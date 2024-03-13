The rumors are true. Wendy’s is releasing a new Frosty flavor — Orange Dreamsicle — this spring.

On March 13, the restaurant announced Orange Dreamsicle-flavored Frostys are coming to Wendy’s on Tuesday, March 19, for a limited time, reports Nation’s Restaurant News. The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will replace the current vanilla one.

“The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is a unique spin on a familiar flavor, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience,” a Wendy’s spokesperson told Nation’s Restaurant News. “The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season.”

In 2022, Wendy’s replaced its vanilla Frosty with a strawberry one for a limited time. Since then, the restaurant has continually mixed up its menu with unique Frosty flavors roughly every season. In addition to new, limited-edition Frosty flavors, the chocolate Frosty remains a staple on the menu. Wendy’s has released peppermint, pumpkin spice and strawberry Frosty flavors.

“When you think of citrus, people think of summer, but it’s actually right now: late winter and spring. We wanted to use that as part of the inspiration,” John Li, Wendy’s global vice president of culinary innovation, told Today.

“I normally don’t do this, I’ll usually bring in food props, but I actually brought in something else. This is actually the cologne I wear,” Li added, showing off a bottle of Sephora’s Tangerine Boy, as reported by Today.

“Tangerine Boy is a good example because they know that citrus is something that should be celebrated as a part of spring. We take those same exact elements that people are searching for and put it into food form.”