Karely and Isaac McAnarney hug the Easter Bunny at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

From intricately decorated eggs to whimsical bunny-shaped cookies, making Easter treats is not only a delicious endeavor but also a fun and creative activity for the whole family. So gather your ingredients, don your apron and let the Easter baking festivities begin!

Cute, spring-themed treats

Want something that screams Easter? From making something look like a rabbit to having colorfully decorated “eggs,” here are some cute treats to try.

Easter bunny twists

Instead of having a regular cinnamon roll, try shaping it into a rabbit! If using a tin of premade rolls, just unroll the dough enough to make two little ears.

If you’re wanting to make an entire rabbit, including the head, tail and body, try this recipe from Southern Living. The recipe still uses a can of Pillsbury cinnamon rolls to make it easy.

Peeps s’mores

Peeps, the fun, colorful Easter marshmallows shaped as chicks and rabbits, are a popular snack to grab during the spring. Combining these sweet treats with s’mores is a great way to use any leftovers that were left uneaten.

An easy recipe can be found on Domestic Superhero.

Funfetti dip

Want a snack similar to chips and dip? Funfetti dip, made with funfetti cake mix, is a fun party snack idea for a group. You can eat this dip with vanilla wafers, animal crackers, graham crackers, pretzels or even fruit.

For a regular version, try The Chunky Chef. For a healthier version, with yogurt instead of cream cheese, try Basics with Bails.

Easter egg strawberries

Instead of giving someone you love chocolate-covered strawberries, try to spice it up! Just like how you dip Easter eggs in colorful dye, dip strawberries in bright, Easter colors. Feel free to decorate each strawberry with extra designs in another color.

One recipe, which includes instructions for decoration, can be found on Delish.

Cheesecake eggs

If you’re up to it, and want to wow a crowd, try making these cheesecake-filled Easter eggs found on BBC Good Food. After separating a hollow, chocolate egg, you fill the inside with cheesecake and biscuits, creating a filling dessert.

Traditional treats

Easter has been celebrated for a long time. That means there are popular desserts that are continuously made for the holiday. Here are some classic ideas.

Strawberry pie

Food wise, spring is often paired with fresh fruit. A fruit pie is a great way to showcase these bright flavors, adding that delicious buttery and flaky crust.

A strawberry pie, especially when made fresh, can wow you and your guests. For an easy recipe, with a store-bought crust, try using The Pioneer Woman. If you want everything to be homemade, try Joy Food Sunshine.

Carrot cake

Carrot, a favorite snack for rabbits (which are well-known during Easter), can also be added to your table in treat form.

A delicious recipe for carrot cake, that I have made a countless number of times, is from Claire Saffitz. While her recipe is only available in written form in her cookbook, a video version is found on YouTube.

Pound cake

Pound cakes are great when you want to make something before any celebration. Because of their dense and moist nature, they can be stored for a longer period of time.

A fun recipe comes from Sugar Spun Run. I enjoy adding fresh fruit and whipped cream.

Banana pudding pie

Though not a favorite for everyone, banana pudding pie has been around for years. There are many different versions of this pie depending on how easy you want it to be or what flavors you enjoy.

If you’re wanting to be quick, and you like the taste of instant banana cream pudding mixes, try Pillsbury. If you love large layers of meringue, use Allrecipes. Finally, if you want a dessert full of add-ins like bananas and Nilla Wafers without a pie crust, try What’s Gaby Cooking.

Berry Trifle

Continuing the fruit trend, berry trifles have numerous layers of sweet and delicious fruits. Usually, these desserts can be made in less than an hour.

A great recipe can be found on Once Upon a Chef.

Religious treats

For many, Easter is a time to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Besides participating in church, scripture study and other religious activities, try making delicious treats to add to the sacred holiday or for your religious friends.

Resurrection rolls

One uplifting reminder about Easter, for religious individuals, is that Jesus Christ rose from the dead and that one day we can too. These rolls are a great way to teach this message while also enjoying a yummy treat.

The recipe begins with rolling marshmallows in cinnamon and sugar, then wrapping the body in dough. This symbolizes how Christ’s body was prepared before his burial. The roll is then placed in the oven, similar to how Christ’s body sat in the tomb for three days. Once the rolls are taken out and someone has taken a bite, everyone can see how the marshmallow has “disappeared,” just like Christ was not found in the tomb.

For an easy version of the recipe, where you do not need to make your own dough, look at Lil’ Luna.

Sheep cookies

Jesus Christ is known for his parables, one of which is the Parable of the Good Shepherd and the lost sheep. The story follows a shepherd who loves his sheep to the point of giving his life for them or finding all that were lost. The shepherd symbolizes Christ and his love for the children of God, even if they have made mistakes.

For a fun take on this parable, try making sheep cookies! If you like shortbread, try this recipe from Eats Amazing. Though the directions use coconut for the sheep’s wool, feel free to try using marshmallows, sprinkles or swirling the icing instead.

Stained glass cookies

Historically, many religious buildings have stained glass to showcase scripture stories, beauty and other symbolic images. Combining the idea of stained glass and Christ-centered religious symbols, you can make colorful cookies!

Find or cut out a shape from cookie dough that you believe represents Jesus Christ. Different shapes might include a sheep, sun, cross, fish, bread or peace sign. Use this recipe from Cooking Classy and replace its cookie shape with whatever you think is best!

Smiling sunshine cupcakes

One symbol of Christ is light. In the Bible, in John, Christ is recorded saying, “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”

Making a bright cupcake, in both color and flavor, is a great way to represent light. One of my favorite flavors, lemon, does both! Then, you, your family and friends can have fun decorating the cupcake in other ways that represent light, such as a smiling sun.

Here is a lemon cupcake recipe from Preppy Kitchen.

No matter what kind of treats you create, make sure to share them with others so everyone can feel the joy of Easter and spring.