Frequent exposure to dirt has long been linked to health benefits, like lower rates of Crohn’s disease, asthma and allergies. Recent research highlights the role of soil bacteria in reducing inflammation and improving mental health, according to The New York Times.

Per Healthline, encouraging children to play in the mud offers numerous benefits beyond just fun and creativity. These activities expose them to germs, potentially boosting their immune system, reducing the likelihood of allergies later in life and fostering memorable experiences.

How to spend more time in the dirt

Christopher A. Lowry, University of Colorado Boulder’s professor of integrative physiology, told The New York Times, “We’re breathing in a tremendous amount of microbial diversity” just by being out in nature.

From a wide range of getting dirty to staying clean, here are ways to spend time in nature and possibly receive some health benefits along the way.

Garden or pick plants

Get your hands dirty by starting a garden by your home. Whether it be fruits, vegetables, flowers or herbs, pick something that you would enjoy seeing or eating.

Even without a garden, plant picking — whether for apples, berries or other seasonal delights — provides a similar opportunity to connect with the soil.

Per Mayo Clinic, gardening may also allow individuals to get more exercise, have an improved diet, reduce stress and improve mental health.

Go on a hike

Whether on a short stroll or a multiday trek, hiking allows individuals to get close to dirt and nature without the actual need to get dirty. It serves as a great form of exercise and a change of scenery.

According to the National Park Service, hiking is also proven to:

Build strong muscles and bones.

Improve your sense of balance.

Improve your heart health.

Decrease the risk of certain respiratory problems.

Reduce stress.

Calm anxiety.

Decrease the risk of depression.

Strengthen relationships.

Have a picnic outside

Gather your friends or family for an outdoor picnic and enjoy the fresh air! Find a nearby park or even sit in the backyard on a blanket. Unless you’re wanting to choose all the food yourself, consider making the picnic a potluck, with everyone suggesting or bringing their own foods to share.

Try bringing outdoor or board games to make the picnic a more memorable experience while helping everyone spend more time outside.

Per Healthline, spending time outdoors, such as having a picnic, will also help with:

Breathing.

Sleep.

Depression symptoms.

Motivation to exercise.

Mental restoration.

Immune function.

Need more ideas?

If none of those suggestion speak to you, consider looking at the list below to find something you, or your family, might like to enjoy.