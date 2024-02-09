High school boys/girls basketball: Thursday night roundup

Boys Basketball

Region 4

The Cyprus Pirates (5-16) topped the Granger Lancers (3-17), winning 80-64 in their home court. Daudi Aweyso and Stephen Kpaleh of the Lancers put up impressive performances, scoring 24 and 22 points respectively, with Kpaleh making three 3-point shots and Aweyso one. However, it was the Pirates’ Koli Fosita and Stone Tia who steered their team to victory with notable scores of 25 and 16 points, both hitting two 3-pointer shots. Paden Sharp and Beckham Bayles also added to the Pirates’ tally, bringing in 10 and nine points and making three 3-pointers each.

Region 20

The Wayne Badgers (13-8) managed to secure a convincing 54-37 win over the Valley Buffaloes (9-8) in their away game. The Badgers were led by Ryker Peterson who scored an impressive 23 points, including two 3-pointers, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Jake Batty had a solid game, as well, with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and a block. Ammon Peterson also contributed 8 points to Wayne’s total. For the Buffaloes, Jace Cox, and Johnny Cox each scored 10 and 9 points respectively.

Region 22

The Tabiona Tigers (18-3) handily defeated the Altamont Longhorns (2-13) at Tabiona 67-32. Ashton Arnold of the Longhorns scored a team-high 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers. For the dominating Tigers, Gavin Rhoades led with 15 points and a 3-pointer, closely followed by Easton Peterson and Chance Lazenby who both tallied 13 points, with the former sinking three 3-pointers. Bryson Fabrizio added 10 points with two 3-pointers to the Tigers commanding success.

Nonregion

The Panguitch Bobcats (19-3) powered past the Milford Tigers (12-9), securing a solid 81-55 victory. Sadler Barnes of the Tigers recorded 34 points with six 3-pointers, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals, while Kilo Tsosie added 10 points and three rebounds. Cameron Parkin led the Bobcats with 18 points, closely followed by Cache Eyre and Justin Osburn with 17 and 14 points respectively, each player also making three 3-pointers. Remme Chappell and Daxtyn Miller also each contributed 10 points to cement the Bobcats’ win.

Girls Basketball

Region 2

Mountain Ridge secured a 63-43 win over Bingham, nudging its season record to 14-8, matching the Miners’ record which also stands at 14-8. Cailin Kehl led the Sentinels with 12 points, with a three-pointer, followed closely by Kya Newton and Jada Jangard, who scored 11 and 10 points respectively. On the Miners’ side, Addy Horsley put up a spirited effort, dropping 20 points, including three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to combat the balanced scoring of Mountain Ridge. The Sentinels’ high-powered third quarter attack proved defining in their triumph over the Miners.

Copper Hills came out on top against Corner Canyon with a 62-39 victory, lifting the Grizzlies to an impressive 21-1 record, as the Chargers slid to 12-10. Skylie Barker led the Grizzlies’ efforts, putting up 24 points, followed by Ellie Taylor who added 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Elina Mortensen led the Corner Canyon effort with 14 points including one 3-pointer. Despite making an initial burst in the first quarter, the Chargers weren’t able to sustain their momentum against the Grizzlies’ persistent offense.

Herriman bested Riverton in a 61-46 win, pushing its season record to 12-7, while Riverton fell to 4-17. Halli Burbidge led Herriman with a stellar performance, putting up 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Kyla Talbot also made an important contribution with 11 points, netting three 3-pointers. For Riverton, Faythe Stauffer put up a resilient performance with 16 points, followed by Halle Talbot and Savanna Drury who provided 12 and 11 points respectively. Despite a boost in the fourth quarter, the Silverwolves were unable to keep pace with the Mustangs.

Region 4

West Jordan secured a victory against Hunter, resulting in a 62-48 win and pushing its season record to 11-7, while Hunter moved to 8-14. Giselle Muffett was the top scorer for West Jordan, amassing 24 points, with Rochelle Afo Manuma following closely with 22 points. For the Wolverines, Kalysa Ng put up a valiant fight, scoring 20 points, including one 3-pointer. Destini Perez also contributed 11 points. However, despite their efforts, Hunter was unable to keep up with the scoring pace set by West Jordan.

The Taylorsville Warriors (12-8) achieved a convincing home victory over the Granger Lancers (2-18) with a scoreline of 73-32. Jenna Sterzer was the standout player for Taylorsville with19 points while also contributing to 18 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block. Teammates Alyssa Harrison and Ella Wolfgramm also made valuable contributions, adding 11 and 10 points respectively. Harrison landed three 3-pointers while Wolfgramm hit two. On the other side, Haylie Harper was the highest scorer for Granger, putting up 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Cyprus Pirates (15-7) edged out the Kearns Cougars (11-12) with a final score of 51-46. For the Pirates, Tamila Francis led with 21 points and hitting seven 3-pointers. Veanna Pau’u also contributed 10 points to the Pirates’ tally. On the Cougars’ side, Adhau Chol was the leading scorer with 18 points,

Region 9

Cedar City claimed a 60-45 win against Pine View, pushing its record to 17-5 while Pine View’s record dipped to 4-18. Cedar City’s attack was guided by the efforts of Annalyse Shimada, who scored 24 points, including two 3-pointers, and Gabby Gomez, who added 17 points with two more from beyond the arc. For Pine View, Reese Gustin led the team by scoring 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and was supported by the 12-point performance of Kaylee Rowley. Despite Pine View’s stronger fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to surpass Cedar City’s robust scoring in earlier quarters.

Snow Canyon secured a 66-57 win over Dixie, improving its impressive season record to 20-1, while Dixie’s record shifted to 10-12. Olivia Hamlin was the standout player for Snow Canyon, amassing 34 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Kelly Howard with 14 points. For Dixie, Kealah Faumuina led the team with 18 points, while Jaycee Bundy contributed 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite a stronger third quarter surge by Dixie, Snow Canyon’s consistent scoring and powerful fourth quarter secured them the victory.

In a contest that saw a high-scoring fourth quarter, Hurricane claimed a victory over Crimson Cliffs with a 64-58 win, raising its season record to 13-9 while Crimson Cliffs moved to 5-17. Nizhoni Dominguez led Hurricane with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, adding 2 assists, a steal, and a block. She was complemented by Whitney Esplin, who chipped in 16 points, including five 3-pointers. For the Mustangs, Colleen Korella pointed in a commanding performance, dropping 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and also accumulating 3 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals. Despite this strong effort, Crimson Cliffs couldn’t counter Hurricane’s final quarter surge.

Region 10

In a slim victory, Jordan edged Stansbury out with a 44-43 win, improving its record to 12-10 while Stansbury fell to 4-16. Tess Joseph led the way for Jordan with 17 points, followed by Tess Jacobson with 10 points, including one from beyond the arc. Stansbury was paced by Apisi Maile, who scored 16 points, including two 3-pointers, and BrynLeigh Jones, who added 10 points. Despite a strong push by Stansbury in the third quarter, Jordan managed to keep a narrow lead to clinch the victory.

Region 11

The Mountain Crest Mustangs (9-10) dominated the Bear River Bears (6-15) with a final score of 63-27. Aspen Leishman was a standout player for the Mustangs, scoring a substantial 18 points and making four 3-pointers. Kali Jones and Lily Smith also added 13 and 12 points respectively to the Mustangs’ tally, with Smith contributing two 3-pointers. On the Bears’ side, Aubree Fry led her team with 11 points, which included one three-pointer. Saydee Pebley followed behind with 9 points.

Ridgeline dominated Sky View with a 53-14 victory, strengthening its impressive record to 21-2, while Sky View dropped to 11-8. Emilee Skinner led the charge for Ridgeline, with a standout performance of 17 points, including two 3-pointers, along with 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. This all-rounded contribution was followed by 12 points from Elise Livingston and 10 from Macie Brown. Meanwhile, Claire Fischer was the highest scorer for Sky View, but could only muster 4 points. Ridgeline’s strong defense and consistent scoring were key to its decisive win over Sky View.

Region 12

Richfield triumphed over Delta in a decisive 58-23 victory, propelling their season record to 20-4, while Delta’s record moved to 5-19. Sarah Winters and Abbee Albrecht led Richfield’s offense, each scoring 13 points, with Winters contributing two 3-pointers. Kamryn Knutson also chipped in with 10 points for Richfield. On the other hand, the leading scorer for Delta was Joslyn Christiansen with 7 points. Despite the efforts of Delta, Richfield’s intensive scoring, especially in the first quarter, set the pace for its commanding win.

Juab prevailed over Manti with a 52-36 victory, moving its overall record to 15-9 while Manti slipped to 8-16. Lucy Richards led the charge for Juab by scoring 21 points, including five 3-pointers. She was supported by Mollie Blankenagel who added 8 points to Juab’s tally. For Manti, June Olsen was the top scorer with 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite a strong individual performance from Olsen, Manti was unable to overcome the substantial lead Juab built up in the first half of the game.

Emery handily defeated North Sanpete with a 57-33 win, boosting its record to 15-8 while North Sanpete fell to 7-17. Kenadie Maughan was a key player for Emery, scoring 15 points, and she was well-supported by Katelyn Nielson with 13 points. Meanwhile, Elsie Bailey topped the score chart for North Sanpete with 8 points, followed by Hallie Henrie with 6 points. Though North Sanpete displayed a slight upturn in points during the second half, Emery maintained a consistent lead throughout the game to claim a solid win.

Carbon emerged victorious over Canyon View with a final score of 53-41, bolstering its season record to 18-6, while Canyon View’s record shifted to 12-12. Carbon’s Kylan Sorenson led all scorers with an impressive 19 points, which included four 3-pointers, along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. Madi Orth added 12 points for Carbon and was outstanding in the paint with 15 rebounds. For Canyon View, Maylee Spencer and Maya Nichols each contributed 9 points, but the team couldn’t keep pace with Carbon’s higher scoring in the second and third quarters.

Region 13

In this match-up, the Morgan Trojans got a comfortable 53-38 victory over the Ben Lomond Scots. This win shifted Morgan’s season record to 11-12, while Ben Lomond’s record fell to 6-17. Three Morgan players, Kaydence Wardell, Abby Titus, and Leah Birkeland, led the charge with 11 points each, with Birkeland contributing three 3-pointers. On the Ben Lomond side, Jazzy Tinajero and Ofa Arrequin topped the team’s scoring with eight points each. Despite Ben Lomond’s improved scoring in the final two quarters, the deficit from the first half set by Morgan’s consistent play was too great to recover from.

In a dramatic turnaround after trailing for the three quarters, Union overcame South Summit to secure a 60-56 win, moving its record to 7-17, while South Summit slipped to 14-10. Lydia Hoschouer powered Union with an impressive performance of 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. She was complemented by Kayla Miller who scored 12 points. On the other side, Emma Broadbent led South Summit’s offense with 21 points. However, despite their initial lead, South Summit could not withstand Union’s powerful surge in the fourth quarter.

Grantsville convincingly defeated Ogden with a final score of 61-23, pushing their season record to a strong 21-2, while Ogden falls to 7-17. The leading scorers for Grantsville were Baylee Lowder and Avery Allred, both contributing 15 points, with Lowder making three 3-pointers. Kodee Williams also added a solid 12 points to Grantsville’s tally. For Ogden, Jill Wood scored 8 points, but this was not enough to bridge the gap with Grantsville’s dominant performance throughout the game.

Region 14

Juan Diego Soaring Eagle achieved a 52-39 victory over Providence Hall Patriots, improving their season record to 4-20, whereas the Patriots declined to 9-15. Ella Sabit led the scoring for Juan Diego with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. She was closely followed by Avie Hernandez with 11 points. On the Providence Hall side, Kaidence Anderson was the top scorer with 13 points. Despite the Patriots’ attempts to keep up, Juan Diego maintained a significant lead from the first quarter that carried them to victory.

Judge Memorial narrowly defeated Layton Christian with a 46-42 win, elevating its season record to 17-7 while Layton Christian’s record moved to 11-12. Elyah Ocampo made a significant impact for Judge Memorial, scoring 20 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Makena Gardner with 11 points. For Layton Christian, Ava Smith led the scoring with 12 points. Despite a stronger second quarter from Layton Christian, Judge Memorial was able to maintain its narrow lead to secure the win.

Region 15

Hosting the San Juan Broncos (3-18), the Grand Red Devils (11-8) pulled off a 66-40 win. The Red Devils were led by several players, including Cadence Kasprick who led the scoring with 18 points, Rhiannon Hren who had 13 points with a 3-pointer, and Ainsleigh Kasprick and Trinity Bryant who scored 12 and 11 points respectively, with each one hitting multiple 3-pointers. For the Broncos, Khimya Fullwood was the top scorer with 12 points, including two 3-pointer shots.

In an away game, the Duchesne Eagles (18-5) claimed a narrow victory over the North Sevier Wolves (9-13) with a score of 54-50. Chezney Farnsworth was instrumental for the Eagles, leading the scoring with 19 points. Jaelee Farnsworth and Kira Grant also had significant contributions with 8 and 7 points respectively, with Grant contributing with a 3-pointer. On the Wolves’ side, Brooklin Goble was the top scorer with 19 points, including a 3-pointer. Alyssa Rosquist and Megan Mecham added 13 and 11 points respectively, with Rosquist hitting two 3-pointers.

The North Summit Braves (21-2) posted a resounding 75-18 victory over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (4-17). Presley Peterson led the scoring for the Braves with 21 points, complimented by a 3-pointer and two rebounds. Chezlie Langston and Hayzlyn Murdock also played pivotal roles with 17 and 15 points respectively. On the Bulldogs’ side, Maile Ha’o was the top scorer with 8 points, including two 3-pointers, and Bryler Blackburn contributed 7 points.

Region 16

The Wasatch Academy Tigers scored a decisive 30-17 home victory against the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles. For the Tigers, Kelsey Marino led the scoring with 9 points, including one 3-pointer, while Marion Cuma contributed another 7 points, also with a single 3-pointer. Chloe Howe was the top scorer for the Eagles with 7 points, and Zoie Stilwell also contributed with 5 points.

The Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders emerged victorious over the Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds with a scoreline of 27-18. Leigh Olsen was instrumental for the Marauders, leading the scoring with 12 points, which included a 3-pointer. Aarikah Jensen also added 7 points to the Marauders’ total.

Region 17

Overcoming the Maeser Prep Lions (4-18) in their own den, the American Leadership Eagles (8-8) secured a 39-21 victory. The Eagles were led by Ali Decker, who recorded 23 points, scoring four 3-pointers in the process. Leah Frost and Daphne Gamble added five and four points to their tally respectively. On the Lions’ side, Autumn Dossey took the lead scoring 10 points, including a 3-pointer, but the team’s efforts weren’t enough to claim victory.

The St. Joseph Jayhawks (7-12) claimed a 40-30 victory over the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-15). Leading the Jayhawks, Katelyn Martinez scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Eliza Berg and Lizzie Randal also made significant contributions with 8 and 6 points, respectively. Abby Downs stood out for the Winged Lions, gathering 14 points with three 3-pointers.

The Draper APA Eagles (20-3) won convincingly against the American Heritage Patriots (14-7) with a final score of 76-42. Jazmin Mocteuma of the Eagles led all scorers, tallying 32 points, including nine 3-pointers, while Aaliyah Baldwin also delivered a strong performance with 20 points and four 3-pointers. On the Patriots side, Ellie Reed scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Sophie Reed contributed 11 points with three 3-pointers.

Region 18

The Beaver Beavers (19-4) achieved a decisive 68-35 victory against the Enterprise Wolves (10-13) in their away game. Brittni Crum was instrumental in the Beavers’ win, scoring 21 points which included four 3-pointers. Adding to the Beavers’ tally was Danzee Bradshaw who had 17 points and three 3-pointers. Jaycee Barlow of the Wolves led her team with 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Beavers.

The Kanab Cowboys (21-2) outscored the Millard Eagles (7-15), winning 79-34. For the Eagles, Shayda Carter led the scoring with 13 points while Kyra Moat added nine points, including two 3-pointers. Ashlyn Houston led the Cowboys in scoring with 17 points, boosted by five 3-pointers, Anna Cutler making 16 points with four 3-pointers and Savannah Bateman adding 13 points to the Cowboys’ commanding tally.

South Sevier Rams dominated Parowan Rams with a massive 68-29 victory, boosting their season record to an impressive 19-4. Parowan, on the other hand, fell to 3-20. Kanzas Mills and Kinley Jensen were key contributors for South Sevier, each scoring 14 points, with Mills knocking down three 3-pointers. Kenadee Roberts added 10 points as well. For Parowan, Bella Robinson led the scoring with 13 points, but the team couldn’t match South Sevier’s high-scoring pace throughout all four quarters.

