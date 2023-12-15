High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 12

In a closely fought contest, the Canyon View Falcons (2-3) managed to squeeze past the Richfield Wildcats (4-4) by a single point, ending the game 55-54. Felps Sanders was a vital player for the Falcons, scoring 22 points with a 3-pointer, whereas Ty Attig added another 20 points for the team. On the Wildcats’ side, Gage Yardley led with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. The Wildcats attempted a strong comeback in the fourth quarter but fell just short of capturing the win.

The North Sanpete Hawks (3-3) convincingly defeated the Carbon Dinos (3-3) with a final score of 66-43. Ridge Hendry led the Hawks, scoring 26 points with one 3-pointer, while Payton Hendry tallied an additional 13 points for North Sanpete. The Dinos were led by Zeke Willson with 10 points, including a 3-pointer, and Rydge Butler who contributed nine points with three 3-pointers. The Hawks took control in the second quarter, a lead they maintained for the rest of the game.

In a tightly contested game, the Emery Spartans (6-1) edged out the Juab Wasps (5-1) by a narrow margin, 56-54. Luke Justice led the Spartans with 14 points, supported by Wade Stilson and Zack Tuttle with 12 and 11 points respectively, the latter contributing a 3-pointer. For the Wasps, Braxton Hooper and Owen Bailey tied as top scorers with 13 points each, with Bailey netting two 3-pointers. Although the Wasps outscored the Spartans in the third quarter, it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Corner Canyon (3-6) came out on top in a nail-biting match against Kimball, Texas, with a final score of 60-58. A strong fourth quarter, where the Chargers scored 21 points, proved decisive in securing their victory. Derelle Desire showed a top-notch performance for Corner Canyon, leading the charge with 20 points. Isaac Neibaur followed closely scoring 16 points, while Bryton Valdez contributed 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Uintah (4-4) came out on top against Rawlins, Wyo. with a 64-48 victory, led by a 26-point explosion in the fourth quarter. Brayden Murray was the standout for the Utes, recording 25 points, including six from beyond the arc. JJ Jenson offered valuable support, tallying 15 points of his own with a single 3-pointer, while Dauson Gardiner rounded out the top contributors with 12 points and one 3-pointer.

Roy (2-4) edged out Shelley, Idaho in a nail-biting finish, with a final score of 50-49. A strong third quarter performance, in which the Royals tallied 18 points, was key to their victory. Isaac Burnett took the reins for Roy, scoring 15 points bolstered by three 3-pointers. Colby Frokjer followed closely behind with 14 points and one 3-pointer. Corben Schuffenhauer added another 9 points to Roy’s total.

Spanish Fork (3-5) came out on top against Slam Academy, Nev., registering an 85-70 victory. The Dons asserted their dominance especially in the fourth quarter, where they scored a massive 33 points. For Spanish Fork, Aaron Dunn was the top scorer with 23 points. Gage Christensen added 17 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Additional contributors include Ethan Beckstead with 12 points, and Landon Leatherwood with 11 points including a 3-pointer. As for Slam Academy, Andre Cade poured in 23 points, with three of them coming from 3-point range. Alaijah Young and Noah Tomlin each scored 15 points, further contributing to the team’s totals.

In what turned out to be a closely contested match, Maple Mountain (3-3) edged out Snow Canyon (3-1) with a score of 60-53. The Golden Eagles soared ahead in the last quarter, sealing their victory with a 17-point performance. Maple Mountain’s Bennett Averett led the team with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Brogan Miles and Matthew Peterson also added 16 points each, with Justin Carlisle chipping in a further seven points, including a 3-pointer. Snow Canyon’s standout player was Drey Smith, who notched up 18 points, impressively scoring six times from beyond the arc. Owen Iloa secured 11 points and Damon Ence contributed another 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

Manti (6-3) overcame Cedar City (1-8) in a high-scoring affair, ending the game 72-67. The Templars’ vigorous third quarter included a 24-14 advantage in the third quarter. Austin Thomas was the shooting star for the Templars, with a remarkable 23 points that included seven 3-pointers. Reggie Frischknecht scored 18 points and Hunter Stevens contributed 13 points along with a 3-pointer. Despite the loss, Landon Kreitzer of Cedar City had an impressive performance with a game-high 28 points, including two 3-pointers. Easton Albrecht also added 12 points for the Reds.

The Wendover Wildcats (6-1) won an exciting match against the St. Joseph Jayhawks (2-4), with a final score of 66-58. In the Wildcats’ victory, Shawn Duboise stood out with a total of 19 points and found solid support in Raul Valle who added 12 points, one of which was a 3-pointer. For the Jayhawks, Gavin Wolf led with 18 points but it wasn’t enough to counter the Wildcats’ higher team-wide contribution. The Wildcats’ consistency throughout the game helped secure their sixth win of the season.

In the Preston Classic, the Eagle, Idaho Mustangs recorded a decisive win over the Sky View Bobcats (4-5) with a score of 73-54. Miguel Taylor led the scoring for the Mustangs with 18 points, along with essential contributions from Russell Gibson and Hudson Von Alfon who totalled 13 and 11 points respectively. Liam Guthrie stood out for the Bobcats, delivering 17 points. Despite these individual efforts, the Mustangs dominated the third quarter, scoring 28 points which substantially widened the scoring difference and steered the game in their favor.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks (7-1) defeated the Cottonwood Colts (5-4) in a high-scoring encounter, with a final result of 86-75. Jagger Francom was the standout player for Ridgeline, recording an impressive 31 points which included two 3-pointers. Despite Mason Tolley’s solid performance, scoring 18 points with four 3-pointers for the Colts, the Riverhawks secured victory with strong contributions across the team, especially in the final quarter when they scored 29 points.

The Green Canyon Wolves (9-0) continued their unbeaten streak by narrowly defeating the Payson Lions (2-5) with a score of 55-52 in the Coach Walker Holiday Classic. Jared Anderson, supported by Jaxon Drysdale, led the Wolves with 15 and 14 points respectively. For the Lions, Kamika Wesley and Cooper Swasey were key contributors, netting 15 and 13 points respectively, but it wasn’t enough to seal the win against the undefeated Wolves.

In a well-contested game, Lehi emerged victorious over Highland, with a score of 61-49. Cooper Lewis from Lehi led the game by scoring 27 points, including a remarkable seven 3-pointers, while Gabe Cowan and Easton Hawkins contributed 13 and 10 points respectively. On Highland’s side, Isaiah Drisdom recorded 15 points with two 3-pointers, with Matt Lambson adding 14 points and four 3-pointers to the tally.

Hunter Wolverines (3-3) gained a substantial victory over the Stansbury Stallions (0-6) with a final game score of 79-65. Dominick Phannolath had an outstanding performance for the Wolverines with an impressive 35 points total, including four 3-pointers. He was closely followed by Zaquel Cossa who contributed 21 points with three 3-pointers. Despite Luke Rich leading the Stallions with 18 points, the Wolverines’ high-scoring second and fourth quarters secured their victory over the Stallions.

The Brighton Bengals (4-3) pulled off an exciting victory against Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-3), winning with a score of 70-64. Nash Matheson was a key contributor for the Bengals, scoring an impressive 26 points. Josh Mawhinney also pitched in 18 points in support. On the Soaring Eagle’s side, Luke Meyer led the squad with 18 points. A strong second half performance by the Bengals, in which they scored 47 points, was crucial in turning the tide to secure the win.

In this boys basketball game, the Providence Hall Patriots (3-5) outperformed the Union Cougars (2-7) with a final score of 55-43. The Patriots’ Ty Warnick led the scoreboard with 18 points which included two 3-pointers. He was supported well by Gavin Pace who contributed 15 points, two of which were also 3-pointers. For the Cougars, Brooks Burgess managed to score 11 points, but it was not enough to overturn the Patriots’ significant lead. Despite the Cougars’ effort in the second quarter, their low scoring in the final quarter led to a victory for the Patriots.

In a definitive victory, the Olympus Titans (5-1) overcame the Fremont Silverwolves (6-3), with a final score of 74-38. Dutch DowDell led the scoring for the Titans with an impressive 30 points including four 3-pointers. Hunter Hansen stood out for the Silverwolves, scoring 14 points, two of which were 3-pointers. However, the Titans kept a consistent lead through all quarters, with their standout performance in the last quarter sealing the victory.

The Springville Red Devils (4-2) overwhelmed the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (4-6) with a decisive win, scoring 91-61. Both Jamyn Sondrup and Andrew Miller of the Red Devils had outstanding performances, with each player scoring 21 points. Despite JJ Apathjang’s 22 points for the Bulldogs, the Red Devils maintained a strong lead throughout the game, and a high-scoring second quarter where they netted 28 points elevated them further ahead.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs (8-1) earned a well-contested victory against the Ogden Tigers (7-2), with the final score standing at 58-50. Leading the Mustangs was Kaden Hess with a strong 19-point performance, supported by Joseph Hunsaker who netted 15 points. Despite Stockton Marriott’s 17 points for the Tigers, the Mustangs were able to maintain their lead from the start and secured their eighth win of the season.

The Layton Lancers (7-0) cruised to an easy 87-45 victory over the Taylorsville Warriors (1-5). The Lancers’ KJ Miller led all scorers with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, while Sam Romer chipped in with 15 points, featuring two 3-pointers. For the Warriors, Kobe Allen put up 14 points, and Logan Bertagnolli contributed 11.

In a closely contested boys basketball game, the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (5-4) narrowly beat the Draper APA Eagles (2-5) with a final score of 59-54. For the Bulldogs, Tyce Hill had a notable performance, scoring 17 points with three 3-pointers, while Tyson Tucker and Jet Hill added 14 points each. On the Eagles’ side, Ian Campbell was the top scorer, contributing 16 points, five of which were 3-pointers. Despite a late surge by the Eagles in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs managed to hold on to their lead and claim their fifth win of the season.

Bear River came out on top against Morgan with a final score of 62-49. The top scorers for Bear River were Gehrig Marble with 16 points, including seven rebounds and three assists, and Kyver Jensen who scored 15 points, including two 3-pointers, seven rebounds, and four assists. For the Morgan team, Bracken Saunders led the scoring with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Kolton Asay also made a significant contribution with 18 points and four successful 3-point attempts.

The Farmington Phoenix (6-2) emerged victorious against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (5-3), ending the game with a decisive 67-50 score. Paul Beattie led the scoring for the Phoenix with 21 points, which included two 3-pointers. Ethan Atkinson also made a significant contribution with 19 points, nailing five 3-pointers. For the Sentinels, Wyatt Sylvester, Will Lindsay, and Spencer Krainich each added 13 points, notably contributing to the team’s final tally.

The Weber Warriors (7-1) secured a comfortable victory against Clearfield Falcons (3-3), ending the game 69-53. Weber’s Hunter Schenck led all scorers with 24 points, including six 3-pointers, while Malachi Spencer added 17 points to the tally. On the Falcons’ side, Chase Mcneill was the top scorer with 14 points, followed by Tayvian Singletary and Spencer Jones both contributing 10 points each. The Warriors set a commanding lead in the first half that the Falcons were unable to overcome.

Duchesne managed to secure a victory against South Sevier with a final scoreline of 67-55. Parker Crum was the standout player for Duchesne, scoring a game-high 26 points, and making five 3-pointers. Dallin Porter made a significant contribution as well, adding 19 points to the Duchesne scoreboard. For South Sevier, Slade Summerhays scored 13 points, Jaggar Redd added 11 points and Stockton Roberts contributed 9 points with one 3-pointer.

Cyprus triumphed over West in the game with a final score of 56-40. Cyprus’ victory was led by Koli Fosita who made an impressive 20 points including five 3-pointers, and Beckham Bayles who added 18 points with four successful 3-point attempts. On the side of West, Elijah Albertson scored 11 points inclusive of three 3-pointers, while Diew Gatewech and Chachi Pan both added 7 and 8 points respectively.

Bonneville scored a decisive victory against Kearns with a final scoreline of 63-46. Zac Combe and Davis Degroot stood out for Bonneville, scoring 14 and 13 points respectively, while Nick Sebehar added 11 points and one 3-pointer. Kearns’ top scorers included Darin Detvongsa with 12 points, two 3-pointers, and Anywan Kuang and Ivan Kaufusi who contributed 11 and 10 points respectively.

Mountain View managed to secure a victory against Cedar Valley, ending with a scoreline of 53-52. Conner Fairbanks led the charge for Mountain View with 22 points that included three 3-pointers, with Bryce Mella adding 15 points. For Cedar Valley, Hunter Larson and James Milligan ended the game with 10 points each, Larson hit three 3-pointers and Milligan contributed five assists.

West Jordan edged out Skyridge in a tightly contested game that ended at 59-52. Colton Blackham led West Jordan with 20 points, hitting two 3-pointers, and Carter Dorenbosch aided with 17 points and three 3-pointers. For Skyridge, Jordan Kohler tallied 16 points, and Tate Larson added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Tabiona managed a nail-biter win over APA West Valley with a final score of 71-61 . Notably, Chance Lazenby and Easton Peterson led Tabiona by scoring 18 points with each hitting four 3-pointers. For APA West Valley, Kamy Ocwor netted 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, with Peter Hakim and Sharmaarkay Mbwera adding 19 and 11 points respectively.

North Summit defeated Millard with a score of 54-34. Leading the charge for North Summit was Trevor Richins with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Buck Sargent also made a crucial contribution, scoring 12 points and claimed the game-high with 11 rebounds. For the Millard team, Derk Memmott was the highest scorer with 11 points and one 3-pointer. Furthermore, Treyden Terry added 8 points to Millard’s total.

]North Sevier secured a victory over Bryce Valley with a final score of 59-43. Leading the scoring for North Sevier was Kade Johnson with 12 points, followed closely by Trevor Mangum with 11 points, including one successful 3-point attempt. For Bryce Valley, Zaren Roberts was the top scorer with 14 points, while Luke Andrus followed closely with 12 points.

In a closely contested game, Delta ended up prevailing over Hurricane with a final score of 66-72. The top performers for Delta were Bronco Bundy who netted 23 points including three 3-pointers, and Cai Henderson who closely followed with 20 points and two 3-pointers. Jatyn Brough also significantly contributed with 16 points and a 3-pointer. For the Hurricane side, RJ Hurst was the leading scorer with 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

In a high-scoring match-up, the Pine View Panthers (4-3) outplayed the Westlake Thunder (2-5) to win 84-75. The Panthers were led by Nash Schroeder, who put up an impressive 31 points, including five 3-pointers, and Griffen Shepherd, who added 22 points. For the Thunder, Graydin Anderson scored a team-high 25 points, featuring one 3-pointer and Symon Sua added 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite a ferocious final quarter by the Thunder, the Panthers held their ground to secure the victory.

In one of the most thrilling games of the Coach Walker Holiday Classic, the Riverton Silverwolves (3-1) narrowly defeated the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (4-4) with a final score of 55-54. The Silverwolves’ Evan Berrett took the spotlight with a remarkable 21 points, including two 3-pointers and the game-winning skyhook shot at the final buzzer, and Ben Barrus added 12 points. On the Mustangs’ side, Sean Felts led with 19 points, while Drake Carroll contributed 14, including one 3-pointer.

The Davis Darts (5-3) clinched a decisive 76-36 victory over the Moreau Catholic, Calif. Mariners. Leading the charge for the Darts was Zach Fisher, scoring 22 points, including one 3-pointer, and Easton Ralphs and Coleman Atwater both contributing 13 points each, Atwater delivering three 3-pointers. For the Mariners, Kevin Chapman topped the score with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. The Darts maintained a steady lead throughout the game, outscoring the Mariners in each quarter.

