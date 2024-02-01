High school boys/girls basketball: Thursday night roundup

Boys Basketball

Nonregion

It was a narrow win for the Kearns Cougars (8-11) over the Park City Miners (4-14), with a final score of 62-60 in favor of the Cougars. The game was a rescheduling from its original date on Jan. 12. Austin Bell was the top performer for the Cougars, accumulating 16 points, which included four 3-pointers. He was followed by Braxton England, who contributed 12 points and a 3-pointer. For the Miners, Luke Rice led with a sterling 26 points, including three 3-pointers, while Duke Gordon added 12 points and one 3-pointer to the tally.

In a game that ended 66-58, the Piute Thunderbirds (16-3) declared victory over the North Sevier Wolves (3-15). Jaxon Westwood was a key player for the Thunderbirds, contributing a substantial 22 points, including three 3-pointers, along with Kole Westwood who added 19 points with four 3-pointers. On the Wolves’ side, Warner Roberts led his team with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, followed closely by Efrain Bernardino who contributed 13 points, including a 3-pointer.

The Monticello Buckaroos (6-11) claimed a victory over the Dolores, Colo. Bears with a final score of 57-49. For Monticello, Curtis Bunker was the top scorer, tallying 13 points, backed up by Kaden Pehrson, Jackson Keyes, and Mason Atwood each with 11 points. Jackson Keyes stood out from the rest by landing three impressive 3-pointers.

The Rich Rebels (10-3) came out on top against the Kemmerer, Wyo. Rangers with the final score tallying at 73-51 in favor of the Rebels. For the Rebels, Drake Weston showed exceptional form scoring 20 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Ridge Lundgren with 16 points and a 3-pointer and Carsen Muirbrook who added an additional 12 points.

Girls Basketball

Region 2

Herriman (9-7) secured a 49-41 victory over Mountain Ridge (12-7), with Shelby Ulibarri leading the Mustangs with 16 points. Herriman strategically outscored Mountain Ridge in both the first and final quarters, putting up 14 points each time. For Mountain Ridge, Jessica Maynard put up an impressive fight, recording 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a Herriman win.

Corner Canyon (12-7) surpassed Riverton (4-14) 62-47, in a game where the Chargers took decisive control in the third quarter, outscoring the Silverwolves 18-9. Elina Mortensen of Corner Canyon led the scoreboards with 21 points including three 3-pointers, closely followed by her teammates Maia Rhay and Sorrelle Nielson scoring 12 points each. For Riverton, Faythe Stauffer stood out with 21 points of her own, but it wasn’t sufficient to avoid their 14th loss of the season.

Copper Hills (18-1) took victory over Bingham (12-7), 52-38, consolidating their promising record. Skylie Barker and Ellie Taylor led the Grizzlies’ charge with 17 and 16 points respectively, with Taylor landing two 3-pointers. On the opposing side, Addy Horsley scored 13 points for the Miners. A huge third quarter push made all the difference for Copper Hills, outscoring Bingham 11-4.

Region 9

At Cedar City, the Reds (15-4) recorded a solid victory over the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (4-15), winning the game 59-48. Gabby Gomez put up an impressive performance for Cedar City, scoring 19 points and making five 3-pointers, complimented by Annalyse Shimada’s 16 points and Kiara Hansen’s 10 points. For Crimson Cliffs, Kenadee Richey led with 16 points. However, the Mustangs couldn’t overcome the aggressive offense and timely defensive plays of the Reds.

Snow Canyon (17-1) claimed a victory over Pine View (4-15), 60-46. Olivia Hamlin led the offensive charge for the Warriors with a solid 24 points, followed by Kelly Howard with 12 points. Even with Hayden Harris scoring 16 points for Pine View, the Panthers couldn’t hold off the relentless attack from Snow Canyon, marking their 15th loss of the season.

Desert Hills (8-9) nailed a 57-43 victory over Hurricane (11-9). Hannah Heaton emerged as a top player for the Thunder, responsible for 18 points, closely followed by Jacie Riding who recorded 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite a commendable 15-point performance by Nizhoni Dominguez of Hurricane, the Tigers couldn’t outpace the Thunder’s powerful offense .

Region 10

Murray (10-8) triumphed over Stansbury (4-13), 55-49, spurred on by a strong second and third quarter performance, where they outpaced the Stallions 33-16. For the Spartans, Charlotte Scherbel led scoring with 16 points while Vanessa Anaafi contributed importantly with her 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Brooke Jensen put in an impressive performance for the Stallions, scoring 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to stave off Murray.

Cottonwood (14-6) edged out a win against Tooele (7-10) with a final score of 43-38. A strong fourth quarter scoring sequence from the Colts, including a notable 14 points from Alivia Hutton and 10 points by Ashlyn Tripp, secured their triumph. Despite a strong effort from Kennedy Searle, who scored 12 points for Tooele, the Buffaloes fell short.

Region 11

Sky View (11-6) bested Bear River (6-13) with a 37-26 score, spearheaded by a stellar first quarter where they outscored the Bears 17-5. Karlee Allen led the lineup for the Bobcats, scoring 13 points including three 3-pointers. For Bear River, Shelby Wilkinson topped the scoring with seven points, but her effort couldn’t prevent a Bobcats victory.

Region 12

Emery (12-8) defeated Canyon View (11-10) with a final score of 58-41. Kenadie Maughan was a standout player for the Spartans, scoring 18 points. Aliya Lester also contributed significantly with 15 points, felicitously hitting two 3-pointers. In spite of Brooklyn Davie’s commendable performance for the Falcons, scoring 13 points, the team could not keep up with the Spartans’ overall scoring output.

Juab (13-8) managed to overcome Delta (5-16) with a final score of 53-42. Lucy Richards with 15 points and Ava Cuff with 12 points powered the Wasps offense, while Joslyn Christiansen and Caitlin Allred each put up a good fight for the Rabbits, contributing 15 points apiece. However, the consistent scoring by Juab in the second half helped secure their victory.

The Richfield Wildcats (17-4) decisively won against the North Sanpete Hawks (7-14), ending the game at a score of 62-34. Abbee Albrecht stood out for the Wildcats with her pivotal performance of 16 points and six rebounds. Not far behind were teammates Brielle Jolley and Hallie Janes, each adding 15 points, with Janes boasting five 3-pointers. On the Hawks’ end, Jessica Applegarth surfaced as their leading scorer with 11 points, one 3-pointer, and four rebounds. Hallie Henrie brought in additional contributions with six points, two assists, and three steals.

Region 13

In a game played at Ogden, the Ogden Tigers (6-15) overcame the Ben Lomond Scots (6-14) with a final scoreline of 44-30. Lily Gonzalez was instrumental for the Tigers, amassing 15 points, including five 3-pointers. Ruth Larsen also made a solid contribution with 12 points for the team. For the Scots, Aniyah Gomez emerged as the top performer with 9 points and three 3-pointers, and Ivy Gallegos added an additional 6 points, including one 3-pointer, to the effort.

Grantsville (18-2) coasted to a large 73-37 victory over South Summit (14-7). Leading the Cowboys, Kodee Williams made her mark with a substantial 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Avery Allred added 20 points to their tally. Despite Emma Broadbent’s 15-point effort for the Wildcats, the team couldn’t catch up to the high scoring rhythm set by Grantsville.

In a match played at Morgan, the Trojans (7-12) topped the Union Cougars (5-15) with a 58-45 victory. Abby Titus led the scoring for the home team with a total of 20 points, closely supported by Eva Birkeland adding 14 points. Kayla Miller stepped up for the Cougars, scoring 12 points, and Lydia Hoschouer followed with 11 points. Despite these efforts, the Cougars couldn’t bridge the gap in the final score.

Region 14

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs (14-7) beat the Providence Hall Patriots (9-11) in a game that ended 67-35 in favor of the Bulldogs. Elyah Ocampo gave a standout performance for the Bulldogs, scoring 19 points, including a 3-pointer. Esther Analjok and Makena Gardner notably followed, with 17 and 15 points respectively. On the Patriots’ side, Ireland Anderson led with 11 points and one 3-pointer to her name. Sarah Scott and Paige Krebs contributed 9 and 7 points respectively to the team’s score.

Summit Academy (14-7) recorded an impressive victory over Juan Diego (2-19) with a final score of 58-28. The Bears controlled the game throughout, thanks to players like Avery Backus who notched 20 points and Kita Holmes who added another 13 points to the total. For the Soaring Eagle, Maile Mataele and Ayen Kuath both scored 7 points, but their efforts were not enough to hold off Summit Academy.

Region 15

In the game that was played at North Sevier, the North Sevier Wolves (9-11) were victorious over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (4-15) with a final score of 46-35. Saige Jensen led from the front for the Wolves, scoring a total of 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Brooklin Goble and Megan Mecham also made notable contributions with 9 and 7 points respectively. Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, Rylee Bartholomew emerged as the leading player with 13 points to her name, including a 3-pointer. Linsi Hansen and Bryler Blackburn also contributed, with Hansen scoring 8 points and one 3-pointer and Blackburn adding 7 points to the tally.

Region 17

In a game played at American Leadership, the American Leadership Eagles (7-8) triumphed over the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-13) with a final score of 39-12. Leading for the Eagles was Ali Decker, who put up a total of 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Jacklynn Huff added an additional 9 points with three 3-pointers. For the Winged Lions, Bea Wall was the top performer with 6 points, followed by Quinn Orgain, who added 4 points to the scoreboard.

Playing on the road at St. Joseph, the American Heritage Patriots (13-6) triumphed over the St. Joseph Jayhawks (5-11) with a final score of 34-27. Anne Marie Gibbs created waves for the Patriots, scoring 17 points, of which five were 3-pointers. Afton Torgerson followed suit, scoring 12 points that included three-3 pointers. On the Jayhawks side, Katelyn Martinez led the charge with 11 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Lizzie Randal contributed another 8 points, and Eliza Berg added to the final score with 6 points.

Region 18

The Millard Eagles (7-13) secured a decisive victory over the Water Canyon Wildcats (1-14) with a final score of 75-23. Sydney Braman demonstrated a spectacular performance for the Eagles, scoring a whopping 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Eliza Larsen brought in 10 points, and Shayda Carter followed closely with a total of 9 points and three 3-pointers. On the Wildcats’ side, Martha Jessop emerged as the top scorer, tallying 19 points for her team. Esther Williams and Alyshe Cooke each contributed an additional 2 points to the Wildcats’ effort.

In a match hosted by Kanab, the Kanab Cowboys (19-2) emerged victorious over the Enterprise Wolves (9-12) with the final score at 68-45. Rylee Little led the Cowboys with her dominant performance of 17 points. Sidney Dayea and Anna Cutler also made significant contributions with 15 and 12 points respectively, each slamming home multiple 3-pointers. On the Wolves’ side, Kylah Humphries and Anna Balajadia both topped the team’s score with 11 points each, with Humphries knocking down three 3-pointers and Balajadia one. Jaycee Barlow also contributed with 9 points to the Wolves’ total.

The Beaver Beavers (18-3) defeated the Parowan Rams (2-18) convincingly with a score of 56-12. For the Beavers, Danzee Bradshaw, Gentry Brown, and Talia Alisa all put up strong performances. Bradshaw scored 11 points, including one 3-pointer, while both Brown and Alisa put up 10 points each, with Brown contributing two 3-pointers. For the Rams, Bella Robinson stood out with an impressive 11 points, including one 3-pointer, for their team. Brooklyn Edwards also added a point to the Rams’ total.

Region 20

The Panguitch Bobcats (15-2) displayed a dominant performance against the Bryce Valley Mustangs (7-9), winning the game with a score of 58-17. Leading the Bobcats was Tabetha Henrie, who scored an impressive 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Mallory Henrie secured 13 points with one 3-pointer, while Makena Owens contributed 9 points and made one 3-pointer. On the side of the Mustangs, Bradi Gates led the scoring with 10 points, sinking one beyond the arc. Kinlee Brinkerhoff and Cashae Tebbs also contributed to the Mustangs’ effort with 4 and 3 points respectively.

The Piute Thunderbirds (13-5) edged a victory over the Valley Buffaloes (7-8) with a final score of 46-42. For the Thunderbirds, Amy Morgan led the scoring with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, complemented by Kamren Gaylor who added 10 points. On the Buffaloes’ side, Kimber Reeve led with 14 points and Andee Anderson added 10 points to the effort.

Nonregion

The Rich Rebels (12-3) triumphed over the Kemmerer, Wyo. Rangers in a game that ended, 33-25.. Molly Weston was a notable performer for the Rebels, scoring 9 points, one of which was a 3-pointer. Braylyn Pugmire also taped a solid performance with eight points.

