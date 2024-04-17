A Dr Pepper truck is pictured in this undated handout photo. Dr Pepper is launching a new, limited-edition flavor for Summer 2024: Creamy Coconut.

Dr Pepper is launching a new, limited-edition flavor for Summer 2024: Creamy Coconut.

Creamy coconut “brings together the perfect combination of the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors with layers of tropical coconut flavor and a delicious, creamy finish,” reports USA Today.

“She’s smooth, she’s delicious, and she tastes like summer,” Dr Pepper announced on X. “Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is coming soon to stores near you for a limited-time.”

Now is the ideal time to crack open a can of Dr Pepper’s Creamy Coconut beverage because, according to the soda brand, it “pairs perfectly with a hot summer day” and is the only “coconut-cream-flavored dark soda on the market.” per USA Today. The soda will be sold in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles.

The summertime flavor rings reminiscent of the Utah-based soda shop Swig’s beloved dirty soda — which typically combines coconut syrup, cream and a squeeze of lime to concoct a unique beverage.

Dr Pepper took inspiration from the dirty soda kingdom with another recent release: Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavor Liquid Creamer. In collaboration with Coffeemate, in March, the soda giant launched the limited-edition creamer for creating “the ultimate dirty soda sensation” from home, per Dr Pepper.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dr Pepper merging the worlds of coffee creamer and soda, making it easy to make the viral Dirty Soda trend that’s taken the world by storm. We know that Coffee mate fans love Dr Pepper so we’re excited to introduce this iconic partnership as an easy way for our brands to deliver the convenience of flavor and fun at home,” said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé vice president of brand marketing for the beverage division and business unit, in a statement, per Food Network.