The Habit Burger Grill introduces a $6 grown-up meal. Due to a recent study finding American adults are too shy to order a cheaper kid's meal, Habit Burger is wanting to help combat inflation with a limited-time offer

The Habit Burger Grill this week added a $6 grown-up meal to its menu.

For the price of $6 at participating locations, customers can receive the following:

A full-sized Charburger.

A small order of fries.

A regular drink.

A mini gummy burger.

The burger chain’s announcement comes following a recent study finding that a majority of Americans are too shy to order kids meals for themselves, per the company’s statement.

Why is Habit Burger introducing a grown-up meal?

According to Chew Boom, OnePoll conducted a survey of 2,000 Americans, and found that 75% of Americans are okay with adults ordering kids meals to save money, but felt too embarrassed to do so. Plus, the study found that only 20% reported ordering kids meals themselves.

Jack Hinchliffe, chief marketing officer at Habit Burger, responded to the study in the statement:

“We’ve spotted a trend: Savvy adults covertly ordering off the kids’ menu to manage expenses. But why the hush-hush? We say, own it! That’s why we’re flipping the script by allowing grown-ups to experience kids’ meals, offering the savings of a kid’s meal without compromising on portion size. It’s guilt-free savings and grown-up-sized food. Why should kids have all the fun?”

Hinchliffe added that finding a cheap, high-quality meal can feel like “searching for a needle in a haystack,” so Habit Burger went for the “Eat Like Adults, Pay Like Kids” mantra to help with rising costs through this limited-time offer, per the statement.

The challenge of inflation on fast-food

It’s no secret that food spending has increased in recent years. As the Deseret News previously reported, an Agriculture Department report found that Americans are spending more on food now than they have since 1991.

According to NBC News, fast-food companies raising prices due to inflation have led to frustration among customers. For example, both McDonald’s and Yum! Brands had decreased, underwhelming sales during their fourth-quarter reports.

On the consumer level, for example, one TikTok user called chef_shay posted a video of his Five Guys order costing $24 — for a burger, fries and a shake.

“Five Guys, you’ve gotten absurd,” said the user in the TikTok video.

Habit Burger hears you

Habit Burger’s statement empathizes with these high costs, as the featured study found 67% of Americans felt cost-related guilt when going out to eat and 23% reported stress from it.

“We’ve stayed true to a simple philosophy: Consistently delivering fresh, chargrilled food at affordable, everyday value. It’s not just about the meal; it’s about an experience shared with friends or family that you can feel good about,” Hinchliffe said in the statement.