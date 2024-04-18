Wendy’s will give away free french fries every Friday for the rest of the year beginning Friday, April 19, 2024.

Wendy’s is celebrating Fridays with a hot deal.

Beginning Friday, April 19, Wendy’s will give away free french fries every Friday for the rest of the year, the restaurant announced in a press release. Customers can get any size of fries for free with any purchase.

“Wendy’s knows all too well that some of those other guys’ cold, soggy fries just won’t cut it, but Wendy’s has your back with a new meaning to TGIF!” the fast-food chain wrote.

To snag the deal, customers must log in to the Wendy’s app or create a rewards account on wendys.com. Once signed up and logged in, customers will be given access to a coupon for free fries, which can be used for online or in-store orders.

Wendy’s limited-release Orange Dreamsicle Frosty

In March, Wendy’s announced it would add an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty to the menu for a limited time, as reported by the Deseret News.

“The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is a unique spin on a familiar flavor, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience,” a Wendy’s spokesperson told Nation’s Restaurant News. “The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season.”

In 2022, Wendy’s replaced its vanilla Frosty with a strawberry one for a limited time. The restaurant has kept the trend going. Nearly every season, Wendy’s adds a new, limited-edition Frosty flavor to the menu while keeping the chocolate Frosty on the menu. Wendy’s has released peppermint, pumpkin spice and strawberry Frosty flavors.