Deseret News Week 36 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Jerzy Nieves, San Juan (Sr.)

Jerzy Nieves had a busy week in helping San Juan add two more victories and improve to 12-6 on the season.

Nieves went 8 for 17 in five games, including three doubles, seven RBIs and a victory on the mound.

“Jerzy is a gamer. He loves to compete, is coachable, a good teammate, and a great athlete. He is a great asset to our team, I am proud of the work he has put in. He has been a joy to coach,” said San Juan coach Jens Nielson.

For the season, Nieves is batting .389 with four doubles, four triples and 18 RBIs. On the mound he’s 5-1 on the season with a 2.0 ERA.

Softball

Grace Hodgson, Box Elder (Jr.)

Box Elder played five games last week, and junior catcher Grace Hodgson played a key role in leading her team to three wins as the Bees improved to 10-4.

“Grace had a great week leading our team at the plate with three home runs, eight RBIs and was on base all week long. She also controlled our pitchers and lead us defensively from the catcher spot. Great team player and outstanding leader,” said Box Elder coach Brian Merrill.

For the season, Hodgson has record four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. She’s also batting .371 with a .500 on-base percentage.

Boys Soccer

Collin Scarbrough, Hillcrest (Jr.)

Hillcrest sits tied atop the Region 7 standings with a 6-1 region record, and junior Collin Scarbrough has been a consistent factor in that success.

The three-year starter leads the Huskies with eight goals to go along with his four assists.

“Collin is the type of player that can change the match in our favor at any moment. He is among the 5A stats leaders in points, goals, and assists this season, and plays with a dynamic style that encompasses dribbling, passing, and obviously scoring,” said Hillcrest coach Brett Davis.

“Playing for one of Utah’s elite club programs has exposed Scarbrough to a variety of playing styles around the country. This has permitted him to bring a level of experience and adaptability which allows him to impact the match while teaching his younger team mates some of the finer points of the game.”

Boys Lacrosse

Cole Lent, Wasatch (Jr.)

Wasatch attack player Cole Lent played a key role in a pair of wins last week as the Wasps improved to 6-3 on the season.

In wins over Skyline and Salem Hills he combined for nine goals and four assists. Coach Kevin Wallace said he was particularly impressed with Lent’s performance against Salem Hills as he recorded five goals, four assists, four ground balls and three takeaways.

“He has been very consistent for us all year long and leads our team in goals this year as a junior. His ability to catch and finish with both hands on the crease as well as his ability to take advantage of transition and unsettled situations makes him a very dangerous offensive player. This helps open up opportunities for the rest of our offense,” said Wallace.

Girls Lacrosse

Sammi Gallman, Maple Mountain (Sr.)

Sami Gallman’s strength on offense has been a key factor in Maple Mountain’s perfect 6-0 start to the season.

Gallman has record 15 goals and five assists for the Golden Eagles this year, including notching three goals in last week’s win over Cedar Valley. She’s also recorded 12 ground balls this season.

“She is a consistent player and leader on the team. She has a leading presence on offense that brings out the best in our other players,” said Maple Mountain coach Grace Freeman.

Boys Track

Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon (Sr.)

Bo Hickman set a new PR last weekend at the Dixie Invitational as he continues to establish himself as one of the best javelin throwers in state history.

Last week he recorded a throw of 206’01, eclipsing his previous PR of 204’09 which he set back in 2021.

He’s one of just four Utah athletes who’s thrown the javelin over 200 feet since the javelin rules changed in 2000. The state record is 217’09.50, set by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis back in 2014.

“Bo is an incredibly talented young man who has dedicated himself to be the best! His attention to detail is unmatched. He is a tremendous leader for us on and off the track. I cannot thank him enough for his commitment to our program,” said Snow Canyon coach Justin Redfearn.

Girls Track

Sarah Ballard, Lehi (Sr.)

One of the state’s best sprinters, Lehi senior Sarah Ballard enjoyed another outstanding performance on the track at American Fork High School last weekend.

Ballard won the 100 meters with a time of 11.89 and then the 400 meters with a time of 57.49. Her time in the 400 ranks as the seventh best time in Utah this spring, while her 100-time ranks second.

Ballard also owns the second best 200-meter time in Utah this season, a time of 24.33, which she posted the previous week.

“Sarah’s humble leadership has been invaluable to our team. In my experience, it is rare to see such a talented athlete also show kindness and class in every competition. She is the epitome of what every athlete should aspire to be, UVU is incredibly lucky to have her,” said Lehi coach Emily King.

Boys Tennis

Ford Owen, Brighton (Jr.)

Last year’s 5A first singles state champion isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Brighton’s Ford Owen is 8-0 this season, including wins over Highland, Viewmont, Olympus and East.

“Ford goes out on the court and gets down to business,” said Brighton coach Natalie Meyer. “Ford never gives up. He battles to the very end of every match and does everything possible to execute the best game plan he can perform that day.”

Owen won the state title at first doubles as a freshman.

He is the fourth-ranked recruit from the Class of 2024 in the Mountain Section on tennisrecruiting.net.

Over the past year he’s had numerous top three finishes at out-of-state and in-state tournaments, including a third-place finish at a clay court tournament in North Carolina earlier this year.

Girls Golf

Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork (Jr.)

A sixth-place finisher at state last year, Katelin Bingham is positioning herself to be one of the medalist contenders this year.

On Monday, Bingham shot a 73 at The Oaks to lead Spanish Fork to its first Region 9 of the season. The week prior she shot a 74 at Timpanogos, and for the season has a stroke average of 74.3.

“Katelin has been a big part in helping the team post their lowest team totals that the SF Girls Golf Team has had in the past few years,” said Spanish Fork coach Blair Bingham. “Katelin is a competitor and strives to work on her game to improve. She sets goals to compete for region and state medalist, and works hard to achieve those goals.”

