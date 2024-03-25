From historic hotels to desolate prisons, alleged haunted places boast of chilling tales of ghostly apparitions or unexplained phenomena.
If you like thrills, here are the believed top haunted places around America with high numbers of reported paranormal activities.
First, the top 10 most spooky states
Rating states based on the number of haunted locations, cemeteries, unsolved murders, abandoned buildings, ghost towns and ghost sightings, below are the top 10 most spooky states in order, according to moveBuddha.
- New Mexico: A high number of haunted locations and cemeteries.
- Michigan: A high number of unsolved murders and abandoned buildings.
- West Virginia: A high number of haunted locations and cemeteries.
- Florida: A high number of unsolved murders and abandoned buildings.
- Pennsylvania: A high number of unsolved murders and abandoned buildings.
- Alaska: A high number of ghost towns and reported ghost sightings.
- Oklahoma: A high number of ghost towns and reported ghost sightings.
- Indiana: A high number of haunted locations and cemeteries.
- Texas: A high number of unsolved murders and abandoned buildings.
- Missouri: A high number of haunted locations and cemeteries.
The most haunted place in every state
Want to travel to your nearest paranormal location? Here are some of the most haunted places in each state.
- Alabama: Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, according to Alabama Travel.
- Alaska: Red Onion Saloon, Skagway, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- Arizona: Hotel Monte Vista, Flagstaff, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Arkansas: Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- California: Alcatraz, near San Francisco, according to Smoky Mountains.
- Colorado: The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- Connecticut: The Mark Twain House, Hartford, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Delaware: Old Maggie’s Bridge, Seaford, per Haunted Rooms America.
- Florida: St. Augustine Lighthouse, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Georgia: Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- Hawaii: Honolulu International Airport, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Idaho: Egyptian Theater, Boise, per Visit Idaho.
- Illinois: Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Indiana: Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Notre Dame, per IndyStar.
- Iowa: The Villisca Ax Murder House, Villisca, according to Travel Iowa.
- Kansas: Sallie House, Atchison, per Kansas Tourism.
- Kentucky: Kentucky State Penitentiary, Eddyville, according to Kentucky for Kentucky.
- Louisiana: Calcasieu Courthouse, Lake Charles, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- Maine: The Kennebec Arsenal, Augusta, according to Haunted Rooms America.
- Maryland: Point Lookout Lighthouse, Scotland, per The Hotel at Arundel Preserve.
- Massachusetts: House of the Seven Gables, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Michigan: Masonic Temple, Detroit, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- Minnesota: First Avenue, Minneapolis, according to Explore Minnesota.
- Mississippi: McRaven House, Vicksburg, per Haunted Mississippi.
- Missouri: The Lemp Mansion, St. Louis, according to Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunts.
- Montana: Copper Village Museum & Arts Center, Anaconda, per Southwest Montana Tourism.
- Nebraska: Seven Sisters Road, Nebraska City, according to Visit Nebraska.
- Nevada: The Mizpah Hotel, Tonopah, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- New Hampshire: Mount Washington Hotel, Bretton Woods, according to Haunted Rooms America.
- New Jersey: Pine Barrens, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- New Mexico: Hotel Parq Central, Albuquerque, according to KRQE.
- New York: One if by Land, Two if by Sea, New York City, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- North Carolina: The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, according to Visit North Carolina.
- North Dakota: San Haven Sanatorium, Dunseith, per Haunted Rooms America.
- Ohio: Ohio State Reformatory, Mansfield, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Oklahoma: Dead Woman’s Crossing, Weatherford, per Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunts.
- Oregon: Pittock Mansion, Portland, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Pennsylvania: Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- Rhode Island: Fort Wetherill, Jamestown, according to Haunted Rooms America.
- South Carolina: Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- South Dakota: Historic Deadwood, Deadwood, according to Enjoy Travel.
- Tennessee: Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Hurricane Mills, per the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.
- Texas: The Driskill, Austin, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Utah: Union Station, Ogden, per the Deseret News.
- Vermont: Emily’s Bridge, Stowe, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
- Virginia: Pocosin Mission, Shenandoah National Forest, per The Natural Bridge Hotel.
- Washington: Campbell House, Spokane, according to Haunted Rooms America.
- West Virginia: Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, Weston, per Condé Nast Traveler.
- Wisconsin: Summerwind, Land O’ Lakes, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
- Wyoming: Occidental Hotel, Buffalo, per Travel Wyoming.
Planning a spooky trip
If you have friends who love some horror, try setting up a road trip to stay in haunted locations. A trip might include:
- Staying in a haunted hotel.
- Visiting cemeteries.
- Going on a ghost tour.
- Watching horror movies.
- Exploring abandoned towns and buildings, safely and when approved.
- Research an area’s most popular or most reported haunted locations.
- Having a comedic or relaxing break from all of the horror as needed.