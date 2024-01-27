High school competitive cheer: 5A, 4A state champions crowned in both all-girl and co-ed competitions

The second-ever UHSAA state competitive cheer competition is officially a wrap as the 4A and 5A classifications showed out on Friday at Utah Valley University.

This was the first year that all event categories were exclusively competed for in their own classifications with all teams being specifically 4A or 5A. Last season saw the 4A field split between a combined 3A/4A and a combined 4A/5A class, and the 5A All-Girl competitions took place alongside the 6A field.

Each classification, 4A and 5A, awarded a co-ed state championship as well as an all-girl state championship.

Wasatch, which didn’t place in the co-ed competition last season, took home the first solely designated overall 5A co-ed state championship. Salem Hills won its second straight all-girl state title in 5A.

It was a St. George sweep in 4A as Desert Hills unseated defending champion Snow Canyon with its first all-girls 4A state championship. Crimson Cliffs defended its previous 4A/5A state co-ed title with the first solely 4A co-ed state championship.

1 of 22 2 of 22 3 of 22 4 of 22 5 of 22 6 of 22 7 of 22 8 of 22 9 of 22 10 of 22 11 of 22 12 of 22 13 of 22 14 of 22 15 of 22 16 of 22 17 of 22 18 of 22 19 of 22 20 of 22 21 of 22 22 of 22

Class 5A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores



Salem Hills Olympus Viewmont

Dance category



Olympus

Cheer category



Olympus

Show category



Salem Hills Olympus Timpview

Game Time Category



Olympus Salem Hills Viewmont

Class 5A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores



Wasatch Cedar Valley Box Elder

Dance category



Wasatch

Cheer category



Wasatch

Show category



Wasatch Cedar Valley Box Elder

Game Time Category



Wasatch Roy Cedar Valley

Class 4A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores



Desert Hills Snow Canyon Dixie

Dance category



Dixie

Cheer category



Desert Hills Snow Canyon Stansbury

Show category



Desert Hills Snow Canyon Dixie

Game Time Category



Desert Hills Snow Canyon Stansbury

Class 4A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores



Crimson Cliffs Payson Green Canyon

Dance category



Crimson Cliffs

Cheer category



Crimson Cliffs

Show category



Crimson Cliffs Payson Green Canyon

Game Time Category

