Thursday, August 17, 2023 | 
High School Girls Soccer

High school girls soccer: Bountiful attacks fast in rout of Northridge, 5-0

Coco Hellewell had two goals in the win as Bountiful went up, 3-0, in the first 8 minutes of play

By Matthew Harris
Bountiful’s Emmy Sorensen, Coco Hellewell and Ellyse Kessler celebrate a goal during a girls soccer game.

Bountiful’s Emmy Sorensen, Coco Hellewell and Ellyse Kessler celebrate a goal during a girls soccer game against Northridge at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BOUNTIFUL — It could be heard on the sidelines, “What happened between now and Tuesday?”

Bountiful girls soccer looked like a whole new team in avenging its Tuesday loss as the Redhawks turned a contest with high billing into an abrupt rout, defeating Northridge, 5-0, at their home of Hugh Wigham Field.

Going into the matchup, Northridge and Bountiful were each ranked in the Deseret News Top 5 for 5A, but both were coming off disheartening losses. Bountiful was out of sorts in a 2-1 loss to Roy on the road, and Northridge had fallen flat in a 4-1 loss to Clearfield.

“Up there (at Roy), it was hot being on the (football) turf, and we were kind of just out of our element,” Bountiful assistant coach Robyn Jordan said. “Today, we showed up, and they were ready to play.”

The Redhawks turned it all around for Thursday, though, and it didn’t take long. By eight minutes into the match, they were already up, 3-0. Senior Coco Hellewell scored two goals to lead all players. Sophomores Belle Sorensen and Addi Gines each scored along with Hellewell in the initial 3-0 spurt.

“We had three goals at the beginning of the game,” Jordan said. “We said we’re going to play with width, play fast, and we want to finish. Those were things that our girls did right off the bat.”

Bountiful scored twice more in the second half, the first coming shortly after the start of the half as senior Elysse Kessler nudged in a corner kick from senior Oakley Jensen. For a 4-0 lead. Later on, Hellewell scored her second goal to even further cement the Redhawks’ victory.



Bountiful’s Addi Gines goes for the ball as Northridge goalkeeper Maliya Bell guards the goal during a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge’s Marley Cross and Bountiful’s Emmy Sorensen reach for a header during a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Bountiful’s Emmy Sorensen kicks the ball during a girls soccer game against Northridge at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge goalkeeper Maliya Bell grabs the ball between two Bountiful players during a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Bountiful’s Ellyse Kessler and Northridge’s Marissa Simpson fight for the ball during a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News


Northridge plays Bountiful in a girls soccer game at Millcreek Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The win constituted the most lopsided victory for Bountiful this season as the Redhawks moved to 4-2. Northridge moved equally to 4-2 after losing its second-straight game. The Knights had previously never been shut out this season.

Bountiful played the best game of its season ironically in the absence of its regular head coach, Lou Planke, whom Jordan was coaching in place of. Planke missed the game due to a medical emergency involving his family.

“He’s been going through it,” Jordan said. “It’s nice to be able to trust the girls to be able to do their part and have coaches that know it. I think the girls just want him to know that they love him.”

Bountiful stays home next Tuesday to take on Viewmont, while Northridge will also be at home and will play Box Elder.

