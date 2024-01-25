High school boys/girls basketball: Thursday night roundup

Boys Basketball

Region 10

Jordan conquered Cottonwood with a final score of 52-61. Walt Gooden and Brandt Steed were essential to Jordan’s victory, each contributing 14 points, with Steed adding three 3-pointers to the mix. Trent Benson also became a vital player by scoring 12 points, including 4 from beyond the arc. For Cottonwood, Peter Oguama came up big with a stellar performance, recording 24 points. John Rosevear showcased a notable effort with his 19 points scored.

The Park City Miners claimed victory over the Tooele Buffaloes in a close game, ending with a score of 70-65. The Miners’ offense was led by Duke Gordon who scored 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Cameron Wilson and Bridger Lapine also made significant contributions, each adding 13 points, with Lapine making two 3-pointers. On the Buffaloes’ side, Talon Shirley was the top scorer with 18 points, followed by Ethan Rogers with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, and Grady Symonds added 12 points.

Jackson Hymer nailed a pair a critical freethrows in the final 3 secondd to help the Stansbury Stallions narrowly edge out a win against the Hillcrest Huskies with a final score of 52-51. Will Stephens led the scoring for the Stallions with 16 points, which included three 3-pointers. Luke Rich also added a vital 10 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Huskies, Damani Wilkerson led the scoring with 13 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by Zach Tanner with 10 points. Rhett Robinson and Isaac Miller also each contributed 7 points, each making a 3-pointer.

Region 12

Carbon secured a win against Delta with a final score of 66-57. Zeke Willson led Carbon’s offense, scoring 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Ryker Butler and Kahner Raby each chipped in 13 and 15 points respectively. For Delta, Cai Henderson put up a big performance with 29 points, which included five 3-pointers. Marcus Chase contributed 11 points, and both Jatyn Brough and Bronco Bundy added 7 points, each making a 3-pointer.

Region 15

The San Juan Broncos emerged victorious in a matchup against the North Sevier Wolves with a final score of 64-57. The Broncos’ scoring was led by Anthony Done, who tallied 20 points including a 3-pointer. Weston Jones followed with 10 points, contributing to the Broncos’ win. On the side of the Wolves, Kade Johnson led the scoring efforts with 13 points, closely followed by Jacob Johnson with 10 points. Parker Jensen and Greyson Bennett each contributed 9 points, with Jensen sinking two 3-pointers and Bennett adding one.

Region 20

In a decisive win, Panguitch overwhelmed Escalante 68-45. Remme Chappell offered a standout performance for Panguitch, scoring 16 points, while Justin Osburn and Cameron Parkin followed closely with the respective tallies of 10 and 12 points. For Escalante, Jaken Cottam lead with 15 points, including a single 3-pointer, while Korben Young and Mac Porter racked up 11 and 8 points respectively.

Wayne delivered a solid win against Bryce Valley with a final score of 76-45. The spotlight was on Ryker Peterson from Wayne, tallying an impressive 31 points, including seven 3-pointers. Teammates Ammon Peterson and Carson Lee added their mark, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively. For Bryce Valley, Zaren Roberts stepped up with 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Luke Andrus provided an additional 12 points, while Cooper Owens recorded 8, two of which were 3-pointers.

The Piute Thunderbirds edged out a close victory over the Milford Tigers with a final score of 57-52. The Thunderbirds’ scoring was led by Jaxon Westwood who tallied 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Will Myers followed close with 13 points, and Kole Westwood added another 11 points. On the Tigers’ side, Kilo Tsosie spearheaded the scoring efforts with 19 points, boosted by a pair of 3-pointers. Sadler Barnes also contributed with 12 points, including a 3-pointer. Despite these efforts, the Tigers fell just short of the Thunderbirds in this closely contested game.

Girls Basketball

Region 2

The Bingham Miners narrowly secured a win over the Corner Canyon Chargers in a thrilling basketball game, with a final score of 57-55. Addy Horsley was the highest scorer for the Miners with 25 points, including a 3-pointer, followed by Brianna Badonie with 19 points, which included two 3-pointers. In the Chargers’ camp, Elina Mortensen led the scoring with 19 points, amplified by three 3-pointers. Maia Rhay also contributed significantly with 15 points. Despite these efforts, the Chargers were just edged out in the closely contested game.

The Copper Hills Grizzlies (16-1) cemented their stronghold with a solid 57-34 win against the Herriman Mustangs (8-6). The Grizzlies’ scoring was led by Skylie Barker with 19 points, followed by Ayla Marston with 14 points, including a 3-pointer, and Ellie Taylor who contributed 10 points. On the Mustangs’ side, Halli Burbidge was the top scorer with 13 points, bolstered by a 3-pointer. Brittea Byrqe and Kyla Talbot followed through with 7 and 6 points respectively.

In a thrilling contest, the Riverton Silverwolves edged out a two-point victory over the Mountain Ridge Sentinels, ending the game with a score of 55-53. Riverton’s scoring effort was led by Faythe Stauffer with 22 points, including two 3-pointers. Emmalee Christensen and Maggie Hamblin also had notable contributions with 14 and 13 points respectively, each making two 3-pointers. Christensen was the hero of the game for Riverton with the game-winning shot at the buzzer. For the Sentinels, Jessica Maynard led the way with 17 points. Kaylee Montgomery closely followed with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite their contributions, the Sentinels fell just short in this closely contested game against the Silverwolves.

Region 9

The Cedar City Reds secured a win over the Hurricane Tigers with a final score of 62-50. The Reds were led to their victory by Gabby Gomez, who racked up an impressive 31 points, including nine 3-pointers, and also contributing 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. Kiara Hansen and Jaylin York also played significant roles, adding 10 and 9 points respectively, with Hansen achieving 13 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and 2 blocks. For the Tigers, Laynee Walker led the team in scoring with 16 points including four 3-pointers, alongside Whitney Esplin who contributed 12 points and four rebounds. Ana Larsen also added 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

Desert Hills emerged victorious over Pine View in a game that ended 57-40. For Desert Hills, Ashtin Hansen scored 15 points, while Jacie Riding added 12 points, which included two 3-pointers. Despite falling short, Pine View saw Reese Gustin scoring 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Casey Morley and Isabel Jensen contributed 7 and 5 points respectively, with Jensen making a 3-pointer.

Dixie dominated the game against Crimson Cliffs, concluding with a decisive 66-33 victory. Hali Smith of Dixie led the charge with 20 points, including one from beyond the arc. Teammates Brinlee Bennett, Jaycee Bundy, and Kealah Faumuina each added 11 points. On the other side of the court, Kenadee Richey was the top scorer for Crimson Cliffs, putting up 12 points. Other contributions came from Ysabelle Myers with 6 points, and Colleen Korella with 5 points.

Region 11

The Sky View Bobcats defeated the Mountain Crest Mustangs in their recent matchup with a final score of 52-40. Leading the Bobcats, Makena Smart scored 14 points, followed by Claire Fischer with 10 points. Brynly Foster added 9 points to the score, including three 3-point shots, while Mya Eskelson contributed 8 points, with one 3-pointer. On the Mustangs’ side, Kali Jones led the scoring with 10 points. Sage Walker and Paige Egbert were also main contributors, each scoring 8 points with Egbert adding two 3-pointers.

Region 12

The Carbon Dinos recorded a victory over the Delta Rabbits, clinching the game with a final score of 61-42. Amiah Timothy and Jacie Jensen led the carbon Dinos, each scoring 20 points. Both players landed a 3-pointer. Madi Orth and Maddi Ferguson also contributed 5 points each, with Ferguson making one 3-pointer. On the side of the Rabbits, Ebony Dodoo and Joslyn Christiansen led their team’s scoring by contributing 11 points each. Christiansen remarkably added three 3-pointers while Dodoo added one. Meloni Jacobson also contributed 10 points, including a 3-pointer.

The Richfield Wildcats secured victory over the Emery Spartans with a score of 57-46. Leading the scoring for the Wildcats, Abbee Albrecht gathered 17 points, followed by Brielle Jolley with 14 points and Hallie Janes adding 9 points. Both Jolley and Janes contributed with 3-pointers. On the Spartans’ side, Aliya Lester had an outstanding performance with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Katelyn Nielson followed closely with 11 points and Kenadie Maughan contributed 8 points to the Spartans’ total.

The Canyon View Falcons (9-9) secured a 51-41 victory over the Manti Templars (7-11) in a game played at Canyon View. Maylee Spencer and Emery Miles led the team’s scoring, each contributing 12 points for the Falcons. Additional scoring came from Kambree Potter, Maya Nichols, Brooklyn Davie, and Kamryn Brush, who each added 5 points. For the Manti Templars, June Olsen led the scoring with 15 points, which included two 3-pointers. Cadee Alder also made a significant contribution with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Anniston Stevenson and Brooklyn Olson contributed respectively with one 3-pointer each.

The Juab Wasps emerged victorious over the North Sanpete Hawks in their matchup, with a solid final score of 58-23. Ava Cuff was the leading scorer for the Wasps with 14 points, while Emmy Lovell added 13 points, significantly amplified by three 3-pointers. Addison Hyatt also made significant contributions with 12 points and four 3-pointers. On the Hawks’ side, Evey Kendall was the highest scorer on the team with 10 points. Brooklyn Larson and Elsie Bailey contributed 4 points each.

Region 13

The Grantsville Cowboys recorded a strong victory over the Union Cougars with a final score of 72-38. The Cowboys benefited greatly from Baylee Lowder’s exceptional performance, as the player led scoring with 29 points, including a 3-pointer. Avery Allred and Afton Orgill also made noteworthy contributions, adding 17 and 13 points, respectively. On the Cougars’ side, Lexie Davenport made a notable contribution by leading the team’s scoring with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Lydia Hoschouer was also instrumental with 9 points and a 3-pointer.

The Morgan Trojans claimed a decisive victory over the Ogden Tigers, with the final score at 69-41. Abby Titus led the scoring for the Trojans with 15 points, followed closely by Eva Birkeland with 13 points, including a 3-pointer, and Ashlyn Noss with 11 points. Alexis Burt also contributed with 8 points and two 3-pointers. Salote Tonga and Izzy Nestel took the helm of the Tigers’ scoring endeavors, each contributing 9 points, with Nestel adding two 3-pointers. Lily Gonzalez pitched in with 6 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite these efforts, the Tigers could not match the offensive prowess displayed by the Trojans.

Region 14

The Summit Academy Bears took a resounding victory over the Providence Hall Patriots with a final score of 59-18. The game, played at Providence Hall, showcased a strong performance from the Bears. Leading the scoring for the Bears, Sierra Johnson amassed 14 points, followed closely by Avery Backus with 13 points and Regan Gorgeson adding 10 points. Backus, Gorgeson, Destinee Flores, and Kita Holmes each contributed one or more 3-pointers, further strengthening the Bears’ scoring. For the Patriots, scoring was led by Paige Krebs with 6 points. Kaidence Anderson followed with 5 points, including a 3-pointer. Sarah Scott, Jocelyn Nelson, and Ireland Anderson each contributed 2 points, but collectively, they could not close the substantial lead built by the Bears.

The Layton Christian Eagles scored a victory over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle with a final score of 43-21. Jessica McKain led the Layton Christian team with 10 points. Ava Smith made valuable contributions to the Eagles’ score with 8 points, and Penelope Arroyo added 7 points. Other contributions were made by Asmin Tanhan, Sofia Saez, and Willow Clarke who each scored 5 points. On the Juan Diego side, Maile Mataele and Ayen Kuath were the highest scorers, each contributing 5 points to the team’s total. Olivia Fry added 4 points and Avie Hernandez contributed 3 points, including a 3-pointer.

Region 15

The North Summit Braves claimed a 38-28 victory over the Duchesne Eagles in a game played at Duchesne. The Braves were led by Hartlynn Richins and Presley Peterson, each scoring 10 points, with Peterson also sinking two 3-pointers. Charly Sargent chipped in with 8 points to the Braves’ total, including a 3-pointer. For the Eagles, Kira Grant led the charge with 10 points. Kloee Cowan added 6 points, while Chezney Farnsworth and Jaelee Farnsworth added 4 and 3 points respectively. However, their efforts couldn’t bridge the gap created by the Braves’ scoring prowess.

Region 16

The Rockwell Marshals achieved a convincing victory over the Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds with a final score of 59-13. Kiaya Bond led the scoring for the Marshals with an impressive 24 points. Autumn Blackburn followed closely by adding 18 points, with five successful 3-point shots. Nahia Maruri also contributed 11 points, including three 3-pointers to the team’s total. On the Thunderbirds’ side, K Prieto was the highest scorer with 6 points, followed by C Patino who registered 5 points, including a 3-pointer. C Zollinger also added 2 points.

The Merit Academy Knights achieved a decisive victory over the Wasatch Academy Tigers with a final score of 52-13. Leading the scoring for the Knights, Liz Diaz posted an impressive 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Ayla Coltrharp and Stella Sutherland also played significant roles, contributing 12 and 10 points respectively, with each player making two 3-pointers. Mary Moody added 10 points to further solidify the Knights’ win. On the Tigers’ side, the scoring was led by Carmen Samake with 9 points off of three 3-pointers.

Region 17

The Draper APA Eagles emerged victorious with an impressive score differential in their matchup against the Maeser Prep Lions, winning with a score of 82-20. Aaliyah Baldwin had an outstanding performance for the Eagles, leading the scoring with a whopping 31 points, which included six 3-pointers. Samantha Kartchner also contributed significantly to the victory with 19 points, including a 3-pointer. On the Lions’ side, Autumn Dossey was the top scorer with 14 points. Octavia Mosher, Eleanor Hamberger and Klea Bokshi each contributed two points, but despite their efforts, the Lions were unable to keep pace with the high-scoring Eagles.

The American Heritage Patriots won against the Waterford Ravens in their latest matchup, coming out with a final score of 51-18. Anne Marie Gibbs had a standout performance for the Patriots, scoring a remarkable 23 points, including seven 3-pointers. Ellie Reed and Sophie Reed each added 9 points to the team’s total, with Ellie scoring three 3-pointers. On the Ravens’ side, Anne Howard was the leading scorer with 9 points, followed by Ana Holtey who added 4 points. Lexee Hasebi contributed 3 points, with one 3-pointer, and Ava Aizad finished with 2 points.

Region 18

The South Sevier Rams secured a solid victory over the Millard Eagles, ending with a final score of 66-42. The Rams’ scoring was led by Caitlin Nielson and Kinley Jensen who both contributed 13 points, with Nielson registering one 3-pointer. Kinsey Parsons also added a crucial 12 points to the team’s total. On the Eagles’ side, Sydney Braman was the top scorer with 13 points, three of which came from successful 3-point shots. Kyra Moat and Olivia Bassett contributed 7 and 6 points respectively, each with a 3-pointer.

The Beaver Beavers secured a decisive victory over the Water Canyon Wildcats with a final score of 61-23. The Beavers’ performance was led by Gentry Brown, who scored a magnificent 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Other essential contributions came from Talia Alisa, Alina Lurth, and Danzee Bradshaw who scored 10, 9, and 8 points respectively. Brittni Crum also was a notable scorer, adding 6 points including two 3-pointers. For the Wildcats, Joann Barlow top-scored with 9 points. Martha Jessop added 6 points, while Alyshe Cooke and Abby Barlow contributed 4 points each to the team’s total.

Strong performances marked Kanab’s victory over Parowan, going away victorious with a 67-40 win. Anna Cutler led Kanab’s offense, with 15 points and 4 crucial 3-pointers. Teammates Ashlyn Houston and Rylee Little also provided significant contributions, each scoring 12 points. Despite the loss, Bella Robinson emerged as a key player for Parowan, scoring 21 points including 5 from beyond the arc.

