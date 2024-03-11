Wendy Dewey, a public health nurse with the Salt Lake County Health Department, prepares a syringe during a free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at the Tongan Methodist Church in West Valley City on Oct. 15, 2022.

Public prosecutors in Germany discovered a man who got over 200 COVID-19 shots was not a fraud during an investigation, according to The Washington Post. They obtained evidence that he had received 130 COVID-19 shots in a nine-month period alone.

Researchers were brought in from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen in Germany to study the man for any side effects he could’ve received from having so many vaccine shots.

Rumors of a man committing crimes

According to The Guardian, public officials started a fraud investigation into a man who may have been “getting so many doses in order to be able to collect the stamped and signed vaccination cards, which could then be forged and sold on to people who did not want to be vaccinated.” But as the public started hearing about the man, more speculation arose of what he was doing, according to The Guardian.

Some thought he was suffering from paranoid hypochondria.

Others believed he had a needle fixation.

Others said he could’ve been a doctor privately administering the vaccines to patients.

Criminal charges were not filed against the man and researchers were brought in to study him, per The Washington Post.

Researchers’ rare opportunity to study hypervaccination

A study on the man with over 200 COVID-19 shots was published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, where researchers had the rare opportunity to study the effects of hypervaccination on a person. According to the study, scientists have a poor understanding of the effects of being over-vaccinated.

Researchers studied the man’s spit and blood, per the study. According to a statement by the research team, fresh and frozen blood samples were analyzed to understand his current immune system, and the team found that the man had more T-effector cells that fight against COVID-19 than when compared to individuals who only had three COVID-19 vaccines.

According to The Washington Post, the research team originally thought that the man would have a weaker immune system due to all the shots, but instead found that his immune cells were just as effective as the cells of those who got the regular dosage of COVID-19 vaccines.

The man received his 217th shot during the study, according to the statement, and researchers found that his body created a significant amount of antibodies against COVID-19 after receiving the shot. It appeared that his immune system had not been damaged due to the hypervaccination.

Although the man had positive side effects from having so many vaccine shots, researchers warned that others shouldn’t copy him, according to The Guardian. Getting hypervaccinated can cause unwanted side effects. According to The Washington Post, the researchers “do not endorse hypervaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity.”

The CDC shares that vaccinating against COVID-19 continues to be the best way to prevent severe COVID-19 infections.