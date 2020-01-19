20 quotes about faith from Martin Luther King Jr.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Jan. 19, 2020.

The nation honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. today for his impact on civil rights. But before he became a champion of social justice and one of the most admired Americans of the 20th century, King was an ordained minister who said his first calling was his greatest commitment.

“In the quiet recesses of my heart, I am fundamentally a clergyman, a Baptist preacher,” the Rev. King once wrote in Ebony magazine. And his acclaimed book “Strength to Love” is not a scholarly dissertation, but a collection of sermons delivered and polished over the course of his tragically abbreviated career.

The Rev. King, who was assassinated in 1968, was a fourth-generation preacher who earned a divinity degree from Crozer Theological Seminary and a doctorate in systematic theology from Boston University. He was just 25 when he was appointed pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, largely based on his ability to preach.

As Ralph Bryson, a longtime church leader, said in a video on History.com, “We heard several young men who gave excellent trial sermons, but when we heard Martin Luther King, we said there’s no reason to continue this. That is it.”

The Rev. King’s most famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” was delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. But his equally eloquent words about God and faith were delivered from pulpits across the country, both before and after he became famous. Here are 20 quotes about faith from the Rev. King’s sermons in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.