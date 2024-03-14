Kathleen Sampson holds her EpiPen at her home in Saratoga Springs on Aug. 19, 2016. Whenever there’s an emergency on a trip, being prepared will help save stress, time and money.

Whenever there’s an emergency on a trip, being prepared will help save stress, time and money.

Think about medications, vaccinations, local medical resources, insurance plans and communication plans before leaving. Here’s everything you need to know.

Get essential medication before trip

Visit your primary care provider to receive your regular medication in advance. You can also be prescribed medications or antibiotics for common travel ailments, according to The Washington Post.

If traveling internationally, laws regarding medicines vary by country. Drugs commonly used or available over the counter in the U.S. may be restricted or unlicensed elsewhere. Violating local laws can lead to consequences, such as confiscation of medication or imprisonment, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To see what medications or antibiotics are allowed in other countries, check with the foreign embassy of that particular location. Oftentimes you may need documents before and during travel to permit the medication, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The Washington Post suggests getting azithromycin, to treat traveler’s diarrhea, and a med kit from Duration help, which may have treatments for digestive illnesses, infections and nausea or tools such as EpiPens.

If you do not want to buy a medical kit, consider making your own. Label containers with your name, your health provider’s name, the brand name of the medication and the dosage. Talk to your doctor about safely storing medication, per the CDC.

Get required or suggested vaccinations

According to the Department of State, some countries mandate travelers to have an international certificate of vaccination, a yellow card, proving specific vaccinations or medical tests prior to entry or transit.

The Department of State provides a country information page where you can see if a yellow card is needed where you are traveling.

The CDC shares tables of recommended vaccinations and their schedules for multiple age groups in the United States. Ages 18 years or younger can be found here. Ages 19 years and older can be found here.

Know what medical options you have while at your destination

Understanding if there is care available near where you are staying could save you needed time in a medical emergency. Sometimes travelers require evacuation if no care is near, according to The Washington Post.

The Department of State’s country information page may share what number to call if you are in an emergency in another country.

If you’re in a crunch, counterfeit pills may be found in other countries if you have a copy of your prescription or documentation of the medication, according to the CDC.

Depending on where you travel to, you may be able to set up a virtual appointment with your primary doctor, go to a local urgent care center or a walk-in clinic. These options tend to only be available in the U.S., per United Healthcare.

Know what your insurance covers

U.S. consulates do not assist with unexpected medical bills, and Medicare and Medicaid typically do not cover expenses abroad. Travelers relying on private health insurance may receive some international medical cost, but will have to pay upfront and resolve reimbursement later, according to The Washington Post.

Per the Department of State, depending on your location and medical condition, costs without insurance may go above $250,000. It recommends visiting its Insurance Coverage Overseas page to find out about types of coverages while traveling.

If you currently have health insurance, United Healthcare recommends asking specific questions:

What areas does my coverage include? Ask about coverage availability at your destination and the potential cost of a doctor’s visit.

Ask about coverage availability at your destination and the potential cost of a doctor’s visit. What services are available while I’m away? Inquire about options such as nurse hotlines, virtual appointments or local clinics.

Inquire about options such as nurse hotlines, virtual appointments or local clinics. Is prior approval necessary for coverage? Ask about preapproval requirements for surgeries or postemergency treatment, and obtain a list of covered procedures.

Make a communication plan for emergencies

Not all areas you travel to will have reliable cellphone service.

According to The Washington Post, consider getting compact satellite messaging devices.

A satellite messaging device is a portable tool enabling reliable two-way communication in areas lacking cellular coverage. It utilizes satellite technology for emergency signaling, messaging and real-time tracking, per Acrartex.

Satellite messaging devices may also have preset messages and emergency alerts like an SOS button that is sent to the nearest dispatchers for a rescue, according to The Washington Post.

While none of us hope to fall ill or get injured during our trip, being proactive and planning ahead helps you handle any situation that may arise.