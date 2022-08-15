Steward Health Care Week 1 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Miles McGrath, Viewmont (Sr.)

In the season opener for Viewmont last week, Miles McGrath went out and had a field day against Logan’s defense in the 30-16 victory.

McGrath carried the ball 22 times for 197 yards and a touchdown. The production equaled the 197 yards he recorded as a junior last season on 59 carries.

“Miles is a hard worker. He does everything at 100% and doesn’t take plays off. He is a great example for us here at Viewmont on how you work hard, and it pays off,” said first-year Viewmont coach Andru Jones.

McGrath’s lone touchdown on Friday came on a two-yard burst midway through the second quarter, which gave the Vikings a 16-3 cushion.

Girls Soccer

Nicole Lewis, American Fork (Sr.)

American Fork has raced to a 5-0 start this preseason, and senior midfielder Nicole Lewis has been one of the catalysts.

The reigning second team all-stater has recorded a goal or assist in four of five games this season, including a two-assist game last Thursday in a 3-1 win over Farmington.

For the season Lewis has four goals and four assists.

“Nicole has always been a great player at American Fork. This year she has come more ready than ever. Not only as a player but a leader and teammate. She is doing great things on and off the field. She has a motor that doesn’t stop and is willing to do anything to get the job done. We are super excited for her and for the season,” said American Fork coach Derek Dunn.

Earlier last week she also scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Cavemen beat Mountain Ridge 3-2.

Volleyball

Jordyn Harvey, Bountiful (Sr.)

Last year’s Deseret News 5A Player of the Year Jordyn Harvey picked up right where she left off in Bountiful’s season opener last week.

Harvey recorded 20 kills on 30 attempts, with just four errors as she led the Redhawks to a 25-8, 25-16, 25-15 win over West Jordan. She hit .533 in the victory with five digs, three aces and one block.

“Jordyn will be an important leader for our team this season. She has been a major part of our offense for the past three years, and will continue to carry a big load in her final season at Bountiful. She is up to the challenge, and we are excited to see great things from her this season,” said Bountiful coach Sarah Chism.

The outside hitter led Bountiful to the 5A state title last year and has verbally committed to Stanford.

Girls Cross Country

Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon (Fr.)

Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe sure knows how to make a great first impression.

Participating in her first high school meet last Saturday at the Premier Cross Country Invitational at Cottonwood Complex, Stowe dominated, winning by nearly a full minute ahead of the runner-up finisher from Juan Diego.

Stowe finished with a time of 18:10.40, while last year’s 3A state meet champion Ethan Stevens finished runner-up.

“This is Roslyn Stowe. The energy she brings to this Carbon team is incredible. You don’t see too many athletes that genuinely love running the way she does, her passion is incredible,” said Carbon coach Telisse Martak.

Boys Cross Country

Seth Armstrong, Hurricane (Sr.)

One meet down, and Hurricane senior Seth Armstrong already has one victory under his belt.

Armstrong won the Premier Cross Country Invitational at Cottonwood Complex on Saturday with an impressive time of 16:15.90. He finished 23 seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher from Carbon.

“Seth’s work ethic is amazing. If we do mile repeats, he will always do extra. If we do a 6-mile run, he will put in eight. His dedication, determination and mental toughness pays off when he is racing. I can always count on him to rise to the challenge of every race,” said coach Philip Armstrong.

Armstrong finished 16th at the state meet last year and will be looking to continue his upward trajectory this fall and be a larger factor at the state meet.

Girls Tennis

Maren McKenna, Green Canyon (Sr.)

Maren McKenna was instrumental in leading Green Canyon to the 4A tennis title a year ago, and she’s stepping up and making great contributions early this season. McKenna had to step up into a first doubles position last week in a dual match with Grantsville and then an invitational, and made it look easy going 4-0 with three different partners.

“She does so well at communicating with her partner and building them up. Maren will continue to boost her partner whether they are up or down. When down in a set, Maren will uplift her partner to play their best,” said Grantsville coach Camille Jeppson. “Maren is also one of our team captains. She was voted in by her teammates. She is a very good friend to all of the girls and they look to her for guidance.”

Last season McKenna teamed with Green Canyon senior Ava Checketts to win the 4A second doubles state title.

Boys Golf

Elliott Bond, Herriman (So.)

As a sophomore last season, Elliott Bond finished tied for 26th at the 6A state golf tournament as the Mustangs finished fifth as a team.

Fast forward to this high school season, and Bond is looking like a 6A medalist contender.

Last week in a Region 3 meet at Glen Eagle Golf Course, Bond shot a 66 to lead the Mustangs to the team victory with a score of 280.

“Even though he is only a sophomore, Elliot is our unquestioned leader. He doesn’t talk much out on the course, he lets his game do the talking for him. He is our hardest worker and there are incredible things ahead for him. I’m lucky to be a part of it,” said Herriman coach Jeff Price.

Baseball

Joel Romo, Bryce Valley (Sr.)

Bryce Valley senior Joel Romo is tearing it up early this season as he’s helped lead the Mustangs to a 7-4 record.

He’s batting .455 through 11 games with four doubles and seven RBIs. He’s also earned a 2-0 record on the mound. Last Saturday in a five-inning 10-0 win over Tintic, Romo only allowed two hits and struck out 11 batters.

“Joel is a natural leader and baseball player. He is not only a phenomenal shortstop and batter, he is also our No. 1 pitcher. He has had to learn a different style of baseball here in the small-school setting. He is willing to always do what is best for the team,” said Bryce Valley coach Tyson Brinkerhoff.

