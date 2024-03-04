Planning for an upcoming trip is exciting — deciding where to go, what to do or where to stay all adds to the anticipation. However, it’s important to remember that packing or bringing the right items can significantly enhance your travel experience, making your journey smoother and more comfortable.

1. Cable organizer

Chargers, wires and cables are often the last items I gather before heading out on a trip. Due to the rush of leaving the house and a need to charge my phone until the last minute, I usually just stuff them into my bag wherever they’ll fit.

This recently changed when my husband received a cable organizer as a gift. Now, we can neatly store our cables and smaller electronics. Then, whether we’re in the car, on a plane or at our destination, we always know where to find our cables without the need to empty out our bags.

Travel + Leisure recommends the Caoodkdk Electronics Accessories Organizer. For only $7, you can keep your earphones, power banks, charging cables and more contained in separated compartments and pockets. Plus it’s made with water-resistant material to keep your electronics safe from rain or spills.

2. Eye mask

Using an eye mask on planes helps block light, promoting better sleep by creating a dark, calming environment. It also reduces distractions from activities around you, like people moving or in-flight entertainment, helping you relax more fully, per Encompass RL.

The New York Times suggests the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask. This mask is comfortable, blocks out most light and is lightweight. The fit can be adjusted to the correct size as well.

If you want a mask that fully blocks out light, though it’s more expensive, The New York Times also recommends the Mzoo Sleep Mask. It’s contoured to the eye shape, while the foam padding rests on the perimeter of your eyes to protect eyelashes or allow you to open and close your eyes. This mask has adjustable sizing as well.

3. Luggage

Good luggage should withstand being tossed into planes and cars while also rolling smoothly to transport you from one place to another. Travel Fashion Girl interviewed multiple travel experts to understand the best brand of luggage for your situation. Here are some of their findings:

Samsonite: Best for international travel. Has a hardside option and four wheels to roll easily.

Coolife: Best for travelers on a budget.

Osprey: Best luggage for durability. Has wheels and hidden shoulder straps for carrying. There are also many pockets to hold snacks, travel documents or other small items.

4. Neck pillow

Sleeping while sitting up can strain your neck muscles and spine, especially with movements like car rides or airplane turbulence that can jerk your head suddenly, leading to potential injury. Picking the correct travel pillow can help to support your neck, per Orthopedic and Laser Spine Surgery.

If you need a recommendation, try the Travelrest Nest Memory Foam Pillow, suggested by The New York Times. It stands out because of its unique angled back that lies flat against the seat. Unlike other pillows with rounded backs, it keeps your head close to the headrest. It has rubber grip dots to prevent slipping and memory foam that supports your neck from all sides.

Its adjustable velcro strap ensures it fits most neck sizes and its velour cover is machine-washable. While it doesn’t pack flat, it weighs less than a pound and compresses to a quarter of its size in its carrying case.

5. Noise canceling headphones

Flying can be stressful. But, as I learned through personal experience, noise-canceling headphones can help alleviate that stress. Besides reducing the noise and anxiety of a flight, they are also great for for any ambient noise while on a train, bus or other crowded areas.

Multiple sites, such as CNET, Time and The New York Times recommend Bose Noise Cancelling headphones. These headphones are wireless, have a built-in microphone and get up to 20 hours on a single charge.

6. Personal bag

Personal bags tend to be backpacks, purses or other items much smaller than a carry-on. Since you’ll be carrying these bags throughout the trip, it’s important to pick something that carries as much as you need and is comfortable.

For help, Travel + Leisure shares different personal bags depending on your needs.

Solo Re:Define Backpack: It has lots of space, a USB port and is comfortable.

Quince Revive Nylon Large Tote: It is large enough to fit many items in its numerous pockets while still being small enough to fit under a seat. Also, the fabric is durable and cleanable.

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag: The bag is comfortable to carry while still having enough space.

7. Pill organizer

During travel, your toiletry bag often contains numerous tubes, bottles or labeled plastic bags of medications for you and your family. Using a pill organizer simplifies organization by consolidating all medications into one accessible location, saving you from rummaging through multiple bags and bottles to find the right one.

NBC News selected the Auvon Weekly Pill Organizer as the best organizer if you’re gone for one week and on a budget.

If you’re wanting to bring more medications, the Wayward Blog recommends this three-pack, eight-compartment pill organizer.

8. Toiletry bottles

When carrying shampoo, conditioner or other liquids onto a plane, the Transportation Security Administration imposes limits on the quantity allowed. Additionally, travelers may prefer not to bring entire bottles on trips. Purchasing a toiletry bottle set that adheres to TSA limits enables you to transport liquids anywhere and reuse them during plane travel or other trips.

Travel + Leisure suggests buying LiquiSnugs Premium Leak-proof Silicone Travel Bottles. They have been proven to prevent leaks during long travel times and flight pressure. Furthermore, the silicone material is great to squeeze out all of the product so none is left.

If you want a cheaper option, try the Equate Gran-N-Go travel bottles at Walmart.

9. Universal travel adapter

Universal travel adapters offer the advantage of enabling you to connect any electronic device with a plug to an outlet in any country. They help devices with different plugs work together so they can all be used without problems.

With four different plugs and fast-charging ports, the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter is The New York Times top pick.

10. Water bottle

Staying hydrated during travel is essential for preventing headaches and discomfort. Since access to water can be limited on planes or in cars, bringing your own water bottle and filling it up before a long trip is a smart idea to ensure you stay hydrated throughout your journey.

Luckily, there are many different options of water bottles. While I suggest just bringing a water bottle you already own that doesn’t spill after being tipped, Pack Hacker suggests many different options if you need help choosing. Each of these water bottles are portable, insulated and light.