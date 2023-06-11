Deseret News High School Sports Awards: First-ever ceremony honors 152 athletes across all sports

SALT LAKE CITY — With roughly 400 attendees, multiple sponsors and 17 inaugural awards, a new precedent in high school sports awards was set on Saturday night.

More than 150 high school athletes were honored at the brand new Deseret News High School Sports Awards gala, presented by the Larry H. Miller Company.

The event honored athletes from every UHSAA-sanctioned sport, and for the first time in the nearly 100-year history of Deseret News’ high school coverage and awards, the event honored a “Mr.” or “Ms.” in every single sport.

In addition to the 10 already awarded every year, 13 inaugural “Mr./Ms.” awards were announced for golf, cross country, swimming, wrestling, track and field, tennis and drill.

American Fork distance runner Daniel Simmons was named the first-ever Male Athlete of the Year.

The senior ran both track and cross-country and was named Mr. Cross-Country as well, the first award given in the ceremony.

He was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year last February.

“I know I couldn’t have done this without my team,” Simmons said. “Any time I’ve had a slump…they’re there to help me feel good at practices and at school. The support system of my team, and also my parents, they keep me going in life.”

Simmons’ running career at American Fork didn’t just take the state by storm, it rocked the country.

At the Arcadia Invitational in California last April, he ran the 3,200 meters in 8:34.14, the second-fastest finish by a high school runner in national history.

He bookended that performance with individual 6A state championships in cross-country and in the 3,200-meter final in May, breaking the latter’s state record in the process.

The Gatorade Player of the Year YouTube channel posted a video of Simmons receiving the POY award and highlighted his personality and service-oriented character.

“I think I’ll remember the smiles on my buddies’ faces the most,” Simmons said. “There’s a lot of people here that I recognize and know, and I just love seeing friends embracing each other in happiness.”

Bountiful volleyball star Jordyn Harvey capped off her incredible senior year with the inaugural Female Athlete of the Year award.

Harvey’s volleyball career wrapped up with multiple spots in the record books and the title of 2022-23 Ms. Volleyball.

She also started alongside her younger sister Taylor on the basketball team, helping the Braves to a 5A state championship.

“It’s an honor to be Female Athlete of the Year, especially with all the amazing athletes that were here,” Harvey said. “It was fun to be with everyone all over again.”

Harvey’s athletic accomplishments aided her in realizing her childhood dream of earning a scholarship to Stanford, and she will play for the Cardinal this coming fall.

Between volleyball and basketball accomplishments for her and other members of her family, she considered her award a “Harvey family win.”

“We’ve played in Bountiful High School sports for a long time,” Harvey said. “We’ve won a lot of things together, and this is a nice send-off.”

Aside from the many athletes that crossed the stage, two coaches also received honors. Lehi football coach Ed Larson was named the Male Coach of the Year in what is likewise the inaugural year of the award.

Larson guided the Pioneers to an undefeated season in 5A and a second straight state championship, the third of his tenure.

It was noted in his introduction that Larson took over the Lehi program when it was struggling to win games at all, and the team went 0-10 in his first season, just three seasons before it claimed its first title.

The Pioneers were thrilling to watch in 2022. They beat the likes of Corner Canyon and Lone Peak, the former of which they rallied from a 24-0 deficit to win, 25-24. In the state championship game.

They also overcame three overtimes against Timpview to walk it off with a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior Colorado State signee Jackson Brousseau to senior receiver Kolton Tanner.

Larson’s intention at the event was to stand in for Brousseau for his award as an Outstanding Player and be done with the event, not knowing what else was going to happen.

He and his wife decided to stick around, and they were certainly glad they did.

“I was totally surprised,” Larson said. “I told my wife, ‘We’ll just stay for Jackson, then we’re out of here.’

“As these things go, the head coach gets the name on (the award), but I got the best staff in the state, and I can’t do it without the players…I’ve been very fortunate to have a great administration and a great Lehi community supporting us. It would have been easy early on to say they hired the wrong guy.”

As the final award recipient of the evening, Lone Peak girls basketball coach Nancy Warner was named the Female Coach of the Year.

Lone Peak hit unprecedented heights as a team in Warner’s 10th year leading the program. The Knights went 23-3 en route to a repeat state championship, the third state title in school history.

Lone Peak’s only losses came against nationally ranked out-of-state opponents, and likewise, the Knights finished the season ranked themselves in the MaxPreps Top 20 at No. 17.

After winning the title, Lone Peak traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in the State Champions Invitational tournament.

There, Warner’s Knights played their way to the championship game as the No. 2 seed and lost by just four points to No. 1 Sidwell Friends, D.C.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Warner said. “It’s awesome to be recognized, but more important is the opportunity that I had to coach these amazing girls. Credit to my team and players to be able to do things they did this season and be recognized.”

For each sport, honorees were considered cumulatively, regardless of classification, and were decided on by a network of experienced coaches, media members and other experts in the field.

Former NFL and University of Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell provided the keynote address prior to the awards.

Don Stirling, Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Family Foundation, revealed before the event that the company, which was the presenting sponsor of the awards, has made a five-year commitment to continue them.

“High school sports is really important in our state, and it’s part of the community throughout the state,” Stirling said.

“Anything that we can do to build communities, whether it’s through our own activities or through high school sports, it’s really important for us to do.”

Together, the Deseret News and the multiple sponsors of these awards look forward to seeing more record-breaking, history-making high schoolers cross the stage in the coming years.

1 of 55 2 of 55 3 of 55 4 of 55 5 of 55 6 of 55 7 of 55 8 of 55 9 of 55 10 of 55 11 of 55 12 of 55 13 of 55 14 of 55 15 of 55 16 of 55 17 of 55 18 of 55 19 of 55 20 of 55 21 of 55 22 of 55 23 of 55 24 of 55 25 of 55 26 of 55 27 of 55 28 of 55 29 of 55 30 of 55 31 of 55 32 of 55 33 of 55 34 of 55 35 of 55 36 of 55 37 of 55 38 of 55 39 of 55 40 of 55 41 of 55 42 of 55 43 of 55 44 of 55 45 of 55 46 of 55 47 of 55 48 of 55 49 of 55 50 of 55 51 of 55 52 of 55 53 of 55 54 of 55 55 of 55

2022-23 Deseret News High School Sports Awards Honorees:

BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY

Mr. Cross-Country – Daniel Simmons – American Fork

Tayson Echohawk – Orem

Trey Despain – Pine View

GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY

Ms. Cross-Country – Jene Hedengren – Timpview

Andie Aagard – Lone Peak

Avalon Mecham – American Fork

FOOTBALL

Mr. Football – OH - Smith Snowden – Skyridge

QB – Jackson Brousseau – Lehi

RB – Amine Amone – East

WR – Crew Erickson – Wasatch

TE – Roger Saleapaga – Orem

OL – Spencer Fano – Timpview

OL – Isaiah Garcia – Cyprus

DL – Tausili Akana – Skyridge

DL – Hunter Clegg – American Fork

LB – Siale Esera – Timpview

LB – Owen Borg – Corner Canyon

Safety – Kadiyon Sweat – Lehi

VOLLEYBALL

Ms. Volleyball – OH - Jordyn Harvey – Bountiful

Setter – Silina Damuni – Bountiful

Opp – Mia Lee – Mountain View

MB – Zoey Burgess – Lone Peak

OH – Ireland McNees – Mountain Ridge

Libero – Kambree Rodriguez - Syracuse

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mr. Basketball – Quintin Meza – Cyprus

Jaxson Roberts – Corner Canyon

Brody Kozlowski – Corner Canyon

Max Toombs – Corner Canyon

Jaxon Johnson – Alta

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ms. Basketball – Kailey Woolston – Lone Peak

Emilee Skinner – Ridgeline

Shawnee Nordstrom – Lone Peak

Taylor Harvey – Bountiful

Kendra Kitchen – Davis

DRILL

Ms. Drill – Sophia Scout King – Bingham

Libby Wells – Davis

Lily Short – Farmington

Emma Schipaanboord – Layton

Sarah Pitt – Viewmont

BOYS GOLF

Mr. Golf – Kihei Akina – Lone Peak

Cooper Jones – Lone Peak

Peter Kim – Skyline

GIRLS GOLF

Ms. Golf – Ashley Lam – Skyline

Aadyn Long – Lone Peak

Arden Louchheim – Rowland Hall

BOYS TENNIS

Mr. Tennis – Alex Fuchs – Corner Canyon

Caden Hasler – American Fork

Nate Tullis – Viewmont

GIRLS TENNIS

Ms. Tennis – Anna Frey – Farmington

Sage Bergeson – Woods Cross

Bella Lewis – Skyridge

BOYS SOCCER

Mr. Soccer – Forward - Tyler Klein – Orem

Forward – Hauroa Morgant – Juan Diego

Forward – Evan Beus – Lone Peak

Midfielder – Naime Odeh – Fremont

Midfielder – Lewis Mason – Lone Peak

Midfielder – Jack Cook – Syracuse

Midfielder – Carden Neff – Olympus

Defender – Canon Downey – Wasatch

Defender – Caleb Lowry – Alta

Defender – Logan Sorensen – Skyline

Goalkeeper – Kolby Sessions – Judge Memorial

GIRLS SOCCER

Ms. Soccer – Midfielder – Neveah Peregrina – Ogden

Forward – Emery Jacobs – Davis

Forward – Lily Hall – Skyline

Forward – Sadie Beardall – Bonneville

Midfielder – Ellie Ford – Timpview

Midfielder – Bella Devey – Lone Peak

Midfielder – Lucy Kessler – American Fork

Defender – Hope Munson – Olympus

Defender – Kya Parke – Fremont

Defender – Callie Blaylock – East

Goalkeeper – Hayley Ogden – Lehi

BOYS WRESTLING

Mr. Wrestling – Riggin Boger – South Summit

Austin Richins – Uintah

Cash Henderson – Woods Cross

Kyison Garcia – Mountain Ridge

Marcus Espinoza-Owens – Viewmont

Kael Bennie – Layton

GIRLS WRESTLING

Ms. Wrestling – Lizzie Raleigh – Westlake

Keilikki Nau Rarick – Westlake

Brooklyn Pace – Copper Hills

Anya Hatch – Copper Hills

Cheyenne Ruiz – Taylorsville

Tilisa Matakaiongo – Canyon View

BOYS LACROSSE

Mr. Lacrosse – Attack – Chase Beyer – Park City

Attack – Blake Franckowiak – Corner Canyon

Attack – Berkley Horoba – Alta

Middle – Ethan Hartsfield – Olympus

Middle – Jacob Osborn – Corner Canyon

Middle – Gage Phippen – Olympus

FOS – Jack McHenry – Park City

Defender – Jack Baird – Corner Canyon

Defender – Ed Card – American Fork

Defender – Lincoln Hanks – Corner Canyon

Goalie – Isaac Hanson – Brighton

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ms. Lacrosse – Goalie – Ava Kimche – Park City

Attack – Eva Thorn – Olympus

Attack – Lily Hunt – Park City

Attack – Olivia Prosper – Juan Diego

Middle – Hazel Baker – Olympus

Middle – Charlie Iacobelli – Park City

Middle – Hanna Nelson – Olympus

Middle – Madeline Potvin – Lone Peak

Middle – Eliza Berg – Pleasant Grove

Defender – Allison Reading – Corner Canyon

Defender – Courtnie Wright – Brighton

Defender – Emma Davis – Olympus

BOYS SWIMMING

Mr. Swimming – Sean Honey – Timpview

Will Jones – St. Joseph

Sam Carlson – Davis

Bryce Broadhead – Lehi

Ian Conner – Olympus

Drake Doyle – Brighton

GIRLS SWIMMING

Ms. Swimming – Maddy Parker – Olympus

Colleen Macwilliams – Skyline

Jade Garstang – Skyline

Veronica Black – Highland

Haylee Tiffany – Lone Peak

Hanna Sasiveravic – Brighton

BASEBALL

Mr. Baseball – Tyler Ball – Skyridge

Ryder Robinson – American Fork

Crew McChesney – Lone Peak

Brayden Marx – Pleasant Grove

Petey Soto Jr. – Crimson Cliffs

Maddax Peck – Bingham

Naulivou Lauaki – Springville

Billy G Bird – Timpanogos

Cayson Bell – Dixie

SOFTBALL

Ms. Softball – Avery Sapp – Spanish Fork

Jolie Mayfield – Riverton

Peyton Hall – Spanish Fork

Shelbee Jones – Bingham

Kate Dahle – Bear River

Kiarra Smith – Herriman

Eva Stoddard – Bountiful

Anne Wallace – Ridgeline

Elliot Plewe – Skyridge

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Mr. Track – Amari Adams – Murray

Tayson Echohawk – Orem

Daniel Simmons – American Fork

Liam Heninger – Mountain View

Trevor Gough – Snow Canyon

Easton Brotherson – Park City

Bo Hickman – Snow Canyon

Tyler Poole – Layton

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Ms. Track – Amare Harlan – Fremont

Sarah Ballard – Lehi

Elyse Jessen – Alta

Jane Hedengren – Timpview

Cami Cvitkovich - Weber

Eden Devries - Weber