Traveling brings joy as you explore new destinations, reunite with old friends and create cherished memories. Yet, amid the excitement, we often overlook the toll it takes on our bodies.

Though you might focus on the lack sleep or back pain from uncushioned chairs, another part of you is suffering: your skin.

How can our skin suffer on flights?

Up in the air, your skin can begin to develop problems. Here is a list of some of the effects and why they happen.

Acne, in general: Travel stress (The Klog).

Aging: Closeness to the sun causing more exposure to UV rays (The Klog).

Cracked lips: Dry air (Allure).

Dry skin: Lack of humidity and recycled air (The Klog).

Dull appearance or “no glow”: Commercial aircraft cabins are typically pressurized to simulate conditions found at elevations of 6,000 to 8,000 feet, similar to standing atop a mountain. Therefore, there is less blood flow to the skin (Allure).

Greasy scalp: Dry air and low humidity (Allure).

Oily skin: Dry air (The Klog).

Puffiness or skin bloat: Not moving around often and salty airplane snacks (Allure).

What are some skincare tips from flight attendants?

The Washington Post consulted flight crews for expert insights on skincare maintenance, given their frequent exposure to airplane travel.

Drink water

Former chiropractor-turned-flight-attendant Courtney Acree prioritizes hydration by fully replenishing her fluids the night before traveling, often supplementing with electrolyte-rich solutions like Liquid I.V.

Acree emphasizes the significance of beginning the journey well-hydrated, considering the demands of the flight where constant hydration isn’t feasible.

Elizabeth Simpson, a Baltimore-based flight attendant, reveals an informal practice among Southwest Airlines crew members to consume two 12-ounce water bottles for each hour of flight time, showing the importance of hydration during flights.

To avoid purchasing costly water at airports, Simpson advises packing a personal bottle. She personally prefers a collapsible reusable silicone water bottle, which saves space and conveniently attaches to luggage to prevent misplacement.

Hydrate skin and use sunscreen

Keeping skin hydrated internally is crucial, but surface-level care matters too. United Airlines pilot Carole Hopson swears by Aquaphor and recently added cocoa butter from the Dominican Republic to her routine, per The Washington Post.

All flight crew members advise skipping face makeup during flights and always wearing sunscreen, even onboard. Most opt for moisturizers with SPF to simplify their skincare routine during travel.

They also bring moisturizing sheet masks for post-flight pampering, although not while working. Chicago-based flight attendant Heather Holding jokes about being the “total freak” wearing a mask as a passenger but emphasizes not being deterred by odd looks.

Use a face mist

Flight attendants carry facial mists and sprays for a quick refresh.

“It’s fun — we all spritz each other in the back of the plane. It wakes you up, it’s great moisture, it feels nice and luxurious,” Holding told The Washington Post.

Missy Dunn, a licensed aesthetician turned flight attendant training to become a pilot, prefers travel-sized options like Evian’s for their fine mist that won’t disrupt hair or makeup. However, there are various options on the market.

“Some people use a Tower 28 one because it’s an antibacterial. Some people use facial sprays with SPF in them. I would just go with, like, whatever your facial type is, what your needs are,” Holding said.

Don’t consume salty snacks, alcohol or caffeine

While alcohol may help alleviate travel stress, it’s also highly dehydrating. Dunn has observed its effects on her energy levels and skin when consuming alcohol as a passenger.

“It’ll make you feel a little sluggish, and I do notice my skin’s a lot drier. I see the fine lines a little more. There’s an overall dullness. You feel different, you look different,” Dunn told The Washington Post.

Similarly, ingredients like caffeine, sugar, salt, and fat can negatively impact your skin, especially in large quantities. If you indulge, Acree advises to always drink a glass of water alongside it.

Double-cleanse after landing

After exiting the busy environment, prioritize giving your skin a thorough cleanse. Many flight attendants advocate for a double cleansing method, which involves washing your face twice to effectively remove accumulated dirt and oil.

Begin with an oil-based cleanser or opt for Simpson’s suggested micellar water, followed by a gentle water-based cleanser. Most prefer readily available and travel-sized options from brands like CeraVe, Neutrogena, and La Roche-Posay, often found in drugstores.

If you forget your cleanser, Hopson improvises with hotel soap at times.

Keep your neck pillow clean

Simpson is disturbed by the sight of travelers placing their neck pillows directly onto the security X-ray conveyor belt or TSA bin, only to then press their faces against them after boarding.

“Don’t you know how many dirty luggage wheels and dirty shoes have touched that thing?” Simpson told The Washington Post.

Given that neck pillows often touch breakout-prone areas like the chin, it’s essential to keep them clean. Simpson advises storing neck pillows and similar items inside your coat or using protective coverings. Remember to wash them before or after your travel day.

Remember wellness basics

Hopson shares a not-so-secret tip: maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly benefit your skin. She emphasizes the importance of prioritizing exercise, maintaining a balanced diet and ensuring good sleep while traveling.

During layovers, she engages in cardio and strength training sessions in the hotel stairwell. At bedtime, she places her phone on the opposite side of the room to avoid distractions.

What type of skincare is OK on a plane?

A plane is known for its dirty surfaces. The backseat pockets and frequently touched surfaces such as tray tables and toilet seats are among the most germ-ridden areas on airplanes. Luckily, airplane sanitation protocols slightly reduce germ count, according to Verywell Health.

Knowing surfaces on the plane are dirty, and that you’ll likely touch them, it is a good idea to do skincare routines, such as moisturizing, before or after flights. However, BURO finds that if your time in the air is significantly longer than a regular flight, there are options to help your skin during a flight.

Use antibacterial wipes to thoroughly disinfect your hands. Avoid transferring germs from the plane to your face, unless you’re aiming for breakouts.

Apply another layer of a rich moisturizer. Opt for a thick moisturizer to seal in hydration.

Reapply face oil to maintain moisture and nourishment throughout the flight.

Regularly reapply lip balm every two hours to prevent painful chapping.

Whenever or wherever you travel, don’t forget to take care of your skin, ensuring it remains radiant and healthy during the adventure.