful student in golf and academics,” said Richfield coach Troy Jones.

On the final nine holes at Oquirrh Hills golf course as Stubbs tallied for the win, she shot a 1-under 35.

“She has a wonderful temperament for golf. She is steady, displaying little emotion during a round of golf, regardless of how good or bad it may be going,” said Jones. “It was always fun and uplifting for me, as a coach, to approach her during her round and see a smile on her face. We will definitely miss her steady, solid play and her terrific leadership.”

