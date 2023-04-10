Deseret News Week 34 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Riley Barney, South Sevier (Sr.)

One of the catalysts of South Sevier’s perfect 8-0 record so far this season has been the steady play of Riley Barney.

The senior is second on the team with a .542 batting average to go along with his eight steals, four doubles and 12 RBIs.

“Riley Barney is a great leader on and off the field. He does everything that he is asked and gives you the same level of effort every day from games to practice and everything in between. Riley is willing to play anywhere on the field and do anything it takes to win and be a good teammate. Riley is invaluable to our team,” said South Sevier coach Eric Baker.

He’s had two 4 for 4 games for the Rams and has recorded a hit in every game but one.

Softball

Elliott Plewe, Skyridge (Sr.)

It’s been a strange 2023 season so far, but when the weather has cooperated Skyridge senior Elliott Plewe has delivered.

Heading into this week, led by Plewe Skyridge owns a 5-1 record this season as she’s batting .500 with a 1.278 slugging percentage, four home runs and 14 RBIs. On the mound she’s also 4-0 with 25 strikeouts.

“Elliott is off to a hot start to this strange season in the pitching circle and the batter’s box. Like many teams, Skyridge has already seen eight games postponed or canceled, which has made it hard to get into a rhythm as a team, so clutch performances by Elliott and her teammates have contributed to wins against some really good competition,” said Skyridge coach Tyler Plewe

Boys Soccer

Davis Wadsworth, Farmington (Sr.)

Farmington sits at 5-0 this season with just one goal conceded, and keeper Davis Wadsworth has been a big reason why.

“This kid has been absolutely electrifying between the posts. He has a knack for shot blocking, quick reaction time and fast feet to get his body in position to prevent a goal. He had some massive saves last year in our playoff run and has continued to be that solid force for us this season,” said Farmington coach Aaron Soelberg.

“I do not worry about our GK position, it gives me confidence knowing Davis is back there. Davis has put a lot of work in through the years to become one the best GK in the state. I believe he is in that conversation.”

The one goal allowed this season was in a 2-1 overtime win over Syracuse, but other than that Wadsworth has recorded four shutouts.

Boys Lacrosse

Sean Tempest, Sky View (Sr.)

Sean Tempest has been on a scoring tear for Sky View as of late.

The senior has scored 20 goals in the past three games, including eight in a win over Green Canyon last week in a rematch of last year’s 4A state championship, won by Green Canyon.

“What makes Sean so effective is he doesn’t have to be a ball dominate player to score. He has a very high lacrosse IQ and works hard to make the right play every time the ball is in his stick. He prefers to get assists, but lately the right pay is for him to finish with a goal, which he is doing extremely effectively,” said Sky View coach Bryant Cannell.

For the season, Tempest has recorded 29 goals and 11 assists.

Girls Lacrosse

Kamrie Wilkinson, Mountain Crest (Sr.)

Mountain Crest has enjoyed a perfect 6-0 start to the season, and one of the catalysts has been Kamrie Wilkinson.

The senior has recorded 31 goals and seven assists as she owns a 59.6 shooting percentage.

She is an amazing leader on and off the field,” said Mountain Crest coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher. “She is a hard worker and spends extra time whether it’s before or after practice improving her skills. We are extremely lucky to have her on our team.”

Boys Track

Tyler Poole, Layton (Sr.)

Tyler Poole is a two-time state champion in the 6A discus, and he’s looking like he may be a run away winner again this year.

At last weekend’s Arcadia Invitational in California, Poole won the discus with a throw of 192’06, while also finishing fifth in the shot put with a throw of 57’10.5. In an in-state meet held earlier this year at Corner Canyon, Poole threw the discus 177’04.50.

“Tyler is a great young man who works hard at his craft. He and our throws coach, Kevin Woodbray, have spent countless hours the past four years on the technique needed for the discus and shot. His dedication has enhanced his natural gifts to make him an outstanding track athlete. Proud of Tyler and his accomplishments,” said Layton track coach Aaron Bell.

Poole owns the best throw in Utah in both the shot put and discus this season.

Girls Track

Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

Corner Canyon senior Madelynne Taggart had an outstanding meet at the Hurricane Invitational last week.

She won the 100, 200 and 400 meters, and her times in the 100 (12.37) and 400 meters (57.41) each rank fourth in the entire state so far this season. Earlier this season she posted a slightly better time in the 200 meters at the Alpha Invitational, a time that still ranks in the top 10 in the state overall.

“Maddie has worked extremely hard this offseason. She is off to a great start this season and in seeing the benefits of her hard work. Maddie has a lot of ability and will continue to improve,” said Corner Canyon assistant coach Eric Kjar.

Last season Taggart focused primarily on hurdles and placed in the top 8 at state in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Girls Golf

Maycee Dehlin, Herriman (Sr.)

A month later, Region 3 finally got in a golf match, and Herriman senior Maycee Dehlin had a great round as her coach fully expected.

Price shot a 79 at Riverbend in her first varsity match this season on Monday after she averaged 84 last year.

“Maycee has been a four-year varsity player for us and has been a leader throughout her time here at Herriman. She averaged 84 last year, was a second team all-stater in 6A and is looking to improve on those this year,” said Herriman coach Jeff Price. “She is an absolute pleasure to coach and we are looking forward to finally getting this season going.”

Dehlin finished 12th at last year’s 6A state tournament and will be looking to improve upon that finish this season.

