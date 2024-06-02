Make Father’s Day special for the dads in your life by incorporating these ideas into the mix and making them tradition — something you and the family can treasure for years to come.
Traditions the kids can help out with
- Breakfast in bed: Let the kids surprise Dad with breakfast in bed. They can help prepare simple dishes like pancakes, toast or fruit salad, and while you might have to help them get started and plate it up nicely, it will start Dad’s day off with the perfect bit of quality time and service.
- Scavenger hunt: This will likely also take some adult input, but the kids can bring craft skills and a whole lot of enthusiasm! Organize a scavenger hunt with clues leading to small gifts or heartfelt notes. Here are clue ideas from Romper.
- Put on a play or music show: Encourage the kids to put their performing skills or those music lessons to work by celebrating Dad.
- Spa day: Treat Dad to a home spa day! Children can set up a relaxing atmosphere by picking soothing music for Dad and helping him put on a face mask or giving him a gentle massage. Here’s some ideas from Medium.
- Homemade barbecue sauce: This is a cute and tasty gift for Dad, especially if he’s a grill-master. Following these instructions from Prekinders, the kids can mix up barbecue sauce and even personalize a bottle for him.
Unique traditions to make Father’s Day stand out
- Escape room: Take Dad to an escape room for a fun and challenging experience. The excitement and the stress will strengthen your bond with him, and it’s not too expensive, with tickets usually falling between $20 and $40, according to Escape Room Era.
- Drive-in movie or outdoor movie night: Visit your local drive-in theater and pack the truck bed with blankets, pillows and snacks, or set up an outdoor movie night with Dad’s favorite movies. This fun family night will make for a lasting memory. Here are some ideas for an outdoor movie night from Premiere Outdoor Movies.
- Barbecue: Host a family barbecue! Either Dad can show off his grilling skills or you can show off yours while he relaxes. Prepare his favorite meats and veggies and spend the day with good food and company.
- Go-karting: Take Dad to a go-kart track for some high-speed competition. Loser has to buy ice cream — unless Dad loses, because it’s his special day.
- Rage room: For a unique and stress-relieving experience, visit a rage room, where you and Dad can safely let off your steam. You get to smash and break objects and yell to your heart’s content. Tickets can range from $25 up to $245, according to Oprah Daily.