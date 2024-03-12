A cup of ice cream is pictured at Sub Zero in Provo on July 10, 2023.

Many people struggle to get adequate sleep. The Deseret News reported that as many as 84 million U.S. adults don’t get enough sleep in a night — which can cause:

Decreased productivity.

Difficulty concentrating.

Memory problems.

It’s crucial enough that people sleep for an appropriate amount of time, yet some decisions — like what food and drinks you eat before bed — can keep you from getting a good night’s rest.

So what foods and drinks keep people up at night?

1. Spicy food

Dr. Abhinav Singh, a board-certified sleep medicine and internal medicine doctor, told HuffPost that eating spicy food is not good for bedtime. As stomach acid is at higher levels at night, spicy food can trigger your stomach acid into you experiencing the discomforts of heartburn and acid reflux.

Healthline explained that when lying down after eating spicy food, acid may travel up to the esophagus and cause irritation, leading to sleep issues.

In addition, spicy food can increase body temperature, both at core and at surface, which can also cause sleep disturbances.

2. Ice cream

Per the Department of Agriculture, a 100-gram serving of ice cream contains 11 grams of fat and about 21 grams of sugar — both of which can negatively impact sleep.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, the chief medical adviser for Sleep Advisor, told HuffPost that sugary foods can “cause fluctuations in your blood sugar,” leading to stomach issues preventing relaxation. CNET added that fat takes longer to process and, when we digest foods slower while we sleep, can cause discomfort that wakes and keeps us up at night.

Chocolate ice cream is the worst offender, as it contains caffeine. “Many people don’t know that chocolate has caffeine,” Singh told HuffPost.

3. Alcohol

Contrary to popular belief, alcohol does not completely aid in sleep quality.

As Kristine Dilley, a lead outpatient dietitian at Ohio State University, told Fortune, it’s likelier to have more interruptions in the latter half of sleep from consuming alcohol beforehand.

“If you enjoy a cocktail in the evening, consider pairing it with dinner instead,” Dilley said.

While alcoholic drinks do help people fall asleep, a 2020 study found that it leads to a poorer quality of sleep, per Healthline.

4. Peppermint

From dinner mints to the toothpaste used at night, peppermint can alter your sleep cycle. Singh claimed that peppermint — like spicy food — can trigger acid reflux and cause sleep disturbances in some, HuffPost reports.

Additionally, a 2013 study found peppermint acts as a stimulant to the body, so even brushing your teeth with a peppermint toothpaste could be problematic for sleep.

“This stimulation of cognitive functioning is probably not a positive when it comes to trying to settle the mind and sleep,” Dr. Chris Winter, president of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine, said to Sleep.com.

5. Burgers

The body takes longer to digest burgers because of their high fat content — and when ketchup is added on, it can also lead to acid reflux.

Singh suggested if you want to have a burger at night, go for a leaner burger or use a plant-based patty, per HuffPost.