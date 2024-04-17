Alaska Airlines planes are parked at gates with Mount Rainier in the background at sunrise, on March 1, 2021, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.

Frequent flyer programs are airline loyalty programs rewarding customers for traveling with them or their partners. While perks and fees vary by program, the process is generally uniform.

Joining a frequent flyer program could earn you frequent flyer miles or points, cabin upgrades, lounge access, complimentary checked bags and priority boarding, according to Chase Bank.

What are the best frequent flyer programs?

In looking at categories such as destination coverage, membership perks and miles given for light, average and frequent flyers, WalletHub ranked the best frequent flyer programs for 2024.

Other WalletHub findings included:

Frontier Airlines provides the highest rewards value, amounting to $15.40 for every $100 spent, followed by Alaska Airlines with $11 per $100 spent.

Six major airlines, including Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, have miles that remain valid and do not expire due to inactivity.

Airlines that enable members of their reward programs to utilize miles through partner airlines include United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

Are frequent flyer programs worth it?

Per NerdWallet, a frequent flyer program is worth considering. Frequent flyer programs usually offer free sign-up and the potential to earn rewards or points for flight redemption.

Dedicating energy to the program — strategically accumulating points and favoring certain airlines — may prove worthwhile, especially if you frequently fly with specific carriers. For example, it might be worth it if one airline dominates your local airport and serves as your primary choice for travel, according to NerdWallet.

In comparison, USA Today shares that frequent flyer programs are not worth it if you’re a casual traveler. One could save more money by choosing the cheapest fare from a selection of all available flights and not just from specific airlines.

To choose if a program is right for you, take time to research your past flight history and different available programs.

What are the frequent flyer programs for each U.S. airline?

Find the frequent flyer programs and their top listed perks for each U.S. airline below: