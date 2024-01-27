High school competitive cheer: 5A, 4A state champions crowned in both all-girl and co-ed competitions

The second-ever UHSAA state competitive cheer competition is officially a wrap as the 4A and 5A classifications showed out on Friday at Utah Valley University.
This was the first year that all event categories were exclusively competed for in their own classifications with all teams being specifically 4A or 5A. Last season saw the 4A field split between a combined 3A/4A and a combined 4A/5A class, and the 5A All-Girl competitions took place alongside the 6A field.
Each classification, 4A and 5A, awarded a co-ed state championship as well as an all-girl state championship.
Wasatch, which didn’t place in the co-ed competition last season, took home the first solely designated overall 5A co-ed state championship. Salem Hills won its second straight all-girl state title in 5A.
It was a St. George sweep in 4A as Desert Hills unseated defending champion Snow Canyon with its first all-girls 4A state championship. Crimson Cliffs defended its previous 4A/5A state co-ed title with the first solely 4A co-ed state championship.
Class 5A All-Girl Competition
Overall team scores
- Salem Hills
- Olympus
- Viewmont
Dance category
- Olympus
Cheer category
- Olympus
Show category
- Salem Hills
- Olympus
- Timpview
Game Time Category
- Olympus
- Salem Hills
- Viewmont
Class 5A Co-Ed Competition
Overall team scores
- Wasatch
- Cedar Valley
- Box Elder
Dance category
- Wasatch
Cheer category
- Wasatch
Show category
- Wasatch
- Cedar Valley
- Box Elder
Game Time Category
- Wasatch
- Roy
- Cedar Valley
Class 4A All-Girl Competition
Overall team scores
- Desert Hills
- Snow Canyon
- Dixie
Dance category
- Dixie
Cheer category
- Desert Hills
- Snow Canyon
- Stansbury
Show category
- Desert Hills
- Snow Canyon
- Dixie
Game Time Category
- Desert Hills
- Snow Canyon
- Stansbury
Class 4A Co-Ed Competition
Overall team scores
- Crimson Cliffs
- Payson
- Green Canyon
Dance category
- Crimson Cliffs
Cheer category
- Crimson Cliffs
Show category
- Crimson Cliffs
- Payson
- Green Canyon
Game Time Category
- Crimson Cliffs
- Ridgeline
- Green Canyon