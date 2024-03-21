Spiced apple cinnamon overnight oats are pictured with fruit and nuts. Overnight oats are simply oats that are typically soaked in milk or a dairy-free alternative overnight.

Overnight oats have become a popular and easy-to-make breakfast food. It’s a quick, sweet and satisfying option for practically anyone.

But what are overnight oats, exactly? And are they any better than other forms of oats?

How do you make overnight oats?

According to Fine Dining Lovers, overnight oats are simply oats that are typically soaked in milk or a dairy-free alternative overnight. They are not cooked, but absorb the liquid and eventually soften up into a creamy oat mixture — similar to traditional, cooked oatmeal.

Oats Overnight mentioned that the oats can be combined with several types of toppings, including:

Chia seeds.

Fruit.

Greek yogurt.

Peanut butter.

Does it matter which type of oats you use?

According to, Oats Overnight every oat type can work for overnight oats, but there are a few differences:

Old-fashioned: These oats are created when the fiber-rich groat is steamed and rolled flat, resulting in a flakier texture. Old-fashioned oats are more difficult to blend, and therefore do not create a mushy texture. Despite this, they are reportedly the most used kind of oat for their less mushy, more flaky texture profile.

These oats are created when the fiber-rich groat is steamed and rolled flat, resulting in a flakier texture. Old-fashioned oats are more difficult to blend, and therefore do not create a mushy texture. Despite this, they are reportedly the most used kind of oat for their less mushy, more flaky texture profile. Quick: These oats are processed longer and are made thinner than old-fashioned — with a finer cut. Because they are more processed, they are softer and easier to digest for overnight oats. However, this also means they contain less protein and fiber.

These oats are processed longer and are made thinner than old-fashioned — with a finer cut. Because they are more processed, they are softer and easier to digest for overnight oats. However, this also means they contain less protein and fiber. Regular: These oats are steamed and grounded, yet still retain its fibrous husk. Regular oats come in a powder-like form similar to quick oats, but are thicker as opposed to instant oatmeal. When used in overnight oats, it will result in not only a chunkier texture, but a more nutritious, less-processed combination.

These oats are steamed and grounded, yet still retain its fibrous husk. Regular oats come in a powder-like form similar to quick oats, but are thicker as opposed to instant oatmeal. When used in overnight oats, it will result in not only a chunkier texture, but a more nutritious, less-processed combination. Instant oatmeal: This product is the most processed out of all of the options. It is steamed, rolled and dehydrated, and toasted. As it’s heavily processed, it takes a small amount of prep time to make, resulting in an easier-to-digest option similar to a thicker porridge.

As to which oat is the best option, Fine Dining Lovers argued that it comes down to either old-fashioned or regular, depending on preference. Regular oats have a higher nutritional value, but old-fashioned hold a quality texture that may be more appealing.

Is it better to use milk? And what dairy alternatives work?

There really isn’t a “better” option when it comes to milk and dairy alternatives, unlike what oats you choose to use.

Oats Overnight suggested to use whatever kind you like as “a perfect combination of consistency and flavor,” potentially with some added protein. Whether it’s milk or a similar alternative — such as almond or soy — it allows the oats to absorb the liquid and make them creamier and more flavorful.

However, you can instead use water if that’s your preference. Just make sure to add toppings for added flavor because the end product can possibly taste bland.