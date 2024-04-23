Daniel Secrest checks in at the Clear security booth at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. A new proposed bill could ban the security screening company Clear from operating at California airports.

A new proposed bill could ban the security screening company Clear from operating at California airports.

The bill, SB1372, would require Clear and other third-party vendors to “get their own dedicated security lane, separate from the one used by general travelers,” per USA Today. It would “apply to new agreements between public airports and third-party security services after Jan. 1, 2025.”

What is Clear?

As stated on its website, Clear is an annual membership allowing its members “expedited entry” at over 55 airports in the U.S., for $189 a year.

USA Today added that the service is used at nine airports across California — including the airports at Los Angeles and San Francisco — and is also used at multiple sports stadiums and other venues. It allows its members to verify their identities at kiosks, and once completed, are escorted by a Clear ambassador to the front of the security line.

According to Fox Business, the service allegedly “raises equity issues” due to it allowing wealthier people to skip ahead of passengers waiting to be screened by Transportation Security Administration agents. Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman is sponsoring the legislation, and Republican state Sen. Janet Nguyen has given bipartisan support to it.

What the senators claim

Newman told CBS MoneyWatch, later reported by CBS News, “It’s a basic equity issue when you see people subscribed to a concierge service being escorted in front of people who have waited a long time to get to the front of TSA line.”

The senator added, “Everyone is beaten down by the travel experience, and if Clear escorts a customer in front of you and tells TSA, ‘Sorry, I have someone better,’ it’s really frustrating,” per CBS News.

Nguyen — who reportedly is on the transportation committee — told Politico that she understands the “frustration” centered in SB1372, reflecting on the “haves vs. have nots” of those who can afford advancing ahead of TSA lines via Clear. “They even cut in front of TSA Pre-boarding pass travelers who have been screened by the TSA.”

The opposition

Newman’s bill, which could allow Clear to remain in California if the company provides its own security lane, has faced some opposition from six major airlines, per a letter sent to Senate Transportation Committee chair Dave Cortese, reported by Politico. The airlines — Delta, Southwest, United, JetBlue, Hawaiian and Alaska — write there could be a potential multimillion dollar revenue loss from a ban on Clear, which could result in “increased fares.”

According to the letter, California, in 2023 alone, verified more than 5 million frequent fliers, “which means our most loyal customers find value in using CLEAR.”

Delta, United and Alaska all have partnerships with Clear, reported CBS News.

More information about the bill

Newman clarifies the bill is not designated to ban Clear nor does he have an issue with concierge services at the airport, claimed Politico. However, he believes the system is inefficient.

“It’s about dignity in the travel experience of people who don’t have money to pay for upsell services,” said Newman, per CBS News. “If you have money, by all means, but that business shouldn’t be at the expense of the average traveller.”

The bill is set to be reviewed at the California state Senate’s transportation committee on Tuesday, according to Fox Business.