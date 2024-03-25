The Taos Pueblo Cemetery with original San Geronimo Church in the background in Taos, N.M., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Taos Pueblo is the only living Native American community designated both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark.

From historic hotels to desolate prisons, alleged haunted places boast of chilling tales of ghostly apparitions or unexplained phenomena.

If you like thrills, here are the believed top haunted places around America with high numbers of reported paranormal activities.

First, the top 10 most spooky states

Rating states based on the number of haunted locations, cemeteries, unsolved murders, abandoned buildings, ghost towns and ghost sightings, below are the top 10 most spooky states in order, according to moveBuddha.

New Mexico: A high number of haunted locations and cemeteries. Michigan: A high number of unsolved murders and abandoned buildings. West Virginia: A high number of haunted locations and cemeteries. Florida: A high number of unsolved murders and abandoned buildings. Pennsylvania: A high number of unsolved murders and abandoned buildings. Alaska: A high number of ghost towns and reported ghost sightings. Oklahoma: A high number of ghost towns and reported ghost sightings. Indiana: A high number of haunted locations and cemeteries. Texas: A high number of unsolved murders and abandoned buildings. Missouri: A high number of haunted locations and cemeteries.

The most haunted place in every state

Want to travel to your nearest paranormal location? Here are some of the most haunted places in each state.

Planning a spooky trip

If you have friends who love some horror, try setting up a road trip to stay in haunted locations. A trip might include: