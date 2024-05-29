Boaters enjoy the sun and water at Deer Creek Reservoir near Heber on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The approach of June — with its accompanying warmer weather — is bringing Utah residents outside.

The new season will provide plenty of opportunities to host barbecues, camp out under the stars — and most importantly, go boating.

According to Utah.com, Utah is ranked No. 6 in the nation for “the amount of boatable water per capita,” with over 100 locations that are considered “boatable.” Some of the most popular places include Lake Powell, Bear Lake, and Strawberry Reservoir.

Despite the nice weather, Utah’s lakes and rivers are still very cold. Per Fox 13, as of May 24, Bear Lake was 49 degrees and Deer Creek was 52 degrees. Before hitting the water, here are some tips to help you protect yourself against the frigid temperatures.

When is boating season?

Boating season is typically from late April to early October, according to My Boat Life. And, according the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the first week of June is National Fishing and Boating Week.

Utah.com has provided a list of thirteen of the most popular boating locations in Utah, each with boat ramps and campgrounds. They include

Bear Lake.

Lake Powell.

Strawberry Reservoir.

Flaming Gorge.

Deer Creek.

Jordanelle.

Great Salt Lake.

Willard Bay Reservoir.

Sand Hollow State Park.

Yuba Lake, Utah Lake.

Pineview Reservoir.

Quail Creek State Park.

How can I stay safe in cold water?

There’s a reason why the water is still so cold. According to Fox 13, the cool temperatures are “due to the continued runoff from snowmelt after another above-normal snow year.”

A Utah Water Conditions Update reported reservoir levels at 85%, which is 20% higher than normal. Most of that water comes from the snow.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center predicts above average summer temperatures for the intermountain West, which likely means that water temperatures will warm up in the next few months. However, it’s important to be aware of the current water temperatures.

According to Utah State Parks Blog, 50% of boating accidents concerning cold water exposure are fatal. The blog provided several ways to stay safe when boating: