High school basketball: Thursday boys and girls roundup

Boys Basketball

Nonregion

The Layton Christian Eagles (9-2) won the Nike Bracket of the Tarkanian Classic after they secured victory over the previously undefeated Rancho Verde, Calif. Mustangs with a final score of 61-49. The Eagles turned the game in their favor with strong performances in the third and fourth quarters. Otavio Armani stole the show for the Eagles, posting 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Both Luka Kulundzic and Tyrin Jones also had strong performances, contributing 16 and 12 points respectively, with Kulundzic hitting three 3-pointers and Jones one. Alan Gballau made an additional 12-point contribution, rounding out a powerful performance by the Eagles. Tyrin Jones was named Tournament MVP.

The Farmington Phoenix (8-3) outperformed the Pueblo Central, Colo. Wildcats with a decisive 66-35 victory. Farmington asserted themselves early with a strong first half. For the Phoenix, Jayden Haskell led the way with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, two rebounds, one assist and three steals. Ethan Atkinson added 12 points with two 3-pointers, while Paul Beattie tallied 10 points and collected a significant 15 rebounds.

The Salem Hills Skyhawks (5-5) overpowered the Del Norte, Calif. Warriors in a 60-34 win. The Skyhawks surged ahead in the fourth quarter, securing their victory. Chase DeGraffenried was the top scorer for the Skyhawks, hitting 19 points with three 3-pointers. Close behind, Ethan Hopkins contributed 18 points and one 3-pointer, while both Kolby Dyches and Kason Averett tallied an additional ten points each, with Averett sinking two 3-pointers.

The Santiago, Calif. Sharks edged out the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (5-9) in a close 68-65 match. The game was down to the wire, with the Bulldogs falling just short. Aaydan Saucedo carried the team with an astounding 32 points, including eight 3-pointers, for Judge Memorial. JJ Apathjang also contributed significantly with 23 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Alta Hawks (11-1) scored a statement win on the national stage against the longtime powerhouse Bishop Gorman, Nev. Gaels, marking a triumphant 71-52 victory. The Hawks took a decisive lead in the first half and maintained their dominance throughout the game. Jaxon Johnson stood out with considerable 26 points for the Hawks, including three 3-pointers. Ace Reiser added 18 points and Carter Doleac chipped in with 15 points, bolstering the commanding performance of the Hawks.

The Foothill, Nev. Falcons flew past the Orem Tigers (4-6), concluding the game with a 56-48 victory. Despite a strong effort in the final quarter, the Tigers couldn’t overcome an early lead by the Falcons. Kai Wesley and Jax Allen each scored 11 points for the Tigers, with Allen also hitting one 3-pointer, grabbing four rebounds, providing two assists, and making one steal and block. Other contributors included Trey Hiatt with eight points, Asher Young with seven points, and seven rebounds, and Chance Dastrup with five points, three rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.

In a hard-fought game, the Mount Vernon Patriots (2-9) fell to the Juneau-Douglas, Alaska, Crimson Bears with a final score of 61-43. In the midst of the loss, Joao De Oliveira stood out for the Patriots, tallying 16 points, with two 3-pointers, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Andrew McMurdie also made a significant contribution with 12 points, as well as amassing 13 rebounds.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings (7-1) recorded an impressive 87-76 win against the Groves, Georgia Rebels, marking a strong performance in Evans, Georgia. The Vikings started the match with high intensity, establishing a strong lead in the first quarter, which they maintained till the end. Andrew Anderson led the scoring for Pleasant Grove, tallying 14 points along with three 3-pointers. Not far behind, Carson Rasmussen and Ryker Mikkelsen each added another 13 points, with Rasmussen scoring one 3-pointer. Other contributors included Clay Hansen with nine points and a 3-pointer, as well as Ryan Hadley and Jaxon Brown, both contributing eight points, with Brown making two 3-pointers.

The Murray Spartans defeated the Kearns Cougars, resulting in a final score of 49-61. The Spartans capitalized on a significant lead gained in the second quarter, which the Cougars were unable to overcome. On the Cougar’s side, Anywan Kuang put up a strong performance, scoring 23 points. Other contributors included Isaiah Cruz with seven points and Bryce Benson with five, including one 3-pointer. Meanwhile, for the Spartans, Kade Whitlock and Quinton Christman emerged as leading scorers, both delivering 12 points, with Christman hitting one 3-pointer.

The North Summit Braves (8-3) outperformed the Manila Mustangs (8-4) in a tough game, resulting in a 63-49 victory. The Braves turned the game around with a brilliant third quarter. Trevor Richins was particularly instrumental in the Braves’ win, putting up 22 points, three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Buck Sargent also made a notable contribution with 18 points, helping secure the win with his 11 rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block. Riley Browning was the top performer for the Mustangs, scoring 21 points in the game.

Girls Basketball

Nonregion

The Bingham Miners (8-3) came out on top against the Columbia, Idaho Wildcats, wrapping up the game at 64-49. The Miners delivered a game-changing second quarter that sealed their lead. Addy Horsley led Bingham, scoring 21 points along with three 3-pointers, while Brianna Badonie added another 20 points and hit four 3-pointers. Additional contributions came from Mak Horsley with 10 points and a 3-pointer, and Raylynn Richardson with six points, contributing to the resounding win for the Miners.

The West Panthers (6-4) suffered a significant defeat against the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Vikings, ending the game 54-23 down. The Vikings asserted dominance from the outset, and the Panthers struggled to keep up. Kylee Falatea emerged as the top scorer for the Panthers, contributing 13 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Desert Hills Thunder (4-6) fell short against the Atwater, Calif. Falcons, ending with a score of 41-66. Despite a hard-fought final quarter, the Thunder couldn’t overcome the lead amassed by the Falcons. Jenna Brown led Desert Hills, scoring 12 points for the team. Tess Peterson contributed another nine points and Ashtin Hansen scored six.

