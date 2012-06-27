“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis

C. S. Lewis is one of the most quoted authors of all time, with writings that offer wisdom and a unique perspective on a variety of topics.

100 C.S. Lewis Quotes

100. Brave

Quote: “Since it is so likely that children will meet cruel enemies, let them at least have heard of brave knights and heroic courage.”

Source: “On Stories: And Other Essays on Literature” (1966)

99. Joy

Quote: “Joy is the serious business of heaven.”

Source: “Letters to Malcolm” (1964)

98. Honor

Quote: “We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”

Source: “The Abolition of Man” (1943)

97. Goodness

Quote: “There is but one good; that is God. Everything else is good when it looks to Him and bad when it turns from Him.”

Source: “The Great Divorce” (1945)

96. Grief

Quote: “No one ever told me that grief felt so like fear.”

Source: “A Grief Observed” (1961)

95. Choice

Quote: “Each day we are becoming a creature of splendid glory or one of unthinkable horror.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

94. Preach

Quote: “Jesus Christ did not say, ‘Go into all the world and tell the world that it is quite right.’”

Source: “God In The Dock” (1970)

93. Education

Quote: “The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles but to irrigate deserts.”

Source: “The Abolition of Man” (1943)

92. Mothers

Quote: “The homemaker has the ultimate career. All other careers exist for one purpose only - and that is to support the ultimate career.”

Source: “Collected Letters of C. S. Lewis” (2006)

91. Interruptions

Quote: “The truth is, of course, that what one regards as interruptions are precisely one’s life.”

Source: “Collected Works of C. S. Lewis” (1994)

90. The Future

Quote: “The future is something which everyone reaches at the rate of sixty minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is.”

Source: “The Screwtape Letters” (1942)

89. Joy

Quote: “I sometimes wonder if all pleasures are not substitutes for joy.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

88. Free Will

Quote: “There are only two kinds of people: those who say to God, ‘Thy will be done,’ and those to whom God says, ‘All right, then, have it your way.’”

Source: “The Great Divorce” (1945)

87. Vulnerable

Quote: “To love at all is to be vulnerable.”

Source: “The Four Loves” (1960)

86. Remember

Quote: “A pleasure is not full grown until it is remembered.”

Source: “Out of the Silent Planet” (1938)

85. Service

Quote: “It’s so much easier to pray for a bore than to go and see one.”

Source: “Letters to Malcolm” (1964)

84. Sacrifice

Quote: “The terrible thing, the almost impossible thing, is to hand over your whole self — all your wishes and precautions — to Christ.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

83. Good vs. Bad

Quote: “No man knows how bad he is till he has tried very hard to be good.”

Source: “Mere Christianity”

82. Change

Quote: “Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different ...”

Source: “Prince Caspian” (1951)

81. Behavior

Quote: “When we Christians behave badly, or fail to behave well, we are making Christianity unbelievable to the outside world.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

80. Conceit

Quote: “If a man thinks he is not conceited, he is very conceited indeed.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

79. Love

Quote: “Love is not affectionate feeling, but a steady wish for the loved person’s ultimate good as far as it can be obtained.”

Source: “God In The Dock” (1970)

78. Mirrors

Quote: “We are mirrors whose brightness is wholly derived from the sun that shines upon us.”

Source: “The Four Loves” (1960)

77. Wants

Quote: “All get what they want; they do not always like it.”

Source: “The Magician’s Nephew” (1955)

76. Reality

Quote: “[Reality] is not neat, not obvious, not what you expect.”

Source: “Mere Christianity”

75. Pure in Heart

Quote: “It is safe to tell the pure in heart that they shall see God, for only the pure in heart want to.”

Source: “The Problem of Pain” (1940)

74. Fidelity

Quote: “‘Being in love’ first moved them to promise fidelity: this quieter love enables them to keep the promise.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

73. Narnia

Quote: “All their life in this world and all their adventures in Narnia had only been the cover and the title page: now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story which no one on earth has read: which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before.”

Source: “The Last Battle” (1956)

72. Truth

Quote: “Thirst was made for water; inquiry for truth.”

Source: “C.S. Lewis: An examined life” (2007)

71. Family

Quote: “The sun looks down on nothing half so good as a household laughing together over a meal.”

Source: “The Weight of Glory” (1949)

70. Forgiveness

Quote: “Forgiveness does not mean excusing.”

Source: “Fern Seed and Elephants” (1967)

69. Love

Quote: “Love is something more stern and splendid than mere kindness.”

Source: “The Problem of Pain” (1940)

68. Miracles

Quote: “Miracles are a retelling in small letters of the very same story which is written across the whole world in letters too large for some of us to see.”

Source: “God In The Dock” (1970)

67. Aslan

Quote: “This was the very reason why you were brought to Narnia, that by knowing me here for a little, you may know me better there.”

Source: “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” (1952)

66. Peace

Quote: “God cannot give us a happiness and peace apart from Himself, because it is not there. There is no such thing.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

65. Give

Quote: “Nothing you have not given away will ever really be yours.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

64. Beauty

Quote: “We do not want merely to see beauty ... We want something else which can hardly be put into words — to be united with the beauty we see, to pass into it, to receive it into ourselves, to bathe in it, to become part of it.”

Source: “Transposition and Other Addresses” (1949)

63. Dependent

Quote: “You may forget that you are at every moment totally dependent on God.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

62. Perspective

Quote: “What you see and what you hear depends a great deal on where you are standing. It also depends on what sort of person you are.”

Source: “The Magician’s Nephew” (1955)

61. Warning!

Quote: “Readers are advised to remember that the devil is a liar.”

Source: “The Screwtape Letters” (1942)

60. Temptation

Quote: "No man knows how bad he is till he has tried very hard to be good."

Source: "Mere Christianity" (1952)

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

59. Friends

Quote: “What draws people to be friends is that they see the same truth. They share it.”

Source: “The Four Loves” (1960)

58. Clean and Bright

Quote: “The instrument through which you see God is your whole self. And if a man’s self is not kept clean and bright, his glimpse of God will be blurred.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

57. Compliment

Quote: “It is not out of compliment that lovers keep on telling one another how beautiful they are; the delight is incomplete till it is expressed.”

Source: “Reflections on the Psalms” (1964)

56. God’s Glory

Quote: “A man can no more diminish God’s glory by refusing to worship Him than a lunatic can put out the sun by scribbling the word ‘darkness’ on the walls of his cell.”

Source: “The Problem of Pain” (1940)

55. Better Things Ahead

Quote: “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”

Source: “Collected Letters of C. S. Lewis” (2006)

54. The Door

Quote: “The door on which we have been knocking all our lives will open at last.”

Source: “The Weight of Glory” (1949)

53. Friendship

Quote: “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’”

Source: “The Problem of Pain” (1940)

52. The Future

Quote: “The Past is frozen and no longer flows, and the Present is all lit up with eternal rays.”

Source: “The Screwtape Letters” (1942)

51. Desire

Quote: “If I find in myself desires which nothing in this world can satisfy, the only logical explanation is that I was made for another world.”

Source: “Mere Christianity”

50. God speaks

Quote: “God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks to us in our conscience, but shouts in our pains; it is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.”

Source: “The Problem of Pain” (1940)

49. Silence

Quote: “I have learned now that while those who speak about one’s miseries usually hurt, those who keep silence hurt more.”

Source: “Collected Letters of C. S. Lewis” (2006)

48. You

Quote: “When Christ died, he died for you individually just as much as if you had been the only person in the world.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

47. Excuses

Quote: “In our own case we accept excuses too easily; in other people’s, we do not accept them easily enough.”

Source: “The Weight of Glory” (1949)

46. Forgiving ourselves

Quote: “If God forgives us we must forgive ourselves otherwise its like setting up ourselves as a higher tribunal than him.”

Source: “Collected Letters of C. S. Lewis” (2006)

45. Treasures

Quote: “All these toys were never intended to possess my heart. My true good is in another world, and my only real treasure is Christ.”

Source: “The Problem of Pain” (1940)

44. Blessings

Quote: “When we lose one blessing, another is often most unexpectedly given in its place.”

Source: “Yours, Jack: Spiritual Direction from C.S. Lewis” (2008)

43. Father of Lights

Quote: “No good work is done anywhere without aid from the Father of Lights.”

Source: “Reflections on the Psalms” (1964)

42. Pain

Quote: “God, who foresaw your tribulation, has specially armed you to go through it, not without pain but without stain.”

Source: “Collected Letters of C. S. Lewis” (2006)

41. Presence of God

Quote: “We may ignore, but we can nowhere evade, the presence of God. The world is crowded with him. He walks everywhere incognito.”

Source: “Letters to Malcolm” (1964)

40. Walking

Quote: “To walk out of his will is to walk into nowhere.”

Source: “Perelandra” (1946)

39. Despair

Quote: “Faith in Christ is the only thing to save you from despair.”

Source: “The Joyful Christian” (1977)

38. Bad men

Quote: “Of all the bad men, religious bad men are the worst.”

Source: “Reflections on the Psalms” (1964)

37. Roads

Quote: “One road leads home and a thousand roads lead into the wilderness.”

Source: “The Pilgrim’s Regress” (1933)

36. Reliance

Quote: “Relying on God has to begin all over again every day as if nothing had yet been done.”

Source: “Collected Letters of C. S. Lewis” (2006)

35. Fairy tales

Quote: “Someday you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.”

Source: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” (1950)

34. Prayers

Quote: “If God had granted all the silly prayers I’ve made in my life, where should I be now?”

Source: “Letters to Malcolm” (1964)

33. A lovely idea

Quote: “Everyone says forgiveness is a lovely idea, until they have something to forgive.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

32. A stable

Quote: “Once in our world, a stable had something in it that was bigger than our whole world.”

Source: “The Last Battle” (1956)

31. Love

Quote: “Though our feelings come and go, his love for us does not.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

30. Success

Quote: “It is not your business to succeed, but to do right; when you have done so, the rest lies with God.”

Source: “Yours, Jack: Spiritual Direction from C.S. Lewis” (2008)

29. Faith

Quote: “Faith is the art of holding on to things your reason has once accepted in spite of your changing moods.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

28. Becoming a Christian

Quote: “If you’re thinking of becoming a Christian, I warn you, you’re embarking on something, which will take the whole of you.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

27. Choices

Quote: “Now is our chance to choose the right side. God is holding back to give us that chance. It won’t last forever. We must take it or leave it.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

26. Help

Quote: “You must ask for God’s help. ... After each failure, ask forgiveness, pick yourself up, and try again.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

25. Aim

Quote: “Aim at heaven and you will get earth thrown in. Aim at earth and you get neither.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

24. Free will

Quote: “Free will, though it makes evil possible, is also the only thing that makes possible any love or goodness or joy worth having.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

23. Alive

Quote: “When all the suns and nebulae have passed away, each one of you will still be alive.”

Source: “The Weight of Glory” (1949)

22. Arguing

Quote: “When you are arguing against God you are arguing against the very power that makes you able to argue at all.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

21. The best

Quote: “We’re not doubting that God will do the best for us; we’re wondering how painful the best will turn out to be.”

Source: “Letters of C. S. Lewis” (1966)

20. Infinite attention

Quote: “God has infinite attention to spare for each one of us. You are as much alone with him as if you were the only being he had ever created.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

19. Happiness and peace

Quote: "God cannot give us a happiness and peace apart from himself, because it is not there. There is no such thing."

Source: "Mere Christianity" (1952)

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

18. Parachute

Quote: “We regard God as an airman regards his parachute; it’s there for emergencies, but he hopes he’ll never have to use it.”

Source: “The Problem of Pain” (1940)

17. Desire

Quote: “If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

16. Crucifixion

Quote: “It cost God nothing, so far as we know, to create nice things: but to convert rebellious wills cost him crucifixion.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

15. The heart

Quote: “The heart never takes the place of the head: but it can, and should, obey it.”

Source: “The Abolition of Man” (1943)

14. Goals and dreams

Quote: “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

Source: “Chicken Soup for the Soul” (1993)

13. Trust

Quote: “There would be no sense in saying you trusted Jesus if you would not take his advice.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

12. Needs

Quote: “God intends to give us what we need, not what we now think we want.”

Source: “The Problem of Pain” (1940)

11. Human history

Quote: “Human history is the long terrible story of man trying to find something other than God which will make him happy.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

10. Neighbors

Quote: “Do not waste time bothering whether you ‘love’ your neighbor; act as if you do, and you will presently come to love him.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

9. Low points

Quote: “God allows us to experience the low points of life in order to teach us lessons that we could learn in no other way.”

Source: “The Problem of Pain”

8. Importance of Christianity

Quote: “Christianity, if false, is of no importance and, if true, is of infinite importance. The one thing it cannot be is moderately important.”

Source: “God In The Dock” (1970)

7. Pride

Quote: “Pride gets no pleasure out of having something, only out of having more of it than the next man.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

6. Religion

Quote: “If you want a religion to make you feel really comfortable, I certainly don’t recommend Christianity.”

Source: “God In The Dock” (1970)

5. Humility

Quote: “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.”

Source: “Mere Christianity” (1952)

4. Forgiveness

Quote: “To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable, because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.”

Source: “Essays on Forgiveness” (1960)

3. The Son of God

Quote: “The Son of God became a man to enable men to become sons of God.”

Source: “Mere Christianity”

2. Happiness

Quote: “Don’t let your happiness depend on something you may lose.”

Source: “The Four Loves” (1960)

1. Christianity

Quote: “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen — not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.”

Source: “Is Theology Poetry” (1945)