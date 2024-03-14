Ruby Van Wagenen, 11, is held by her mother as she is tested for COVID-19 by medical assistant Nicole Paepke at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo on Friday, May 8, 2020. In an effort to help address COVID-19 hot spots that have been identified in Utah County, the Intermountain Healthcare Coronavirus Mobile Testing Unit provided testing to area residents. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By Lois M. Collins

Lois M. Collins is a special projects and family issues reporter at Deseret News, including health, parenting and family policy.

The world likely wasn’t paying that much attention on March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organization declared already-worrisome COVID-19 a global pandemic. But that coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, would soon change world economies, business practices and how health care systems and even schools operated. New and repurposed phrases in the U.S. would soon become part of everyday language in coming months: “masking,” “social distancing,” “flatten the curve,” “quarantine” and “remote work.”

COVID-19 would forever change individual families, too, as the death toll climbed into the millions worldwide.

The fourth anniversary of that pandemic declaration this week is a reminder of how it reshaped the world in profound ways. We better understand preparedness and resilience. We witnessed the vital role of science and research. We found more appreciation for public health and health care workers. We figured out that mental health matters. We saw the value of technology for remote work, education and social connection.

We learned a lot about disease spread and building vaccines fast, about lost jobs and opportunities. We also gained insight into social isolation, the nuclear family and how to put one foot in front of another on a very unfamiliar path. It’s a time to look back, review what happened, and then look forward and commit to keep going when crises inevitably come.

Shutting down

The highly contagious virus had already been declared a public health emergency in the U.S. and three big airlines had already suspended flights to mainland China because of the outbreak there. But despite stories about virus-related illness and death in nursing homes on the West Coast and a deadly outbreak on a cruise ship, U.S. news cycles that morning seemed more taken with the previous night’s Democratic primaries, which nudged Joe Biden along the path to presidential nominee, and the sentencing of film producer Harvey Weinstein for his rape and sexual abuse conviction.

Still, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ words to the media that morning were stark: “In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled. There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives. Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”

The mysterious illness — best course of treatment unknown, details of its origin unclear, how to stop its spread unmapped, symptoms all over the place, no vaccine available — “can be characterized as a pandemic,” Tedros said. A coronavirus first.

Later that day, Tom Hanks announced he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had contracted COVID-19. That night, President Donald Trump addressed the nation regarding COVID-19. And as Deseret News’ Sarah Todd was covering the Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, officials sent the gathered crowd home on news that Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive. Soon, the whole NBA season was suspended.

Tedros, standing at his podium, reported 81 countries had no cases and you could count those detected in 57 countries on your fingers. There was time, he cajoled, to “change the course of this pandemic.”

That was a Wednesday. By the weekend, employers and schools were sending people home and businesses were closing. Some never reopened.

At the pandemic’s fourth anniversary, Worldometers reports the U.S. has had 111,638,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19, though it’s clearly a major undercount. Most of us told bosses or schools, family or friends if we got COVID, but aren’t in an official tally. There have been 1,217,245 U.S. COVID-19-related deaths as of March 13, 2024. Those numbers include 5,719 deaths in Utah, of its 1,136,008 reported cases. Nationally, the death count includes 25,996 in the Veterans Administration health care system, 2,268 in the Navajo Nation, 689 in the U.S. military, 324 in federal prisons and seven on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The New York Times this week made the case that the death toll is much worse than indicated. “The Economist magazine keeps a running estimate of excess deaths, defined as the number of deaths above what was expected from pre-Covid trends. The global total is approaching 30 million.”

A new Lancet study reported the average life expectancy globally dropped by 1.6 years during the pandemic′s first two years. Among high-income nations, the U.S. fared especially poorly, with the highest excess mortality rate in 2020 and 2021.

An unmapped journey

The pandemic was so serious in New York City for a while that nurses were borrowed and bodies were sometimes stored in portable morgues. Overall, New York had 7.5 million cases and more than 83,000 deaths. But it wasn’t the hardest-hit state. Per Worldometers’ statistics, that was California, with 12.7 million cases and more than 112,000 deaths.

Schools went online. Airlines stopped flying to certain countries. re banned entry of noncitizens who had visited 26 different European countries within two weeks of arriving in the U.S. Millions of workers were sent home unless their in-person presence was deemed essential. And the government responded with stimulus money, financial aid for businesses and other help to reduce potential for an economic meltdown.

1 of 4
Justin Christensen pictured May 11, 2020, shortly before he was discharged from the University of Utah Medical Center after battling COVID-19. | Charlie Ehlert, University of Ut
2 of 4
Medical staff hold up a sign for Justin Christensen May 11, 2020, shortly before he was discharged from the University of Utah Medical Center after battling COVID-19. | Charlie Ehlert, University of Ut
3 of 4
Rayna Christensen, 39, left, her husband, Justin, and their children Keyera, 18, Kyle 16, Kaycia, 13, and Kanyon, 10, are pictured outside of their Grantsville home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Justin Christensen was hospitalized for two months with COVID-19, during which time his family could only communicate with him via Skype. Rayna Christensen also tested positive for the virus. “It’s not biased,” she said of the virus. “It doesn’t choose who it affects.” | Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News
4 of 4
Justin Christensen, 42, smiles at his wife Rayna, while sitting with their four children outside their Grantsville home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. “It’s not biased,” Rayna said about the virus. “It doesn’t choose who it affects.” | Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Two months after the pandemic declaration, Deseret News did an in-depth story on a Grantsville, Utah, husband and father of four, Justin Christensen, then 42, who had been hospitalized for more than two months after becoming sick with COVID-19 on a family trip to Disneyland. For most of that time, he was gravely ill and doctors at University Hospital described feeling their way along a basically uncharted treatment path to save him. They succeeded.

“Doctors are still figuring out how to treat the disease, which has no proven cure. The challenge is great because COVID-19 attacks patients differently; care varies even from room to room in the same hospital. It’s still largely a matter of managing each complication that arises. As the Christensens were about to find out, COVID-19 can change quickly from a distant news story to a battle for survival,” the 2020 article said.

Doctors nationwide were using therapies proven for other illnesses, sometimes boosted by experimental treatments like hydroxychloroquine, described as an “antimalarial long shot” that fell from favor for COVID-19. Though most cases had relatively minor symptoms, so many people needed critical care that they quickly outpaced available medical equipment. States, including Utah, drew up crisis standards of care guidelines to prioritize who’d access tools like ventilators should such decisions be required.

Shortages complicate COVID

So much happened in a very short time.

The disease seemed to ravage older people, so those 60 and older were told to isolate if they could. Visitors were locked out of assisted living, long-term care facilities and hospitals. Families were told to avoid group gatherings and especially older relatives. In a world that needed comfort, hugging and even handshakes stopped.

Meanwhile, local health departments were taking on additional staff to help with contact tracing and governments and public health experts made backup plans as case counts grew. Part of Utah’s backup plan included turning an expo center into a temporary hospital for up to 1,000 patients, complete with a pharmacy.

The pandemic was just two weeks old when Deseret News reported that shortages of lab tests, protective gear and other necessities “have made a severe crisis even worse, with officials begging for help. For example, people who purchased masks, gloves and other protective equipment for personal use early on are asked — along with primary care doctors, veterinarians, dentists, construction workers and others who might have their own supplies of certain types of masks — to donate them to providers for the public good.” Some businesses diverted to manufacture personal protective equipment for health care workers, but even so, non-emergency medical procedures were canceled. With massive need for testing, lines of cars wound into drive-through clinics. Testing supplies and lab capacity was inadequate. In early May, at-home saliva-based testing eased some of the testing angst.

Simple mask designs were created so those who could sew could make their own, even as folks were scouring empty store shelves for toilet paper and hand sanitizer. The entire country learned to obsessively wash their hands while humming the Alphabet Song twice.

Two months feels like eternity when the world shudders. In April, the White House came up with “gating criteria” to reopen the economy, based on achieving “benchmarks” reducing illness and deaths, as noted by an American Journal of Managed Care timeline.

In reality, 2020 was a scramble: to make the right public health recommendations, to find the right medicines, to craft better COVID-19 tests, to create vaccines. The latter was actually surprisingly swift, in a government/pharma push nicknamed Operation Warp Speed. As early as May, dozens of vaccine candidates were being considered, including eight already in human trials. By early 2021, three vaccines in the U.S. had fast approval and government contracts for millions of doses.

There were reversals, too. The CDC said masking wouldn’t help. Then everyone was ordered to mask. Experts said the virus spread by touching surfaces, but wasn’t airborne, which it proved to be.

COVID-19 was on a rampage through it all, gathering speed. On June 10, the U.S. hit a 2 million confirmed COVID cases milestone. By Aug. 17, COVID-19 was the No. 3 cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. And each viral mutation brought new degrees of contagion and severity.

Worse, more than a year in, some people couldn’t seem to shake symptoms after surviving the virus. In October 2021, WHO released a clinical definition of “long COVID,” including lingering symptoms. Some are quite serious, including terrible fatigue, brain fog, chronic pain, shortness of breath and chest pain. While not a health catastrophe, losing one’s sense of smell was often cited as a major disappointment.

Nikole Ihler, a nurse in the labor and delivery department at University of Utah Hospital, waves as Hill Air Force Base’s 388th Fighter Wing fly in formation over the hospital in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The flyover was a “thank you” to  health care workers, first responders, military members and essential personnel, as well as those who are staying home to help “flatten the curve” during the coronavirus pandemic.

How COVID-19 changed health care

Health care delivery changed in many ways due to the pandemic, hospitalist Dr. Russell Vinik, chief medical operations officer at University of Utah Healthcare and associate professor of medicine at the U., told Deseret News this week. He thinks some of those changes will last.

Telehealth is a big one. Before the pandemic, visiting with a practitioner by a video link was done primarily for low-acuity urgent care, like a urinary tract infection. Pre-COVID, mental health was also making small inroads in telehealth. But generally, 1 in 100 patient-provider consultations were remote. In the pandemic, it zoomed — literally.

“During the early day in the pandemic, those telehealth systems really weren’t built out to be able to handle it. But we did the best we could so we could take care of patients virtually. What we saw was a very dramatic increase,” he said, noting at least half of patient appointments were telehealth.

That was aided by the fact rules were changed to encourage virtual visits to avoid COVID-19 spread.

While telehealth visits have dropped dramatically to about 1 in 10 or 1 in 12 visits now, they’re certainly no longer 1 in 100. “We’re still probably 10 times higher than what we were pre-pandemic, but significantly lower than those peaks,” Vinik said. And some areas, like mental health, still make robust use of telehealth, maybe as much as 40%, he added. When the care provider doesn’t need to touch the patient, to give an injection or perform a physical exam, care is more amenable to telehealth than when those needs exist.

Masking also changed, Vinik said. “With the exception of maybe our chemotherapy patients, mask utilization was very rare. We’ve learned a lot and I think a lot of us recognize, if I get the sniffles, I should wear a mask. We certainly see a lot more of that now than we did pre-pandemic and I think that’s a good thing.”

He noted that while rules are less restrictive, where patients are the most vulnerable, like neonatal intensive care, “we encourage a lot more mask utilization.” But the culture changed, too. “The pandemic made it somewhat normal and people realize wearing a mask isn’t so terrible.”

Some changes are less welcome, the doctor said, including vaccine skepticism. Even vaccines around for decades may generate skepticism and he noted COVID-19 “propelled an even bigger debate about vaccines,” in part because during the pandemic new methods of making them developed.

One of the tragedies still impacting health is delayed screening. At the height of the pandemic, mammography dropped by over 50%, while colonoscopies fell as much as 80%. The cancers themselves weren’t suspended, just the search for them. So cancers were detected at later stages, Vinik said. “Patients suffered because of that.”

Lessons continue, Vinik said. “We had a pandemic where young, healthy people were dying every day right in front of us. We made the best decisions we could at the time to protect and contain this disease. This is where we learn from it and try to move forward.”

He said we learned “a ton” on the medical side about rapid development of treatments and new tools like mRNA technology that will be helpful in the future. Using antibodies to treat disease was very new and will continue to grow, along with knowledge of how disease propagates.

Failures and sorrow also emerged. “We have this legacy of depression and substance abuse which clearly worsened during the pandemic. It’s really probably too soon to tell if we’re ever going to get back to our pre-pandemic baseline. And we hear all the time about kids that went through junior high and high school, isolated from their friends. How are those kids going to do?” Vinik asked.

Gov. Gary Herbert, second from right, speaks about the spread of COVID-19 during a press conference in the Emergency Operations Center at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 12, 2020.. Also appearing are, from left to right, Noelle Cockett, president of Utah State University, Dr. Michael L. Good, CEO of University of Utah Health, Ruth Watkins, president of the University of Utah, Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist, and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. | Deseret News

Then and now

It’s hard to talk about the pandemic in the U.S. without talking about politics. Pretty early on, political divides erupted centered on COVID-19 policies, probably in part because it was an election year. And some of the division lingers. Even now, folks are divided on vaccines or wearing masks. There are debates about stimulus packages and policies passed when people were losing jobs, businesses and schools were closing and it seemed the economy might rupture. Both liberals and conservatives have criticized the handling of the pandemic.

Liberals say that refusal to be vaccinated led to more spread and more death. Conservatives counter that physically closing schools lowered test scores, which have never recovered. A National Assessment for Educational Progress said that happened in blue states and in red states. COVID-19 clearly disadvantaged school kids.

There’s also pretty broad agreement that a lot was learned, accomplished and managed in a short time. It was all hands on deck: scientists, doctors, politicians, public health, educators, store clerks — name a profession and folks had to step up. Crisis enlivened helpers.

Last May, the public health emergency for COVID-19 ended in the U.S. Just this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those who have COVID-19 don’t need to stay in isolation for five days after symptoms leave. We now often talk about COVID-19 like we talk about other more seasonal respiratory viruses. Stories refer to a “tripledemic” that includes influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

A pain, but no longer a panic.

1 of 36
Creekside Assisted Living and Senior Center resident Judy Taylor talks by cellphone to granddaughter Sally Taylor in Bountiful on Friday, March 27, 2020. Family of residents come to the window to see and talk to them via a cellphone due to Covid-19 restrictions. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 36
Cecilia Ochoa walks out of the Lehi Costco pushing a cart with water, toilet tissue and other items on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shoppers are being told that they can only buy up to five cases of water and up to three cases of toilet tissue from that store, as they prepare themselves during the coronavirus scare. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 36
A sign tells visitors that Alta Ski Area is closed on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Utah’s ski resorts are now closed due to the spread of COVID-19. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 36
Newlyweds Michael and Stephanie Chaus wave to family and friends participating in a drive-by wedding reception outside of Stephanie's parents' home in Cottonwood Heights on Saturday, March 28, 2020. The couple were to marry April 3 in the Jordan River Utah Temple, but their plans changed due to the spread of novel coronavirus. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 36
A pedestrian crosses 200 south at 200 East in a nearly empty downtown Salt Lake City during the lunch hour on Friday, March 27, 2020. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News
6 of 36
Lily Werner, 8, prays with the Rev. Stephen Tilley, of St. John the Baptist Parish, as he sits in his Jeep for drive-up confessions at a roundabout outside the Skaggs Catholic Center in Draper on Sunday, March 22, 2020. | Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News
7 of 36
Hundreds of cars wait in line for hours at the Division of Motor Vehicles drive-thru window in Draper on Friday, April 3, 2020. Some waited in line for hours. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 36
A lone traveler walks to the parking lot of the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced new efforts on Wednesday “to protect the people of Utah and slow the spread of coronavirus in the state” by closely monitoring its borders, as well as passengers who fly into the airport. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 36
Josue Mejicanos, who is a server for two different restaurants in Salt Lake City, walks out onto the sidewalk near the Gallivan Center on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He says that there has been a noticeable difference in the number of people downtown on a Saturday evening. Coronavirus concerns are keeping many people home. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 36
Cedarwood at Sandy resident Yvonne Bolingbroke holds a sign for caregivers as community volunteers wave signs for the associates at the senior living community in Sandy on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The idea was to show the community's appreciation for the caregivers. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 36
Ron and Wendy Van Tienderen, left, participate in the Hosanna Shout as they watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with their children at their home in Millcreek on Sunday, April 5, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 36
The windows  at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City are illuminated in the shape of a heart on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 36
Skateboarders ride on a nearly empty 900 South near 900 East in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News
14 of 36
Jan Robinette, an emergency medical technician with the Utah Health Emergency Response Team, pushes an isolation cart inside the Mountain America Expo Center t in Sandy on Monday, April 6, 2020. The state contracted with Salt Lake County to use the expo center as a hospital overflow facility for people needing hospital care that’s not related to COVID-19 should the need arise during the pandemic. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News
15 of 36
The Most Rev. Oscar Solis, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, hands out a palm at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 36
“My feet hurt,” says Denise Begaye, an X-ray technician with the Monument Valley Health Center, as she sits on a curb and takes a break from COVID-19 testing outside of the center in Oljato-Monument Valley, San Juan County on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The mobile testing team tested 581 people on Thursday. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
17 of 36
The Crown Colony baseball field in Holladay on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Crown Colony is a Cal Ripken youth baseball league that has been serving kids ages 12 and under since its founding in 1959. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News
18 of 36
Enoch and Ann Bell wave to their children and grandchildren after their wedding ceremony in Kaysville on Friday, April 24, 2020. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
19 of 36
The Air Force F-35A Lightning II demonstration team performs a flyover above Salt Lake City, on a path covering a large swath of the state, to salute front-line COVID-19 workers on Thursday, April 30, 2020. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
20 of 36
Cara Luna, Tse’bii’nidzisgai Elementary School fourth grade teacher, hands a bag of food to Alexus Bedonie from a school bus in Oljato-Monument Valley, San Juan County, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. While schools are closed due to COVID-19, buses are delivering homework and food to students two days a week. Navajo nation has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rates in the country. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
21 of 36
Orange netting surrounds the soccer goals at Storm Mountain Park in Sandy, on Friday, May 1, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 36
The Hallman family hosts a mock commencement ceremony for their University of Utah graduate in their Sugar House home amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Joseph Hallman earned bachelor’s degrees in Latin American studies, Spanish and international business with an emphasis in trade commerce in 2019 with hopes of walking during the spring 2020 commencement ceremony. | Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News
23 of 36
People visit the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The aquarium reopened to guests with entry times beginning at 10 a.m. to the last entry time at 7 p.m., and online ticket purchasing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Signs throughout the aquarium encourage visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing. | Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News
24 of 36
Ursula Quintana, center, and her mother, Joleen Rogers, second from left, sit together before Mass at the Cathedral of the Madeleine on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
25 of 36
Graduate Jacy Penick, second from right, and a crowd of siblings and cousins celebrate in the back of a pickup truck during a drive-thru graduation ceremony at Provo High School on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
26 of 36
Erica Ford and her sons, Asher and Vincent, right, head to the checkout counter with books they selected at the Orem Public Library on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News
27 of 36
Friends Aubrey Ellis and Marielle Donahoo receive their diplomas during a drive-thru graduation ceremony at Alta High School in Sandy on Thursday, May 28, 2020. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
28 of 36
A worker walks in front of the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 29, 2020. The facility has had a COVID-19 outbreak. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
29 of 36
Elizabeth Montoya, right, delivers food to Macedonia Bonilla who was self-quarantining during the pandemic in the Glendale community of Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 12, 2020. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
30 of 36
Legislators in the House of Representatives attend a special session in person and virtually to deal with myriad COVID-19 budget changes at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 18, 2020. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News
31 of 36
Jennifer Thomas, Community Health Centers operations director, hangs a sign letting people in line know they are at the two-hour wait mark as vehicles wrap around the block waiting for COVID-19 testing outside of Glendale Middle School in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 22, 2020. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
32 of 36
Emily Hone leaves Dan’s Fresh Market at 1360 S. Foothill Blvd. in Salt Lake City, after shopping with her children Abigail, left, and John, not pictured, on Monday, June 29, 2020. New signs inform customers that face coverings are now required to enter the store. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News
33 of 36
Cotton masks by Danielle Susi are on display as part of the exhibit “From Before to Now,” a show featuring 35 Utah artists under the age of 35, at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The museum, which closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened Wednesday. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
34 of 36
Angel Price, left, gets some hand sanitizer from assistant coach Jon Price during football practice at Highland High School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
35 of 36
Numerous motorists line up for COVID-19 testing near University of Utah Health's Sugar House Health Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 11, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
36 of 36
Stephanie Harrill, Skyline High School custodian, sets up desks in a cleaned classroom to get ready for the start of school at Skyline High School in Millcreek on Thursday, July 23, 2020. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News