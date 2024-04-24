Frequent exposure to dirt has long been linked to health benefits, like lower rates of Crohn’s disease, asthma and allergies. Recent research highlights the role of soil bacteria in reducing inflammation and improving mental health, according to The New York Times.
Per Healthline, encouraging children to play in the mud offers numerous benefits beyond just fun and creativity. These activities expose them to germs, potentially boosting their immune system, reducing the likelihood of allergies later in life and fostering memorable experiences.
How to spend more time in the dirt
Christopher A. Lowry, University of Colorado Boulder’s professor of integrative physiology, told The New York Times, “We’re breathing in a tremendous amount of microbial diversity” just by being out in nature.
From a wide range of getting dirty to staying clean, here are ways to spend time in nature and possibly receive some health benefits along the way.
Garden or pick plants
Get your hands dirty by starting a garden by your home. Whether it be fruits, vegetables, flowers or herbs, pick something that you would enjoy seeing or eating.
Even without a garden, plant picking — whether for apples, berries or other seasonal delights — provides a similar opportunity to connect with the soil.
Per Mayo Clinic, gardening may also allow individuals to get more exercise, have an improved diet, reduce stress and improve mental health.
Go on a hike
Whether on a short stroll or a multiday trek, hiking allows individuals to get close to dirt and nature without the actual need to get dirty. It serves as a great form of exercise and a change of scenery.
According to the National Park Service, hiking is also proven to:
- Build strong muscles and bones.
- Improve your sense of balance.
- Improve your heart health.
- Decrease the risk of certain respiratory problems.
- Reduce stress.
- Calm anxiety.
- Decrease the risk of depression.
- Strengthen relationships.
Have a picnic outside
Gather your friends or family for an outdoor picnic and enjoy the fresh air! Find a nearby park or even sit in the backyard on a blanket. Unless you’re wanting to choose all the food yourself, consider making the picnic a potluck, with everyone suggesting or bringing their own foods to share.
Try bringing outdoor or board games to make the picnic a more memorable experience while helping everyone spend more time outside.
Per Healthline, spending time outdoors, such as having a picnic, will also help with:
- Breathing.
- Sleep.
- Depression symptoms.
- Motivation to exercise.
- Mental restoration.
- Immune function.
Need more ideas?
If none of those suggestion speak to you, consider looking at the list below to find something you, or your family, might like to enjoy.
- Build a sandcastle at the beach.
- Play in a mud puddle after the rain.
- Start a compost pile.
- Dig for worms for fishing.
- Create nature art using dirt, leaves and other natural materials.
- Participate in a community clean-up effort.
- Build a bonfire and roast marshmallows.
- Take a yoga class outdoors.
- Go camping.
- Go on a nature scavenger hunt.
- Collect rocks and minerals.
- Go geocaching.
- Practice mindfulness meditation in nature.
- Take a nature photography walk.
- Create a fairy garden.
- Try birdwatching.
- Build a fort out of branches and sticks.
- Have a family game night outdoors.
- Plant a tree.
- Go on a wildflower walk.
- Volunteer for a trail maintenance project.
- Build a bird feeder.
- Start a nature club with friends.
- Have a bonfire cookout.
- Take a horseback riding lesson.
- Play frisbee or catch in the park.
- Try outdoor rock climbing.
- Set up a telescope and stargaze.
- Go for a bike ride on dirt trails.
- Go on a mud run.
- Build a miniature golf course in your backyard.
- Have a tree climbing adventure.
- Take a survival skills workshop and use the skills you’ve learned.
- Try outdoor painting or sketching.
- Go on a fossil dig.
- Set up a tent in your backyard and have a backyard campout.
- Go out after dark and tell spooky stories.
- Take a fishing trip.
- Try outdoor cooking with a camp stove or dutch oven.
- Start a collection of interesting rocks and fossils.
- Go on a bug hunt.
- Try forest bathing.
- Build a miniature boat and float it down a creek.
- Try foraging for wild edible plants.
- Set up a hammock and relax in the shade.
- Have a leaf collecting contest.
- Take a nature photography class.
- Try wildlife tracking.
- Have a movie night under the stars.
- Try outdoor knitting or crocheting.
- Have a leaf pressing activity.
- Have a campfire sing-along.
- Try outdoor archery.
- Build a bug hotel for beneficial insects.
- Try outdoor watercolor painting.
- Set up a wildlife observation blind and observe animals in their natural habitat.
- Have a plant identification challenge.
- Set up a nature-based science experiment.
- Try outdoor kite making and flying.
- Set up a wildlife habitat in your backyard.