Taco Bell is introducing the new Cantina Chicken Menu, including five new menu items: the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla and Cantina Chicken Bowl.

In celebration of its new Cantina Chicken menu, Taco Bell is giving out free crispy tacos for two weeks.

On Thursday, Taco Bell revealed plans to update its menu with chicken-based items.

“Right now, a large percentage of our business is beef, and the Gen Z consumer wants chicken,” previous Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in late 2022, per Nation’s Restaurant News. The new Cantina Chicken items include tacos, a burrito, a quesadilla and a bowl.

Between Thursday, March 21, and Thursday, April 4, Taco Bell rewards members can try the new Crispy Cantina Chicken Taco for free, reports People. No purchase is necessary to snag the deal, but the coupon will only be available to customers who have been rewards members since Feb. 9, 2024.

“We know you guys love us for late-night. We want you to love us for more than just late-night. I’m excited about consumers creating a new relationship with Taco Bell and the Cantina Chicken is going to do it,” said Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery, as reported by Nation’s Restaurant News.

Taco Bell is adding Cantina Chicken, a slow-roasted chicken, to its menu in five unique ways. The Cantina Chicken menu will be available to rewards members starting Thursday, March 14, and to all customers beginning Thursday, March 21, per Taco Bell. The Cantina Chicken will be a permanent addition to the Taco Bell menu.

“If you’re not joining rewards to get early access to the new cantina chicken menu then wyd (what are you doing),” the fast-food chain tweeted on Thursday morning.

“As we constantly listen to our audiences, we know that a winning equation is giving them what we know they want plus something next-level,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, in the menu announcement, per USA Today. “We knew our fans wanted more chicken, and we also knew that we could elevate chicken with unexpected ingredients like purple cabbage and Avocado Verde Salsa.”

