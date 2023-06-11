Deseret News High School Sports Awards: First-ever ceremony honors 152 athletes across all sports
SALT LAKE CITY — With roughly 400 attendees, multiple sponsors and 17 inaugural awards, a new precedent in high school sports awards was set on Saturday night.
More than 150 high school athletes were honored at the brand new Deseret News High School Sports Awards gala, presented by the Larry H. Miller Company.
The event honored athletes from every UHSAA-sanctioned sport, and for the first time in the nearly 100-year history of Deseret News’ high school coverage and awards, the event honored a “Mr.” or “Ms.” in every single sport.
In addition to the 10 already awarded every year, 13 inaugural “Mr./Ms.” awards were announced for golf, cross country, swimming, wrestling, track and field, tennis and drill.
American Fork distance runner Daniel Simmons was named the first-ever Male Athlete of the Year.
The senior ran both track and cross-country and was named Mr. Cross-Country as well, the first award given in the ceremony.
He was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year last February.
“I know I couldn’t have done this without my team,” Simmons said. “Any time I’ve had a slump…they’re there to help me feel good at practices and at school. The support system of my team, and also my parents, they keep me going in life.”
Simmons’ running career at American Fork didn’t just take the state by storm, it rocked the country.
At the Arcadia Invitational in California last April, he ran the 3,200 meters in 8:34.14, the second-fastest finish by a high school runner in national history.
He bookended that performance with individual 6A state championships in cross-country and in the 3,200-meter final in May, breaking the latter’s state record in the process.
The Gatorade Player of the Year YouTube channel posted a video of Simmons receiving the POY award and highlighted his personality and service-oriented character.
“I think I’ll remember the smiles on my buddies’ faces the most,” Simmons said. “There’s a lot of people here that I recognize and know, and I just love seeing friends embracing each other in happiness.”
Bountiful volleyball star Jordyn Harvey capped off her incredible senior year with the inaugural Female Athlete of the Year award.
Harvey’s volleyball career wrapped up with multiple spots in the record books and the title of 2022-23 Ms. Volleyball.
She also started alongside her younger sister Taylor on the basketball team, helping the Braves to a 5A state championship.
“It’s an honor to be Female Athlete of the Year, especially with all the amazing athletes that were here,” Harvey said. “It was fun to be with everyone all over again.”
Harvey’s athletic accomplishments aided her in realizing her childhood dream of earning a scholarship to Stanford, and she will play for the Cardinal this coming fall.
Between volleyball and basketball accomplishments for her and other members of her family, she considered her award a “Harvey family win.”
“We’ve played in Bountiful High School sports for a long time,” Harvey said. “We’ve won a lot of things together, and this is a nice send-off.”
Aside from the many athletes that crossed the stage, two coaches also received honors. Lehi football coach Ed Larson was named the Male Coach of the Year in what is likewise the inaugural year of the award.
Larson guided the Pioneers to an undefeated season in 5A and a second straight state championship, the third of his tenure.
It was noted in his introduction that Larson took over the Lehi program when it was struggling to win games at all, and the team went 0-10 in his first season, just three seasons before it claimed its first title.
The Pioneers were thrilling to watch in 2022. They beat the likes of Corner Canyon and Lone Peak, the former of which they rallied from a 24-0 deficit to win, 25-24. In the state championship game.
They also overcame three overtimes against Timpview to walk it off with a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior Colorado State signee Jackson Brousseau to senior receiver Kolton Tanner.
Larson’s intention at the event was to stand in for Brousseau for his award as an Outstanding Player and be done with the event, not knowing what else was going to happen.
He and his wife decided to stick around, and they were certainly glad they did.
“I was totally surprised,” Larson said. “I told my wife, ‘We’ll just stay for Jackson, then we’re out of here.’
“As these things go, the head coach gets the name on (the award), but I got the best staff in the state, and I can’t do it without the players…I’ve been very fortunate to have a great administration and a great Lehi community supporting us. It would have been easy early on to say they hired the wrong guy.”
As the final award recipient of the evening, Lone Peak girls basketball coach Nancy Warner was named the Female Coach of the Year.
Lone Peak hit unprecedented heights as a team in Warner’s 10th year leading the program. The Knights went 23-3 en route to a repeat state championship, the third state title in school history.
Lone Peak’s only losses came against nationally ranked out-of-state opponents, and likewise, the Knights finished the season ranked themselves in the MaxPreps Top 20 at No. 17.
After winning the title, Lone Peak traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in the State Champions Invitational tournament.
There, Warner’s Knights played their way to the championship game as the No. 2 seed and lost by just four points to No. 1 Sidwell Friends, D.C.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Warner said. “It’s awesome to be recognized, but more important is the opportunity that I had to coach these amazing girls. Credit to my team and players to be able to do things they did this season and be recognized.”
For each sport, honorees were considered cumulatively, regardless of classification, and were decided on by a network of experienced coaches, media members and other experts in the field.
Former NFL and University of Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell provided the keynote address prior to the awards.
Don Stirling, Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Family Foundation, revealed before the event that the company, which was the presenting sponsor of the awards, has made a five-year commitment to continue them.
“High school sports is really important in our state, and it’s part of the community throughout the state,” Stirling said.
“Anything that we can do to build communities, whether it’s through our own activities or through high school sports, it’s really important for us to do.”
Together, the Deseret News and the multiple sponsors of these awards look forward to seeing more record-breaking, history-making high schoolers cross the stage in the coming years.
2022-23 Deseret News High School Sports Awards Honorees:
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
Mr. Cross-Country – Daniel Simmons – American Fork
Tayson Echohawk – Orem
Trey Despain – Pine View
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Ms. Cross-Country – Jene Hedengren – Timpview
Andie Aagard – Lone Peak
Avalon Mecham – American Fork
FOOTBALL
Mr. Football – OH - Smith Snowden – Skyridge
QB – Jackson Brousseau – Lehi
RB – Amine Amone – East
WR – Crew Erickson – Wasatch
TE – Roger Saleapaga – Orem
OL – Spencer Fano – Timpview
OL – Isaiah Garcia – Cyprus
DL – Tausili Akana – Skyridge
DL – Hunter Clegg – American Fork
LB – Siale Esera – Timpview
LB – Owen Borg – Corner Canyon
Safety – Kadiyon Sweat – Lehi
VOLLEYBALL
Ms. Volleyball – OH - Jordyn Harvey – Bountiful
Setter – Silina Damuni – Bountiful
Opp – Mia Lee – Mountain View
MB – Zoey Burgess – Lone Peak
OH – Ireland McNees – Mountain Ridge
Libero – Kambree Rodriguez - Syracuse
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mr. Basketball – Quintin Meza – Cyprus
Jaxson Roberts – Corner Canyon
Brody Kozlowski – Corner Canyon
Max Toombs – Corner Canyon
Jaxon Johnson – Alta
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ms. Basketball – Kailey Woolston – Lone Peak
Emilee Skinner – Ridgeline
Shawnee Nordstrom – Lone Peak
Taylor Harvey – Bountiful
Kendra Kitchen – Davis
DRILL
Ms. Drill – Sophia Scout King – Bingham
Libby Wells – Davis
Lily Short – Farmington
Emma Schipaanboord – Layton
Sarah Pitt – Viewmont
BOYS GOLF
Mr. Golf – Kihei Akina – Lone Peak
Cooper Jones – Lone Peak
Peter Kim – Skyline
GIRLS GOLF
Ms. Golf – Ashley Lam – Skyline
Aadyn Long – Lone Peak
Arden Louchheim – Rowland Hall
BOYS TENNIS
Mr. Tennis – Alex Fuchs – Corner Canyon
Caden Hasler – American Fork
Nate Tullis – Viewmont
GIRLS TENNIS
Ms. Tennis – Anna Frey – Farmington
Sage Bergeson – Woods Cross
Bella Lewis – Skyridge
BOYS SOCCER
Mr. Soccer – Forward - Tyler Klein – Orem
Forward – Hauroa Morgant – Juan Diego
Forward – Evan Beus – Lone Peak
Midfielder – Naime Odeh – Fremont
Midfielder – Lewis Mason – Lone Peak
Midfielder – Jack Cook – Syracuse
Midfielder – Carden Neff – Olympus
Defender – Canon Downey – Wasatch
Defender – Caleb Lowry – Alta
Defender – Logan Sorensen – Skyline
Goalkeeper – Kolby Sessions – Judge Memorial
GIRLS SOCCER
Ms. Soccer – Midfielder – Neveah Peregrina – Ogden
Forward – Emery Jacobs – Davis
Forward – Lily Hall – Skyline
Forward – Sadie Beardall – Bonneville
Midfielder – Ellie Ford – Timpview
Midfielder – Bella Devey – Lone Peak
Midfielder – Lucy Kessler – American Fork
Defender – Hope Munson – Olympus
Defender – Kya Parke – Fremont
Defender – Callie Blaylock – East
Goalkeeper – Hayley Ogden – Lehi
BOYS WRESTLING
Mr. Wrestling – Riggin Boger – South Summit
Austin Richins – Uintah
Cash Henderson – Woods Cross
Kyison Garcia – Mountain Ridge
Marcus Espinoza-Owens – Viewmont
Kael Bennie – Layton
GIRLS WRESTLING
Ms. Wrestling – Lizzie Raleigh – Westlake
Keilikki Nau Rarick – Westlake
Brooklyn Pace – Copper Hills
Anya Hatch – Copper Hills
Cheyenne Ruiz – Taylorsville
Tilisa Matakaiongo – Canyon View
BOYS LACROSSE
Mr. Lacrosse – Attack – Chase Beyer – Park City
Attack – Blake Franckowiak – Corner Canyon
Attack – Berkley Horoba – Alta
Middle – Ethan Hartsfield – Olympus
Middle – Jacob Osborn – Corner Canyon
Middle – Gage Phippen – Olympus
FOS – Jack McHenry – Park City
Defender – Jack Baird – Corner Canyon
Defender – Ed Card – American Fork
Defender – Lincoln Hanks – Corner Canyon
Goalie – Isaac Hanson – Brighton
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ms. Lacrosse – Goalie – Ava Kimche – Park City
Attack – Eva Thorn – Olympus
Attack – Lily Hunt – Park City
Attack – Olivia Prosper – Juan Diego
Middle – Hazel Baker – Olympus
Middle – Charlie Iacobelli – Park City
Middle – Hanna Nelson – Olympus
Middle – Madeline Potvin – Lone Peak
Middle – Eliza Berg – Pleasant Grove
Defender – Allison Reading – Corner Canyon
Defender – Courtnie Wright – Brighton
Defender – Emma Davis – Olympus
BOYS SWIMMING
Mr. Swimming – Sean Honey – Timpview
Will Jones – St. Joseph
Sam Carlson – Davis
Bryce Broadhead – Lehi
Ian Conner – Olympus
Drake Doyle – Brighton
GIRLS SWIMMING
Ms. Swimming – Maddy Parker – Olympus
Colleen Macwilliams – Skyline
Jade Garstang – Skyline
Veronica Black – Highland
Haylee Tiffany – Lone Peak
Hanna Sasiveravic – Brighton
BASEBALL
Mr. Baseball – Tyler Ball – Skyridge
Ryder Robinson – American Fork
Crew McChesney – Lone Peak
Brayden Marx – Pleasant Grove
Petey Soto Jr. – Crimson Cliffs
Maddax Peck – Bingham
Naulivou Lauaki – Springville
Billy G Bird – Timpanogos
Cayson Bell – Dixie
SOFTBALL
Ms. Softball – Avery Sapp – Spanish Fork
Jolie Mayfield – Riverton
Peyton Hall – Spanish Fork
Shelbee Jones – Bingham
Kate Dahle – Bear River
Kiarra Smith – Herriman
Eva Stoddard – Bountiful
Anne Wallace – Ridgeline
Elliot Plewe – Skyridge
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Mr. Track – Amari Adams – Murray
Tayson Echohawk – Orem
Daniel Simmons – American Fork
Liam Heninger – Mountain View
Trevor Gough – Snow Canyon
Easton Brotherson – Park City
Bo Hickman – Snow Canyon
Tyler Poole – Layton
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Ms. Track – Amare Harlan – Fremont
Sarah Ballard – Lehi
Elyse Jessen – Alta
Jane Hedengren – Timpview
Cami Cvitkovich - Weber
Eden Devries - Weber