Deyonte Dennis prepares a party box of cookies for a customer at Crumbl in Lehi on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Crumbl has launched a Mini Monday promotion, which will allow customers to buy mini versions of its cookies once a week.

Crumbl Cookies has launched a Mini Monday promotion, which will allow customers to buy mini versions of its famous cookies once a week.

According to a company statement shared by EIN Newswires, Crumbl stores will sell the smaller cookies alongside their larger counterparts every Monday.

Customers can order the mini cookies in a three-pack, six-pack or 12-pack.

Coupons and vouchers cannot be used for the Crumbl minis at this point because of their “exclusive nature,” per the statement.

“We’re pulling out SMALL the stops,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. “Say hello to Mini Mondays — a day where you can try the week’s flavors in mini size!”

Why is Crumbl offering Mini Cookies?

Today reported that the news comes after social media users have been “begging the chain to sell smaller versions of its cookies for years.”

Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan said in the statement, “This initiative is our response to the overwhelming demand for the Mini Cookies, which have been a customer favorite exclusive to the Catering menu up until now. We’re excited to see all of the new ways our customers experience and share our Mini Cookies alongside our classic Large Cookies.”

José Martinez, a Crumbl franchise owner, echoed this sentiment on the Crumbl Unboxed podcast, which was posted to YouTube: “Well, you Crumbl fanatics, you Crumbl maniacs, you guys have been requesting this for such a long time. Not just on the East Coast, not just on the West Coast, north or south ... the whole caboodle.”

As part of a market test, the company added the Mini Cookies to the menus of 56 select locations last fall, according to Bake Magazine.

History of Crumbl

According to the company’s website, Crumbl was founded in 2017 by two cousins: McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley — Crumbl’s current COO. The duo and their family opened the first store in Logan, Utah, “while Sawyer was attending Utah State University.”

Crumbl at first only served chocolate chip cookies, but it unveiled its pink sugar cookie soon after. In December 2018 , the company decided to establish the menu’s weekly rotation of flavors, per the Crumbl website.

PennLive reported that Crumbl is known for its “distinct pink packaging and viral TikTok videos.”

There are more than 1,000 Crumbl locations across the U.S. There are also locations in Canada, per the statement.