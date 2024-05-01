This colorized 2006 scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows E. coli bacteria of the O157:H7 strain that produces a powerful toxin which can cause illness. At least a dozen people in California and Washington have been sickened with E. coli food poisoning linked to organic walnuts sold in bulk in 19 states, U.S. health officials said Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Stores included chains such as Whole Foods and Market of Choice.

Organic walnut halves and pieces are being recalled over concern about E. coli.

According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory, the walnuts were most often sold in bulk bins at natural food and co-op stores in 19 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

So far, 12 cases of illness have been reported, with seven hospitalizations. All the known cases are in California and Washington. Two of the people reportedly have acute kidney failure, according to Food Safety News.

“There are likely more patients that have not yet been identified because of the time it takes for illnesses to be reported to local state and federal officials. Also, some patients may not seek medical attention, or, specific tests to determine E. coli infection may not be conducted. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that for every confirmed E. coli O157:H7 infection there are 26 that go unreported,” that article said.

Some stores, the advisory notes, may have repackaged the walnuts in plastic clamshells or bags. The walnuts were produced by Gibson Farms Inc. in Hollister, California. The company has issued a voluntary recall.

More than 300 stores are on the list as having sold the walnuts, including Whole Foods stores in some states and a number of co-ops. In Utah, the two stores on the FDA list are Liberty Heights Fresh in Salt Lake City and Redmond Food Store in Springville.

What are symptoms of E. coli?

Per the FDA notice, “Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and/or vomiting. Symptoms begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later.” The advisory said people may have bloody diarrhea and E. coli can be life threatening, causing kidney failure, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurologic issues. Folks who believe they have symptoms of the infection after eating walnuts are being urged to see their doctor.

Food Safety News reported that as many as 10% of people with E. coli develop a specific type of very severe kidney failure, hemolytic uremic syndrome. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, exhaustion, decreased urination frequency, bruises or bleeding and pallor. Some recover within weeks, but for others, the damage is permanent and can be deadly.

Those who may have the walnuts are urged to throw them away. Under no circumstances should they be eaten, per the FDA.