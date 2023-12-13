High school basketball: Wednesday night boys and girls roundup

Boys Basketball

Region 18

In a close contest, the Parowan Rams (3-4) held off the Millard Eagles (0-8) by a score of 51-47. Hunter Bettridge led the Rams, scoring 13 points, while Daniel Bernhardi and Austin Edwards followed closely with 11 and 10 points respectively, both contributing two 3-pointers each. On the Eagles’ side, Treyden Terry and Derk Memmott both tallied 17 points. Despite the Eagles’ last quarter push, which resulted in a 17-17 draw for the quarter, the Rams maintained their early lead to secure the victory.

The Enterprise Wolves (4-2) delivered a decisive victory over the Water Canyon Wildcats (2-2), ending the game at 70-27. Treyson Whitman led the Wolves’ scoring with 14 points, backed up by Brady Crouch who delivered 10 points including two 3-pointers. The Wildcats’ top scorer, Dynonte Blackmore, pulled together nine points with a 3-pointer, and Derrek Quinton followed with seven points and another 3-pointer. Despite the Wildcats’ efforts, the Wolves maintained their lead throughout the game, particularly outshining their opponents in the second quarter with a 21-7 run.

Nonregion

In a closely contested game, the Rockwell Marshals (5-4) edged past the St. Joseph Jayhawks (2-3) with a score of 47-44. Luke Henderson led the Marshals with 13 points, with Ethan Kearl adding 11, including a 3-pointer. For the Jayhawks, Gavin Wolf and Gavin Donovan came up big, each scoring 14 points, with two 3-pointers each, while Declan Yarosik contributed an additional 11 points and one 3-pointer. The Marshals took control in the final quarter, outscoring the Jayhawks 19 to 12.

The APA West Valley Eagles (6-3) rallied in the second half to clinch a compelling 63-52 win over the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-5). Peter Hakim’s impressive performance, scoring 23 points for the Eagles, was bolstered by Komy Ocwor’s 18 points. Yeshi Tsering led the Winged Lions with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, while Luc Dowdle added another 13 points with three 3-pointers. The Winged Lions started strong, but the Eagles significantly turned the game around in the third and fourth quarters, outscoring their opponents 41-21 to secure their win.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs (7-1) maintained their strong start to the season, narrowly overcoming the Box Elder Bees (0-7) in a tightly contested game, securing a final score of 52-47. Kaden Hess and Joshua Arnell were the pivotal players for the Mustangs, both scoring 18 points, with Arnell also contributing two 3-pointers to the board. Elijah Kersey emerged as the standout player for the Bees, scoring 21 points, grabbing four rebounds, and adding five assists. Despite their efforts, including a final-quarter surge, the Bees could not bridge the gap, allowing the Mustangs to clinch the win.

The West Panthers (2-1) pulled away from the Draper APA Eagles (2-4) after the halftime break, scoring a decisive 54-33 victory. Taulaki Siosiua led the Panthers with 16 points and nine rebounds, assisted by Chachi Pan with nine points, and Phillip Ladua with eight points and two rebounds. For the Eagles, Ian Campbell and Urban Baldwin stood out with 14 and 13 points respectively, both showing prowess beyond the arc as Campbell sunk four 3-pointers and Baldwin netted three. A pivotal moment came in the third quarter when the Panthers outscored the Eagles 15-2, creating a lead the Eagles couldn’t overcome.

Showing resilience, the Providence Hall Patriots (3-5) rallied in the fourth quarter to overcome the Carbon Dinos (3-3), securing a close win of 54-48. For the Patriots, Ty Warnick and Evan Fraser led the charge with 17 and 14 points respectively, and both players also made a notable contribution from beyond the arc with Warnick making two 3-pointers and Fraser adding three. The Dinos were led by Zeke Willson who tallied 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed a rebound, along with Kahner Raby who scored 10 points and dominated the rebounds with seven. However, it was the Patriots who seized the fourth quarter, turning the tide with a 27-8 run.

The Highland Rams (5-1) managed to rally after a sluggish first quarter to ultimately clinch a 58-49 win over the Fremont Silverwolves (6-2). Isaiah Drisdom powered the Rams with 14 points, including a 3-pointer, followed by George McConkie with 12 points. For the Silverwolves, Hunter Hansen had a standout performance, netting 20 points and a 3-pointer, while Easton Duft contributed 11 points, also hitting a 3-pointer. However, the Silverwolves were unable to maintain their early lead and were outscored by the Rams 42-22 in the second and third quarters combined.

In a nail-biting game, the Kearns Cougars (2-4) snatched a 60-59 win away from the Tooele Buffaloes (2-3). With his sharp three-point shooting, Darin Detvongsa was an offensive powerhouse for the Cougars with his game-leading 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Mauricio Lemus and Anywan Kuang both complemented his performance by netting 11 points each, with Lemus sinking three 3-pointers and Kuang adding one. Crew Lewis led the way for the Buffaloes with 17 points including three 3-pointers, while Ethan Rogers and Grady Symonds chipped in with 14 and 13 points, respectively. The Buffaloes just fell short despite outscoring the Cougars 20-18 in the final quarter.

Despite an early lead from the Canyon View Falcons (2-3), the undefeated Green Canyon Wolves (7-0) made a firm comeback to secure a 65-58 win. The Wolves showcased a balanced offensive approach, with four players scoring in double figures. Kyran Hoffman led the Wolves with 18 points, followed by Jackson Penigar with 16 points, Jared Anderson with 15 points including three 3-pointers, and Layker Ward who added 14, sinking two 3-pointers. The Falcons were led by Ty Attig with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, and Felps Sanders who put up 16 points.

The Herriman Mustangs (6-2) secured a decisive 73-51 win over the Hillcrest Huskies (4-3). The Mustangs’ high-powered offense saw some standout performances, including a 20-point game from Ike Palmer, including three 3-pointers, and a solid 18 points from Cale Barclay. Carlo Mulford added another 10 points, also sinking two 3-pointers. Damani Wilkerson put up an honorable effort for the Huskies, leading their scoring efforts with 17 points, followed by Rhett Robinson, who contributed 13 points with three 3-pointers. Despite the balanced scoring effort from the Huskies, the Mustangs held a consistent lead throughout all four quarters.

In an intense overtime encounter, the South Sevier Rams (6-3) triumphed over the Kanab Cowboys (4-3) with a final score of 68-59. Jaggar Redd’s strong performance for the Rams shone through as he scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and provided four assists. Stockton Roberts and Mackson Bastian also posted solid numbers, with Roberts adding 13 points and Bastian scoring 12 points and collecting an impressive 11 rebounds. Cash Mortensen was the standout player for the Cowboys, scoring a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Trey Castagno and Kale Glover contributed a further 13 and 10 points respectively, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Rams’ rally in overtime, clinching the win with 11 points in the extra period compared to the Cowboy’s 2.

The Weber Warriors (6-1) extended their winning streak with a decisive 70-41 triumph over the Bonneville Lakers (2-4). Malachi Spencer was in fine form for the Warriors, pouring in a game-high 28 points, including two 3-pointers. Hunter Schenck and Tyler Payne also notched up solid numbers, scoring 12 points each. Despite Nick Sebehar’s 13 points and Ben Tesch’s 11 points, which included a 3-pointer, for the Lakers, the team was unable to match up against the dominant Warriors, who outscored them in every quarter.

Pleasant Grove dominated American Heritage for the 86-60 victory on Wednesday.

The Wasatch Wasps (3-2) delivered a strong performance and earned a convincing 71-47 victory over the Morgan Trojans (2-6). The Wasps were led by Sam Lind who scored a team-high 21 points, featuring two 3-pointers. His teammates JJ Serre and Miles Brown also shone, with Serre adding 16 points, including two 3-pointers, and Brown contributing 13 points, also with two 3-pointers. Carsen Behnke rounded out the Wasps’ double-digit scorers with 11 points and three 3-pointers. Kolton Asay was the leading scorer for the Trojans with 14 points which included two 3-pointers.

In a game that came down to the wire, the Summit Academy Bears (5-7) edged past the Grantsville Cowboys (3-4) by a single point with a final score of 45-44. Colbyn Draper led the charge for the Bears with 16 points, and Stewart Woodward also reached double figures with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. The Cowboys also had solid contributions from Ethan Powell and Jack Hendrix, both netting 11 points including one 3-pointer each, and Bryson Roberts chipping in 10 points, which included two 3-pointers. Despite an early advantage for the Cowboys, the Bears slowly fought back, outscoring Grantsville in the final two quarters to secure a narrow win.

After trailing for the first three quarters, the Tabiona Tigers (5-1) staged an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter to secure a 53-48 win over the Duchesne Eagles (4-4). Chance Lazenby was the top scorer for the Tigers with 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Logan Rhoades and Gavin Rhoades also made notable contributions with 11 and 10 points respectively. On the other side, Kyson Giles led the Eagles’ effort with 19 points, featuring two 3-pointers, and Parker Crum added 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite leading for the majority of the game, Duchesne wasn’t able to hold off Tabiona’s strong push in the final quarter where the Tigers outscored the Eagles 25-14.

The undefeated South Summit Wildcats (9-0) squeezed out a win against the North Summit Braves (5-3) in a tightly contested cross-county rivalry matchup, with a final score of 52-51. The Wildcats’ Logan Woolstenhulme led all scorers with 21 points, while teammate Cam Harris added 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Bracken Lassche contributed 9 points to the Wildcats’ win as well. For the Braves, Buck Sargent posted strong numbers with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds. Trevor Richins supplemented the Braves’ efforts with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite the Braves’ hard-fought effort, the Wildcats were able to maintain their perfect record with a narrow one-point win.

The Springville Red Devils (3-2) pulled off an impressive 78-69 road win against the Provo Bulldogs (4-3). Jamyn Sondrup led the Red Devils with a game-high 31 points, including three 3-pointers. Mason Hansen also contributed a significant 25 points and connected on two 3-pointers. Andrew Miller and Ethan Chapman added 10 and 6 points respectively to the Red Devils’ tally. On the Bulldogs’ side, Carter made an impressive showing with 33 points, while Castagnetto and Allen contributed 15 and 10 points each, respectively. Despite trailing after the first quarter, the Red Devils outscored the Bulldogs in the last three to secure the victory.

In a strong home performance, the North Sanpete Hawks (3-3) defeated the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (4-4) by a score of 61-50. Ridge Hendry led the scoring for the North Sanpete Hawks with an impressive 26 points, including two 3-pointers. Cole Cook also had a significant impact, contributing 15 points to the Hawks’ victory. Tyson Tucker was the top scorer for the Bulldogs, netting 15 points including one 3-pointer. Tyce Hill and Jet Hill also added to the Bulldogs’ efforts with 10 points including two 3-pointers, and 9 points including one 3-pointer respectively. The Hawks’ strong second quarter—their highest-scoring period—set the tone for the game and helped secure the win.

Continuing their steady push, the Beaver Beavers (3-3) cruised past the North Sevier Wolves (2-4), 62-44. Baylor Blackburn top-scored for the Beavers with 15 points, two 3-pointers, five rebounds, and two assists, while Deegan Blackner scored 13 points and pulled down four rebounds. Zaiden Gillins notched four points and dominated the board with 11 rebounds. The Wolves were led by Efrain Bernardino, who had 14 points including a 3-pointer, along with notable contribution from Greyson Bennett who added eight points and another 3-pointer.

The Emery Spartans (6-1) dominated on their home court, overpowering the American Leadership Eagles (4-4) with a commanding 79-39 victory. Luke Justice led the charge for the Spartans with 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Wade Stilson and Jace Frandsen contributed with 14 and 12 points respectively, with Frandsen also making four 3-pointers. Despite the Eagles’ challenges, Zachariah Swarnes emerged prominent with 19 points, two of which were 3-pointers. The foundation of the Spartans’ victory was set in the second quarter where they outscored the Eagles 34-8.

Girls Basketball

Region 20

Panguitch Bobcats toppled Milford Tigers 62-29, with the Bobcats pulling ahead decisively in the third quarter. Mallory Henrie led the Bobcats’ scoring spree with 14 points, closely followed by Makena Owens who tallied 13 points along with three 3-pointers and Tayt Miller with 12 points, sinking one 3-pointer. For the Tigers, Tayleah Spaulding marked the highest with 14 points in a game that moves the Bobcats to (5-2) and the Tigers to (3-3).

Nonregion

The Kearns Cougars defeated the Roy Royals 55-40 in a game that saw the Cougars pull ahead for good in the third quarter. Iman Finau led the Cougars by scoring 18 points, grabbing six rebounds, recording an assist, and notching a steal and a block. The Royals fought back with Ellie Speredon scoring 18 points and making four rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to upset the Cougars’ momentum. Kearns now stands at (4-3) while Roy drops to (2-4).

Building a lead early on, Layton Lancers (3-5) netted victory over Bonneville Lakers (4-3), with a final score of 59-35. Layton’s Oakley Homer tallied 14 points, including two 3-pointers, while Ashlynn Purcell and Taya Pace each contributed 10 points. On the Lakers’ side, Sidnee Geerdes led the effort, scoring 13 points.

Overcoming a third-quarter dip, Bryce Valley Mustangs (3-2) held on to beat Gunnison Valley (3-5) 40-33. Mustangs’ Grace Leech paced her team scoring an impressive 17 points. Not to be outdone, Kinlee Brinkerhoff followed up with nine points, three of which came from beyond the arc. For the Bulldogs, Maile Ha’o contributed a commendable 13 points, which included three 3-pointers.

Surging ahead with a 17-4 lead in their first quarter, Westlake Thunder (6-3) secured a 60-34 victory against Dixie Flyers (4-4). Chloe Jensen highlighted the Thunder’s performance, scoring 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Austyn Feller also showed resilience, contributing 16 points. The Flyers attempted to regain their footing, led by Kealah Faumuina with 14 points and Hali Smith with 12, but the early lead established by Westlake proved insurmountable.

In a dominating performance, the Salem Hills Skyhawks pulled off a 49-26 victory over the Timpanogos Timberwolves. Madisen King spearheaded the Skyhawks’ offense with 17 points, followed by Hattie Parkinson with nine points, one from a 3-pointer. Despite facing a challenging defense structure, Adele Faller managed to score seven points for the Timberwolves, with Alex Thorup offering support with six points, two of them being 3-pointers. With this game, the Skyhawks record improves to (6-3), while the Timberwolves descend to (2-6).

The Cedar Valley Aviators soared past the Orem Tigers on their home court, securing a 64-34 victory. Olivia Kaaihue stood out, scoring 14 points for the Aviators while contributing three assists and two steals. She got ample support from teammates Hadley Whiting and Presley Whiting contributing 13 and nine points respectively. On the Tigers’ side, Elle Rasmussen led with 10 points, including, a 3-pointer, but they could not bridge the gap. Following this game, the Aviators moved to (4-2) while the Tigers are at (2-6).

The Woods Cross Wildcats racked up a 45-32 victory over the Hunter Wolverines on Wednesday. Katie King led the scoring effort for the Wildcats with 19 points, three of them 3-pointers, closely followed by Mari Nichols and Grace MacArthur, each contributing 11 points. From the Wolverines, Grace Gallagher scored a team-leading 11 points but couldn’t stop the Wildcats from advancing their record to (3-1) even as the Wolverines landed at (5-5).

