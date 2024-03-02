Garrett Rowser hydrates while working on the I-215 Renewed reconstruction project in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

As seasons change, your skin often undergoes changes, responding to shifts in temperature and humidity. Winter’s dry air can leave skin looking lackluster, while summer’s humidity may cause it to feel clammy, per Biopelle.

Adapting your skin care routine to the seasons can help address these potential issues, ensuring your skin remains radiant year-round. Consider your skin type and local climate when adjusting your regimen, then follow these tips to keep your complexion glowing regardless of the season.

Spring

During winter, your skin went through months of dry cold and hot air when moving between the indoors and outdoors. When spring arrives, it is important to wake it back up after the harsh weather.

Johnson’s shares some great springtime skin care tips to “get your healthy glow on.”

Exfoliate : Start by shedding winter skin from areas like knees, elbows and hands using a gentle scrub. Use a face-specific exfoliant for delicate facial skin and follow with moisturizer.

: Start by shedding winter skin from areas like knees, elbows and hands using a gentle scrub. Use a face-specific exfoliant for delicate facial skin and follow with moisturizer. Hydrate : Combat dryness by drinking more water and apply sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, with a lightweight formula.

: Combat dryness by drinking more water and apply sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, with a lightweight formula. Wear sunscreen : Protect yourself from sun damage by applying sunscreen daily. Look for a lightweight formula that won’t clog pores.

: Protect yourself from sun damage by applying sunscreen daily. Look for a lightweight formula that won’t clog pores. Eat fresh : Incorporate hydrating fruits and vegetables like lettuce, broccoli and watermelon into your diet to maintain skin elasticity.

: Incorporate hydrating fruits and vegetables like lettuce, broccoli and watermelon into your diet to maintain skin elasticity. Light moisturize r: Transition to a lighter moisturizer in spring to maintain hydration without feeling greasy.

r: Transition to a lighter moisturizer in spring to maintain hydration without feeling greasy. Exercise : Boost blood flow with regular exercise, whether at the gym or with at-home workouts.

: Boost blood flow with regular exercise, whether at the gym or with at-home workouts. Clean makeup tools: Cleanse makeup brushes and sponges to remove dirt and bacteria, and check for expired products in your medicine cabinet.

Summer

Just as you’re getting used to your spring skin care routine, summer will arrive. And with it will come hot weather, which can cause dark patches and sunburns.

Innoaesthetics gives some basic skin health tips recommended by dermatologists.

Mole check : Schedule regular full-body exams with your dermatologist to monitor moles. Promptly see your dermatologist if you notice changes in mole appearance.

: Schedule regular full-body exams with your dermatologist to monitor moles. Promptly see your dermatologist if you notice changes in mole appearance. Sun protection : Use SPF 30 or higher to prevent skin cancer. Apply SPF 50-plus during extreme sun exposure to prevent dark patches and aging. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially after swimming.

: Use SPF 30 or higher to prevent skin cancer. Apply SPF 50-plus during extreme sun exposure to prevent dark patches and aging. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially after swimming. Shade and moisturize : Seek shade or use umbrellas amid prolonged sun exposure. Moisturize skin after sun exposure to counter dehydration effects.

: Seek shade or use umbrellas amid prolonged sun exposure. Moisturize skin after sun exposure to counter dehydration effects. Cool showers : Take cool showers to avoid further drying out the skin. Change out of sweaty clothes promptly to prevent skin issues.

: Take cool showers to avoid further drying out the skin. Change out of sweaty clothes promptly to prevent skin issues. Skin revitalization : Use revitalizing masks once a week to restore skin balance and moisture.

: Use revitalizing masks once a week to restore skin balance and moisture. Antioxidants: Incorporate antioxidants into your diet and skin care routine to counter UV radiation effects. Vitamin C-rich foods and ascorbic acid help slow down the skin aging process.

Fall

After a hot summer, the air will begin to cool down slightly, dropping the humidity.

According to Everyday Health, fall is a great time for a skin reset. You can prepare your skin to face possible irritation, including conditions like eczema.

Here are the tips from Everyday Health, sorted by skin type.

Oily skin

Fall can be beneficial for those with oily skin, as the cooler weather reduces the risk of breakouts compared to spring and summer.

Cleansing : Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face.

: Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face. Moisturizing : Opt for a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid.

: Opt for a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid. Sun protection: Despite the cooler temperatures, UV exposure remains a concern. Continue using sunscreen or switch to a powder formula to keep your skin safe.

Dry skin

Dry skin becomes more problematic in the fall due to dropping humidity levels, which can lead to dryness, cracking and irritation.

Routine tweaks : Avoid harsh skin care practices like using facial brushes or scrubs, which can damage the skin’s barrier.

: Avoid harsh skin care practices like using facial brushes or scrubs, which can damage the skin’s barrier. Moisturizing : Switch to a thicker moisturizer to prevent water loss and hydrate dry areas like elbows and knees.

: Switch to a thicker moisturizer to prevent water loss and hydrate dry areas like elbows and knees. Humidifier use : Consider using a humidifier at home to maintain moisture levels in the air, which helps keep skin hydrated.

: Consider using a humidifier at home to maintain moisture levels in the air, which helps keep skin hydrated. Ingredient check: Review anti-aging products for ingredients like alpha hydroxy acid, or AHA, and retinoids, which exfoliate skin surface layers but may irritate dry skin.

Combination skin

Combination skin features an oily T-zone and drier cheeks and requires a tailored approach.

Gentle cleansing : Use a mild cleanser with cool water to avoid aggravating dry areas while managing oiliness.

: Use a mild cleanser with cool water to avoid aggravating dry areas while managing oiliness. Dual moisturizing: Differentiate treatment for cheeks and the T-zone. Use a lightweight, noncomedogenic moisturizer for the T-zone and a slightly stronger moisturizer for the cheeks.

Aging skin

Combat signs of aging with retinoids, known for stimulating collagen production and reducing fine lines and wrinkles, per Everyday Health.

Retinoid routine : Incorporate retinoids back into your nightly skin care routine. For best results, find one that combines a retinoid and AHA.

: Incorporate retinoids back into your nightly skin care routine. For best results, find one that combines a retinoid and AHA. Sun protection: Continue using sunscreen to prevent sun damage, especially when using retinoids or retinols. Opt for a moisturizer with SPF.

Winter

Even though it’s already cold in fall, your skin is likely to get worse as it gets colder in winter. Luckily, there are some ways to combat the issues that come from the harsh climate.

Bryn Mawr Dermatology shares dermatologist-recommended tips that promote hydration and reduce irritation.