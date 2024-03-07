Depending on which websites you view, such as The North Shore Moms, Undiscovered Sunsets or Tips for Family Trips, planning a trip should happen anywhere from one month to one year in advance!

With summer right around the corner, it’s definitely time to start planning a vacation now!

Hassles of traveling internationally

Traveling offers endless opportunities for adventure and exploration. Yet, the complexity of a trip often varies depending on the destination. While traveling within the U.S. proves relatively straightforward, venturing to international countries can be a bit more complex.

Big World Short Stories found different disadvantages of traveling abroad.

Expenses.

Language barriers.

Cultural shock and adaptation.

Long flights and passports needed.

Health risks, such as food or water quality.

Why vacation to an island?

While traveling internationally can pose challenges, visiting a beach, immersing oneself in a new culture, sampling cuisine and discovering relaxing spots remains enticing. Consider embarking on an island getaway as a solution to your travel aspirations — with numerous options available in the United States alone.

Planes Trains and Buggies advocates for island vacations, even within the U.S., citing breathtaking scenery, exciting water activities, the opportunity to engage with local island culture and access to world-renowned chefs who use fresh, local ingredients.

Islands to vacation to in the U.S.

Trip Advisor shared seven U.S. island destinations. Included in each is how to get there, activities to do, landmarks to visit and if there are accommodations available.

Santa Catalina Island, California

Known as Catalina, the island beckons visitors with its array of attractions, from scenic hikes to delectable seafood.

Getting there : Reach Catalina Island via a ferry or boat ride, according to Catalina Tours.

: Reach Catalina Island via a ferry or boat ride, according to Catalina Tours. Activities : Trip Advisor specifically recommends high-adrenaline thrills like parasailing or leisurely pursuits such as shopping on Front Street (also known as Crescent Avenue) and strolling through the Catalina Island Museum.

: Trip Advisor specifically recommends high-adrenaline thrills like parasailing or leisurely pursuits such as shopping on Front Street (also known as Crescent Avenue) and strolling through the Catalina Island Museum. Landmarks : The Catalina Casino, showcasing 1920s Art Deco architecture; Catalina Island museum, holding over 7,000 years of history and the Civil War Barracks, which is the oldest structure on island, according to Catalina Island.

: The Catalina Casino, showcasing 1920s Art Deco architecture; Catalina Island museum, holding over 7,000 years of history and the Civil War Barracks, which is the oldest structure on island, according to Catalina Island. Accommodations: There are bed-and-breakfasts and waterfront properties available if wanting to stay overnight, per Trip Advisor.

My husband and his family have been to Catalina! They recommend going scuba diving or snorkeling in the Kelp Forest. Within the forest there are rows and rows of 30 feet tall kelp where fish and sea lions swim. Make sure to watch out for the garibaldi, a bright orange fish. If you get too close to their nest, they’ll grab your hand and swim you away to protect their territory.

Key West, Florida

Key West has vibrant island culture, causing artists, travelers and writers to come and visit.

Getting there : The island is situated at the southernmost tip of the Florida Keys. You can get there by the Overseas Highway, according to The Florida Keys & Key West.

: The island is situated at the southernmost tip of the Florida Keys. You can get there by the Overseas Highway, according to The Florida Keys & Key West. Activities : Trip Advisor stated that visiting the beaches of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park and visiting the home of Ernest Hemingway are great activities to do.

: Trip Advisor stated that visiting the beaches of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park and visiting the home of Ernest Hemingway are great activities to do. Landmarks : The Southernmost Point Buoy stands as the region’s most renowned structure. This large concrete monument resides at the intersection of South Street and Whitehead Street. Symbolizing the southernmost point of the continental United States, it sits just 90 miles away from Cuba, according to Key West Aquarium.

: The Southernmost Point Buoy stands as the region’s most renowned structure. This large concrete monument resides at the intersection of South Street and Whitehead Street. Symbolizing the southernmost point of the continental United States, it sits just 90 miles away from Cuba, according to Key West Aquarium. Accommodations: Depending on what you would like, there are resorts, marinas, hotels and inns where you can stay and recharge for another day of exploration, per Trip Advisor.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to visit Key West myself! While it has been a long time since visiting, I remember seeing all of the little shops with handmade gifts. It was fascinating to see how each item was more vibrant and delicate than things I had seen at home.

Kaua’i, Hawaii

Kauaʻi, known as “the Garden Island,” has stunning rainforests, cliffs and waterfalls, making it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Getting there : Kaua’i is accessible by plane. Unless you are already in Hawaii and have access to a boat, according to Go Hawaii.

: Kaua’i is accessible by plane. Unless you are already in Hawaii and have access to a boat, according to Go Hawaii. Activities : Trip Advisor specifically recommends visiting beaches like Poipu Beach Park or Hanalei Beach. If you’re in need of some food, try the seafood at Duke’s Kauai or fried chicken at Pono Market.

: Trip Advisor specifically recommends visiting beaches like Poipu Beach Park or Hanalei Beach. If you’re in need of some food, try the seafood at Duke’s Kauai or fried chicken at Pono Market. Landmarks : Most of the island is a landmark! However, there are heritage sites such as the Waimea Canyon State Park or ‘Alekoko Fishpond, a 1000-year-old pond that, according to stories, was made in one night, according to Go Hawaii.

: Most of the island is a landmark! However, there are heritage sites such as the Waimea Canyon State Park or ‘Alekoko Fishpond, a 1000-year-old pond that, according to stories, was made in one night, according to Go Hawaii. Accommodations: There are places to stay on the South Shore, North Shore and East side. Typically these accommodations are resorts, per Trip Advisor.

According to Trafalgar Tours, Hawaiians share a deep spiritual connection with their land and people. If choosing to visit, make sure to respect the land and give back to the local community.

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Martha’s Vineyard, with its relaxed ambiance and stunning New England landscapes, has long been a magnet for celebrities.

Getting there : Arrive to the island by a ferry or plane, according to Martha’s Vineyard.

: Arrive to the island by a ferry or plane, according to Martha’s Vineyard. Activities : Trip Advisor suggests indulging in the culinary scene. The Black Dog Tavern is one of the most popular spots. However 19 Raw Oyster Bar, the Red Cat Ktchen, Larsen’s Fish Market and the Aquinnah Shop are also delicious places to eat at.

: Trip Advisor suggests indulging in the culinary scene. The Black Dog Tavern is one of the most popular spots. However 19 Raw Oyster Bar, the Red Cat Ktchen, Larsen’s Fish Market and the Aquinnah Shop are also delicious places to eat at. Landmarks : Find attractions such as Flying Horses, the oldest working carousel and the Vincent House and Gardens, the oldest residence on the island, according to Vineyard Preservation Trust.

: Find attractions such as Flying Horses, the oldest working carousel and the Vincent House and Gardens, the oldest residence on the island, according to Vineyard Preservation Trust. Accommodations: Resorts, hotels and inns are available in all of the different towns and villages: Edgartown, Menemsha, Vineyard Haven, West Tisbury, Oak Bluffs and Chilmark, per Trip Advisor.

Harbor View Hotel, one of the popular places to stay on the island, reminds visitors that their hotel, and others, may be closed for one to two months to prepare for upcoming seasons. Harbor View is closed in January and February.

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mackinac Island is a great place for families where there is a variety of activities suitable for multigenerational groups.

Getting there : Reach Mackinac Island via ferry or plane, according to Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

: Reach Mackinac Island via ferry or plane, according to Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau. Activities : Trip Advisor specifically recommends golfing at Jewel Golf Course, biking around the island along Lake Shore Boulevard (M-185) or visiting the Original Mackinac Island Butterfly House and Wings of Mackinac Butterfly Conservatory.

: Trip Advisor specifically recommends golfing at Jewel Golf Course, biking around the island along Lake Shore Boulevard (M-185) or visiting the Original Mackinac Island Butterfly House and Wings of Mackinac Butterfly Conservatory. Landmarks : Visit Marquette park to find sculptures and gardens that commemorate peace between the U.S. and Canada, according to Mackinac State Historic Parks.

: Visit Marquette park to find sculptures and gardens that commemorate peace between the U.S. and Canada, according to Mackinac State Historic Parks. Accommodations: Hotels and inns are available, per Trip Advisor.

Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau shares that there have been no cars on the streets in over 100 years. Horse-drawn carriages, bicycles and walking are the main modes of transportation.

South Padre Island, Texas

South Padre has endless water activities and vibrant nightlife.

Getting there : South Padre Island is located between the Gulf of Mexico and Laguna Madre. You can drive or fly there, according to Padres Island Rentals.

: South Padre Island is located between the Gulf of Mexico and Laguna Madre. You can drive or fly there, according to Padres Island Rentals. Activities : Trip Advisor suggests watching the diverse wildlife, paddle boarding, kayaking or jet skiing. At night, they recommend visiting Laguna Bob or Driftwood Landing for food and beverages.

: Trip Advisor suggests watching the diverse wildlife, paddle boarding, kayaking or jet skiing. At night, they recommend visiting Laguna Bob or Driftwood Landing for food and beverages. Landmarks : To look at the island’s history, visit the Port Isabel Lighthouse and see the entire island or go to the Sabal Palm Sactuary, one of the last sabal palm forests where endangered animals reside, according to Franke Rentals.

: To look at the island’s history, visit the Port Isabel Lighthouse and see the entire island or go to the Sabal Palm Sactuary, one of the last sabal palm forests where endangered animals reside, according to Franke Rentals. Accommodations: Hotels are available in the area, per Trip Advisor.

Padre Getaways shares another popular landmark: shipwrecks. In 1554, three Spanish ships that were originally part of a large fleet sank off its coast during a storm. Nearly 300 people were aboard, though most drowned or were killed by island locals. Today, treasure hunters still seek lost relics from the shipwrecks.

San Juan Islands, Washington

The San Juan Islands hold a collection of over 172 islands and reefs found in the Salish Sea, between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada.

Getting there : The islands are accessible via ferries from Seattle, according to Visit San Juans.

: The islands are accessible via ferries from Seattle, according to Visit San Juans. Activities : Trip Advisor specifically recommend the Pelindaba Lavender Farm, viewing sculptures at the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park or learning more about orcas at the Whale Museum or on a whale-watching expedition.

: Trip Advisor specifically recommend the Pelindaba Lavender Farm, viewing sculptures at the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park or learning more about orcas at the Whale Museum or on a whale-watching expedition. Landmarks : The San Juan Islands National Monument covers around 1,000 acres of beautiful forests, beaches and wildlife, according to Bureau of Land Management.

: The San Juan Islands National Monument covers around 1,000 acres of beautiful forests, beaches and wildlife, according to Bureau of Land Management. Accommodations: Airbnbs and hotels are available depending on which island you visit, per Visit San Juans.

The San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau shares that if you want to see an orca, besides going on an expedition, to visit May through September. During these months they will forage for salmon, seals, porpoises and occasionally a seabird.

Whether you’re drawn to the serene beaches of Martha’s Vineyard, the historical intrigue of South Padre or the natural wonders of Kauaʻi, each destination promises to make unforgettable memories. What’s next on your vacation list?