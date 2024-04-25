Clif Bars are an athlete-crafted blend of carbohydrates, protein and fiber for sustained energy.

Planning on bringing some snacks to your next national park trip?

Food is permitted within national parks; however, it’s important to remember that every individual contributes significantly to the preservation of the parks. When bringing food, consider how it might impact the ecosystem.

Follow the Leave No Trace guidelines, specifically in relation to disposing of waste properly, provided by the National Park Service:

Clean up areas after eating.

Clean food preparation areas.

Bring leftover food back home with you.

Dispose of trash properly.

Snacks and meals for day trips to national parks

During a national park trip, you, your family or friends might have to bring a lunch and snacks to eat during the various activities throughout the day. Here are some easy suggestions of foods to bring:

Sandwiches: Peanut butter, bagels and cream cheese, wraps, egg or deli are all great options.

Trail mix: Buy a pack from the store or make your own. I enjoy add pretzels, mixed nuts, Cheerios, and lots of peanut or peanut butter M&Ms.

Fresh, canned or dried fruit: Apple slices and nut butter, applesauce pouches, canned pears, dried mangoes or anything you would enjoy.

Beef jerky.

Crackers and cheese.

Protein bars.

Snacks and meals for staying overnight in national parks

Depending on how many nights you’re staying, bringing foods that need to be refrigerated is not a great idea unless you will use them by the first night. Many individuals also prefer meals that that are quick and easy to make so more time can be spent enjoying the park.

Oatmeal

Usually done for breakfast, oatmeal is an quick meal that can be made by warming up some water over a camping stove or fire. Feel free to bring a small bag of oats or an instant oatmeal packet.

While visiting a national park, you might be heading out for hikes or other activities which may cause more calorie loss than normal. Consider picking packets or bringing add-ins that contain protein and fats so that you are energized throughout the day. My favorite instant oatmeal is is Kodiak Nuts and Seeds protein oatmeal packet. It adds almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, pumpkins seeds and more.

Canned meat

While canned meat doesn’t always sound good by itself, it mixes well in larger dishes and does not need to be refrigerated.

Here are some great camping recipes that could use canned meat instead of fresh:

Chicken salad sandwiches — Prepare a chicken salad beforehand or bring the ingredients to a campsite with some bread. If you want to follow a recipe, look at Once Upon a Chef.

Quinoa salad — There are so many ingredients that could be added to a quinoa salad to help as you’re active throughout the day. Outside Magazine has a great recipe where items could go without being refrigerated for some time. You can choose to cook the quinoa, or any type of pasta, beforehand or at the campsite. Try this recipe from Outside Magazine and add your preferred canned meat.

Tacos — Grab some tortillas, canned meat, chosen veggies, cheese and any toppings — like salsa — and warm them up to create a quick and delicious meal. Bringing and adding seasoning will help enrich the flavor.

Foil dinners

A camping foil dinner consists of seasoned meat and vegetables wrapped in aluminum foil and cooked over an open flame or on coals. After you’re done cooking, just unwrap and enjoy the contents straight from the foil packet or with bread.

Wanting a recipe? Look at the selections below from High Heels and Grills.

Roasted hot dogs on a stick

Roasted hot dogs on a stick make for the perfect camping meal. They’re incredibly easy to prepare and clean up. Simply skewer a hot dog on a stick and roast it over the fire until it’s perfectly cooked and slightly charred. Furthermore, hot dogs appeal to both kids and adults alike.

Feel free to bring buns or any toppings as needed.

Desserts

When it comes to camping desserts, you can’t go wrong with classics like s’mores, Rice Krispies Treats and Starbursts roasted over the fire. If you’re looking for more options, bringing along chips and drinks adds variety and ensures everyone finds something they enjoy while gathering around the campfire.