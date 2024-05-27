Summer: Whether you love or hate the heat, it presents an exciting opportunity to shake up your usual dinner menu.

From produce-based dishes that are finally now in season to meals that were too light to keep you warm in the winter, here are dinner ideas that will keep you and your family feeling refreshed, happy and healthy all summer long.

Best dinners in season right now

This sample of delightful dinner options will leave you satisfied — and wanting more at the same time.

Summer stir-fry: Quick and versatile, stir-fry dishes incorporate an array of vegetables and some kind of protein (often chicken, beef or tofu for a vegetarian option). Make this an in-season delight with vegetables that grow during the summer like bell peppers, zucchini or snap peas. Here’s a recipe idea from The Pioneer Woman.

Crab cakes: East coasters will be familiar with this classic summer dish. Either purchase frozen from the store or blend up eggs, seasoning, celery and, of course, crab meat for a meal reminiscent of the beach. Jenn Segal at Once Upon a Chef offers a recipe inspired by her Maryland upbringing. You can pair crab cakes with coleslaw or a light salad to make a complete meal.

Veggie kebabs: Grab your favorite vegetables and proteins and skewer them before grilling. A smoky seasoning added to your existing favorites will leave you with that nostalgic summer evening feeling. Here’s some kebab combination ideas from Southern Living.

Southern tomato sandwiches: Simple yet delightful, some Southerns swear by tomato sandwiches — which are extremely simple to make. Just put mayonnaise, fresh basil and juicy tomato slices between two slices of toasted bread, according to Southern Living. If you’re not worried about being a Southern purist, feel free to add any other ingredients you like.

Summer squash salad: Take advantage of in-season produce with a summer squash salad. Yellow or green squash, greens and herbs, mixed with feta cheese and seasoned with lemon juice, makes for a tasty and refreshing summer dish. Here’s a recipe idea from Kalyn’s Kitchen.

Summer dinners your kids will approve of

Finding summer dinners that are both nutritious and kid-approved can prove challenging, but these options are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.