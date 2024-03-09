People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza rest stop on the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, New York, on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Adding a good sauce for dipping or a spread is a great way to elevate your meals. Sometimes, though, we just want our favorite restaurant sauce.

Instead of raiding a restaurant’s stock or purchasing an expensive version from grocery stores (if they even have any), why not make these delicious sauces in the comfort of your own home?

Chick-fil-A Sauce

This recipe specifically comes from Family Fresh Meals.

Quick notes:

Prep time: 5 minutes.

Refrigerate time: 1 hour.

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes.

Serves: Four.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup honey.

2 tablespoons yellow mustard.

1/4 cup barbecue sauce.

1 tablespoon lemon juice.

1 tablespoon mayonnaise.

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients together. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.

Many websites share the same ingredients without the lemon. Personally, I found the lemon added some depth to the sauce. To me, it tasted exactly like the original sauce, making my ham sandwich and fries delicious.

Raising Cane’s Sauce

Key to my Lime is where I got this recipe.

Quick notes:

Prep time: 2 minutes.

Refrigerate time: At least 6 hours.

Total time: 6 hours, 2 minutes.

Serves: 1 cup.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup real mayonnaise.

3 tablespoon ketchup.

5 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce.

1 tablespoon hot sauce (they suggest Frank’s).

1 teaspoon garlic powder.

3/4 teaspoon coarse fresh cracked black pepper.

Pinch of celery salt (optional).

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Let rest in the fridge for at least 6 hours, though 24 hours is preferable.

Author Notes:

Hot sauce is optional, especially if you do not like tang. If you choose not to add it, replace it with a tablespoon of ketchup.

Celery salt could be replaced with Old Bay or Tony Chachere’s.

This recipe was the hardest to find. There are many recipes available but they often have differing ingredients. In this one, the comments were all positive and the author included notes about what other spices may be used to get that same flavor.

McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce

Key to My Lime is also behind this recipe.

Quick notes:

Prep time: 2 minutes.

Total time: 2 minutes.

Serves: Eight.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise.

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish.

1 tablespoon grated yellow onion (with juices).

2 teaspoons yellow mustard.

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar.

1/2 teaspoon paprika.

1/2 teaspoon onion powder.

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt.

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder.

Instructions:

Use a box grater to grate the onion, ensuring to include any accumulated juices. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Individuals who commented on this recipe praised its precision and remarked on its popularity among family and friends.

In-N-Out’s Burger Spread

This recipe is from Domestic Superhero.

Quick notes:

Prep time: 3 minutes.

Refrigerate time: 30 minutes.

Total time: 33 minutes.

Serves: About 12 tablespoons.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise.

3 tablespoons ketchup.

1 teaspoon yellow mustard.

1 teaspoon white vinegar.

2 1/2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish.

Dash of salt.

Dash of black pepper.

Instructions:

Whisk together all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Enjoy.

If you’re looking for In-N-Out’s Animal Style, just add caramelized onions! If you like looking at instructions, Serious Eats has a recipe for In-N-Out’s Double-Double, Animal Style.

Popeye’s Blackened Ranch Sauce

Two Pink Peonies made this delicious recipe.

Quick notes:

Prep time: 5 minutes.

Refrigerate time: 30 minutes.

Total time: 35 minutes.

Serves: Eight.

Ingredients:

1 cup full fat mayonnaise.

1/3 cup sour cream.

1/4 cup buttermilk.

1 tablespoon minced dried parsley.

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed.

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder.

1/2 teaspoon onion powder.

1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Salt to taste.

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

1 tablespoon blackened seasoning.

Instructions:

Combine mayonnaise, sour cream and buttermilk in a bowl. Whisk in the rest of the ingredients. Let the sauce sit in the fridge for 30 minutes. Enjoy!

Before I made this sauce, I had never heard of blackened seasoning before. Turns out, you can find it at local grocery stores. We used Zatarain’s, found at Walmart.

Before making your favorite recipe, if it has mayonnaise, consider using heavy mayo. In many comments under Reddit’s “Top Secret Recipes” thread, users, who often labeled themselves as ex-employees, said heavy mayo is better.