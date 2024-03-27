Delta airplanes are pictured at the Salt Lake City Airport on Friday, July 29, 2022. A Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam on Sunday turned around mid-flight after a panel fell off during takeoff.

On Tuesday, Delta told The Associated Press that the Airbus A330neo jetliner cut the flight short due to “a reported mechanical issue.” Delta said the plane safely returned to the Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday and there were no injuries.

According to The Associated Press, a safety database for the Federal Aviation Administration reported that a pylon panel behind the plane’s engine on its left wing “detached on takeoff.”

A pylon “connects the engine to the airframe of an aircraft,” per NASA.

This is “at least the third time in three months that a panel has come off a U.S. jetliner,” AP reports.