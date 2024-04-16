Apple cider vinegar has become a popular home remedy, but while it may be useful for cleaning and preventing food spoilage, it offers only limited health benefits.

Apple cider vinegar has been used “for centuries in cooking and natural medicine,” and has emerged over time as a popular home remedy for various ailments, according to Healthline.

People use apple cider vinegar to promote weight loss and boost gut health, among other things.

However, Health has noted that research on apple cider vinegar is limited when it comes to understanding its impact on humans. Scientists have mostly studied what it does for animals.

So is apple cider vinegar good for you? And could drinking too much of it be harmful?

What is apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar is made with sugar, yeast and crushed fermented apples. Once combined, after a couple weeks, the yeast causes the sugar to become alcohol. Then, “natural bacteria break the alcohol down into acetic acid, which gives vinegar its tangy taste and odor,” per WebMD.

There are two types of apple cider vinegar: one that is clear and filtered and one that is unfiltered and contains a cloudy substance called “the mother,” which carries settled bacteria and yeast, WebMD reported.

You can purchase apple cider vinegar as a liquid, but also as a gummy, pill or powder. Research on the latter three forms is even more limited.

Are there benefits to consuming apple cider vinegar?

While noting that there needs to be more research on its effects, Healthline highlighted several potential benefits of apple cider vinegar.

May eradicate harmful bacteria: Along with vinegar being used as a cleaning disinfectant for some bacteria, it can also act as a food preservative. Vinegar has been shown to prevent food spoilage by hindering the growth of bacteria like E. coli, and apple cider vinegar could be used for this purpose.

Along with vinegar being used as a cleaning disinfectant for some bacteria, it can also act as a food preservative. Vinegar has been shown to prevent food spoilage by hindering the growth of bacteria like E. coli, and apple cider vinegar could be used for this purpose. May aid with cholesterol levels: Two research reviews — one from 2020 and the other from 2021 — found that consuming apple cider vinegar benefited total cholesterol levels. However, both studies warned the research is limited.

Two research reviews — one from 2020 and the other from 2021 — found that consuming apple cider vinegar benefited total cholesterol levels. However, both studies warned the research is limited. May boost skin health: Using a diluted topical apple cider vinegar may “help rebalance the skin’s natural pH,” according to Healthline. However, the article noted that overall research hasn’t supported this method and it may even irritate some skin conditions like eczema.

Using a diluted topical apple cider vinegar may “help rebalance the skin’s natural pH,” according to Healthline. However, the article noted that overall research hasn’t supported this method and it may even irritate some skin conditions like eczema. May promote weight loss: A 2018 clinical study published in the Journal of Functional Foods found that when paired with a restricted calorie diet, apple cider vinegar may aid in weight loss. Researchers believed the pairing helped to reduce appetite.

What to know before using apple cider vinegar

West Virginia University offered some warnings to those who want to consume apple cider vinegar.

It may interfere with treatments for diabetes and heart disease.

It’s an acidic product, so it could irritate the throat and stomach. WVU recommended diluting it and not consuming it on an empty stomach.

Apple cider vinegar may lead to decreased calcium and potassium levels if it’s taken too often.

Regarding the best method to use apple cider vinegar, Healthline suggested to prepare it with cooking.

Alternatively, you can drink it diluted and mixed in a beverage, with the standard dosage ranging from 1 teaspoon to 2 tablespoons per day.

But it’s best to consume only small amounts at a time, as taking too much of it can lead to some harmful side effects like erosion of tooth enamel, per Healthline.