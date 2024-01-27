Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 27, 2024 | 
High School Sports Sports Crimson Cliffs Utah High School Sports

High school competitive cheer: 5A, 4A state champions crowned in both all-girl and co-ed competitions

By Matthew Harris
SHARE High school competitive cheer: 5A, 4A state champions crowned in both all-girl and co-ed competitions
Cheerleaders cheer

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The second-ever UHSAA state competitive cheer competition is officially a wrap as the 4A and 5A classifications showed out on Friday at Utah Valley University.

This was the first year that all event categories were exclusively competed for in their own classifications with all teams being specifically 4A or 5A. Last season saw the 4A field split between a combined 3A/4A and a combined 4A/5A class, and the 5A All-Girl competitions took place alongside the 6A field.

Each classification, 4A and 5A, awarded a co-ed state championship as well as an all-girl state championship.

Wasatch, which didn’t place in the co-ed competition last season, took home the first solely designated overall 5A co-ed state championship. Salem Hills won its second straight all-girl state title in 5A.

It was a St. George sweep in 4A as Desert Hills unseated defending champion Snow Canyon with its first all-girls 4A state championship. Crimson Cliffs defended its previous 4A/5A state co-ed title with the first solely 4A co-ed state championship.

merlin_3016806.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
1 of 22
merlin_3016808.jpg

Cheerleaders of Hunter High School compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
2 of 22
merlin_3016804.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
3 of 22
merlin_3016802.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
4 of 22
merlin_3016798.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
5 of 22
merlin_3016800.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
6 of 22
merlin_3016796.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
7 of 22
merlin_3016794.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
8 of 22
merlin_3016792.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
9 of 22
Cheerleaders cheer

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
10 of 22
merlin_3016788.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
11 of 22
merlin_3016786.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
12 of 22
merlin_3016784.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
13 of 22
merlin_3016782.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
14 of 22
merlin_3016780.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
15 of 22
merlin_3016778.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
16 of 22
merlin_3016776.jpg

Spectators cheer during the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
17 of 22
merlin_3016774.jpg

Coaches and teammates cheer during the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
18 of 22
merlin_3016772.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
19 of 22
merlin_3016770.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
20 of 22
merlin_3016768.jpg

Spectators cheer during the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
21 of 22
merlin_3016766.jpg

Cheerleaders of the 5A schools compete in the 2024 State Competitive Cheer Tournament at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Jan. 26, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
22 of 22
merlin_3016806.jpg
merlin_3016808.jpg
merlin_3016804.jpg
merlin_3016802.jpg
merlin_3016798.jpg
merlin_3016800.jpg
merlin_3016796.jpg
merlin_3016794.jpg
merlin_3016792.jpg
Cheerleaders cheer
merlin_3016788.jpg
merlin_3016786.jpg
merlin_3016784.jpg
merlin_3016782.jpg
merlin_3016780.jpg
merlin_3016778.jpg
merlin_3016776.jpg
merlin_3016774.jpg
merlin_3016772.jpg
merlin_3016770.jpg
merlin_3016768.jpg
merlin_3016766.jpg

Class 5A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Salem Hills
  2. Olympus
  3. Viewmont

Dance category

  1. Olympus

Cheer category

  1. Olympus

Show category

  1. Salem Hills
  2. Olympus
  3. Timpview

Game Time Category

  1. Olympus
  2. Salem Hills
  3. Viewmont
Related

Class 5A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Wasatch
  2. Cedar Valley
  3. Box Elder

Dance category

  1. Wasatch

Cheer category

  1. Wasatch

Show category

  1. Wasatch
  2. Cedar Valley
  3. Box Elder

Game Time Category

  1. Wasatch
  2. Roy
  3. Cedar Valley

Class 4A All-Girl Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Desert Hills
  2. Snow Canyon
  3. Dixie

Dance category

  1. Dixie

Cheer category

  1. Desert Hills
  2. Snow Canyon
  3. Stansbury

Show category

  1. Desert Hills
  2. Snow Canyon
  3. Dixie

Game Time Category

  1. Desert Hills
  2. Snow Canyon
  3. Stansbury

Class 4A Co-Ed Competition

Overall team scores

  1. Crimson Cliffs
  2. Payson
  3. Green Canyon

Dance category

  1. Crimson Cliffs

Cheer category

  1. Crimson Cliffs

Show category

  1. Crimson Cliffs
  2. Payson
  3. Green Canyon

Game Time Category

  1. Crimson Cliffs
  2. Ridgeline
  3. Green Canyon
Next Up In Sports
High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup
High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup, including a new state-record 26 assists from APA West Valley’s Peter Hakim
One of the best runs in program history comes to an end in BYU volleyball’s loss to UC Irvine
No. 16 Utah shakes off early struggles before rallying past Oregon
Utah came close to perfection but didn’t need it against Arizona State
‘Utah wants the A’s’: Billboards placed in Salt Lake lobbying for Major League Baseball team