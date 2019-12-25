C.S. Lewis has a different take on Christmas. Here’s what he had to say

Editor’s note: This story originally published Dec. 25, 2019.

The Christian apologist C.S. Lewis had a touch of Ebenezer Scrooge in him when it came to Christmas.

“Once in our world, a Stable had something in it that was bigger than our whole world.” — “The Last Battle”

In an essay first published in 1957, he called the religious festival “important and obligatory,” but groused about the gift-giving and card-sending, which he dismissed as a “commercial racket.”

“... The idea that not only all friends but even all acquaintances should give one another presents, or at least send one another cards, is quite modern and has been forced upon us by the shopkeepers,” Lewis wrote in “What Christmas Means to Me.”

With characteristic humor, Lewis went on to say that by the time Dec. 25 arrives, families are in no mood for making merry, but instead “look far more as if there had been a long illness in the house.”

C. S. Lewis, author of “Surprised by Joy,” published by Harcourt Brace. Undated photo by Walter Steneman. Associated Press

To separate his feelings about the spiritual side and the commercial side of the season, in 1954, Lewis wrote an essay called “Xmas and Christmas: A Lost Chapter from Herodotus,” in which he created a fictional land called Niatirb (Britain spelled backwards) that celebrates two festivals. Exmas is a festival of excesses, with participants frantically exchanging cards and gifts, often reluctantly. The other, Crissmas is a much simpler, quieter celebration centered on the birth of a child.

“I send no cards and give no presents except to children.” — C.S. Lewis in personal correspondence

He disputed the belief that the two festivals are the same simply because they are celebrated on the same day. “The pictures which are stamped on the Exmas-cards have nothing to do with the sacred story which the priests tell about Crissmas,” he wrote.

While the beloved author of “Mere Christianity” and “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” disliked the frenzy and spending of the holiday season, he called the birth of Jesus Christ “the central event in the history of Earth’’ and deemed the Incarnation “the Grand Miracle.”

He even wrote poems about Christmas, “The Nativity” and “The Turn of the Tide.”

Here are 18 things C.S. Lewis said or wrote about Christmas, ranging from reverent to inspiring to funny: