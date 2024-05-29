In this combo image, 2-year-old male giant panda Bao Li in his habitat at Shenshuping Base in Wolong, China, May 16, 2024, left, and 2-year-old female giant panda Qing Bao in her habitat at Dujiangyan Base in Sichuan, China, May 17, 2024, right. The two new giant pandas are returning to Washington’s National Zoo from China this year. The announcement from the Smithsonian Institution on Wednesday comes about half a year after the zoo sent its three pandas back to China.

Visitors to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., will soon be able to see giant pandas once again, per The Associated Press.

In November, the zoo’s previous three giant pandas, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, were returned to China amid strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China. At the time, Chinese Embassy representative Xu Xueyuan emphasized the importance of the relationships between the two countries.

“Such collaboration has contributed strongly to the mutual understanding and friendship between the Chinese and American peoples,” Xu said, according to The Associated Press. “China will continue to work closely with cooperation partners, including the United States, on the conservation and research of endangered species and biodiversity protection.”

Footage of the pandas’ flight back to China was captured by NBC News.

In a new development, two new pandas named Bao Li and Qing Bao will be coming soon to D.C.’s National Zoo.

“We’re thrilled to announce the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins by welcoming two new bears, including a descendant of our beloved panda family, to Washington, D.C.,” said Brandie Smith, the zoo’s director, according to The Associated Press. “This historic moment is proof positive our collaboration with Chinese colleagues has made an irrefutable impact. Through this partnership, we have grown the panda population, advanced our shared understanding of how to care for this beloved bear, and learned what’s needed to protect wild pandas and preserve native habitat.”

Per The Associated Press, Chinese President Xi Jinping had indicated during a trip in late 2023 that China would be sending new pandas to the U.S. by calling them “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.”

Other U.S. zoos are also exploring the possibility of welcoming pandas. Zoo Atlanta will receive pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang, along with their American-born twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

The San Diego Zoo announced last month that staff members recently traveled to China to meet pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, who could arrive in California as soon as this summer, as the Deseret News previously reported.