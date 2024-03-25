Dairy Queen announces the inaugural opening of the DQ Freezer, summer Blizzard menu flavors and a BOGO deal beginning April 1.

Dairy Queen is prepared to celebrate summer early with new flavors and a deal on Blizzards.

On Monday, the fast-food chain announced the upcoming release of three new limited-edition summer flavors, including one inspired by peach cobbler.

“To sweeten the season, DQ is offering fans a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) deal,” the restaurant shared in a press release. Between Monday, April 1, and Sunday, April 14, Dairy Queen customers can order a free Blizzard when they order one of equal or greater value. The deal is only available through the restaurant’s app.

In addition to new flavors, Dairy Queen is reviving previous Blizzard flavors for the first time.

“For decades, we’ve kept our more than 170 delicious Blizzard Treat flavors sealed in the DQ Freezer for safekeeping. Thanks to our fans, we are opening the doors for the very first time to bring back the Blizzard Treats they never forgot for a limited time,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing, per a Dairy Queen press release.

“This summer, we invite all fans to celebrate the return of their all-time favorite flavors while creating new memories with family and friends.”

The Dairy Queen Freezer is a virtual vault where the restaurant stores previous limited-edition flavors, per Dairy Queen. It has been sealed for four decades. In the coming months, the fast-food chain will open the vault, rereleasing several fan-favorite seasonal flavors of the past.

On Monday, April 1, Dairy Queen is adding three new summer flavors to its menu for a limited time. It will also bring back a few previous limited-edition flavors.

New Dairy Queen summer flavors:

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard Treat: Chocolate chip cookie dough bits, rainbow confetti crunch and a peanut butter topping.

Chocolate chip cookie dough bits, rainbow confetti crunch and a peanut butter topping. Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard Treat: Real peaches blended with cobbler pieces.

Real peaches blended with cobbler pieces. Ultimate Cookie Blizzard Treat: Oreo, Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy bits blended together.

The fast-food chain will also revive a handful of fan-favorite flavors: