In this Jan. 27, 2010 photo, Bag Balm products sit clustered at the company's headquarters in Lyndonville, Vt. Bag Balm is a petroleum jelly that influencers have been incorporating into their skin care routine.

An unexpected moisturizer, used by farmers for around 125 years, according to Bag Balm, has caught the attention of TikTok influencers.

In a trend known as “slugging,” individuals cover their faces with a product before bed to seal in moisture, and Bag Balm has become a popular method for doing so.

Madison Taylor praises Bag Balm in a TikTok video, claiming it is “far superior” to Vaseline. She often uses it in winter at bedtime and says her skin feels “refreshed and beautiful” when she wakes up.

What is Bag Balm used for?

Bag Balm is a rural, petroleum jelly-based ointment similar to Vaseline.

According to its website, Bag Balm was originally created on a dairy farm in Vermont to moisturize cows’ chapped udders. Over the years, it has been used for various purposes, including treating cuts and bruises, and lubricating hinges and bike chains.

Most notably, Bag Balm has gained popularity on TikTok for its use in skin care.

According to The New York Times, the original family that owned Bag Balm sold the company in 2014 to private-equity investors.

“Our whole brand ethos is simplicity and versatility,” Libby Parent, the president of Bag Balm, told The New York Times.

Parent went on to explain that in order to appeal to a wider market, they removed wording that referenced animals, such as “sore teats,” from the tin.

Per The New York Times, the tin originally said, “For sore teats and hard milkers, apply the Balm one hour before the night milking and immediately after the morning milking.”

Besides the original moisturizer, Bag Balm now sells soap, lotion and lip balm, but the original product has retained the most interest from influencers.

Bag Balm can soothe dry and damaged skin, such as under the eyes, on callused hands or feet, or even on tattoos. It is also commonly used on dogs’ paws, fitting its original purpose for animal care.

Is Bag Balm good for your skin?

Many other TikTok users have posted videos of themselves using and attesting to the product, although some have expressed surprise at learning about its origins and whether it is actually safe to use.

According to Bag Balm, the product is safe for both humans and animals.

Per The New York Times, Raquel Welch, an actress known for starring in films in the ‘60s and ‘70s like “The Three Musketeers,” and Shania Twain, the Canadian singer-songwriter, have both credited Bag Balm for helping them maintain flawless skin. Twain said in a 1999 interview, “When I’ve been flying a lot and my skin is really dry, I’ll rub it over my face and on my hair and leave it there all day.”

While some find its medicinal smell off-putting, others claim the scent is hardly noticeable or doesn’t bother them.

According to CeraVe, which also sells petroleum jelly-based products, petroleum jelly is excellent for sealing in moisture and relieving dry and irritated skin. It can be part of a daily skin care routine, though its thicker consistency might make it more suitable for particularly dry or damaged areas.