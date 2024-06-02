A father sits with his daughter. Here are some ways to bring beloved memories to your Father’s Day.

Make Father’s Day special for the dads in your life by incorporating these ideas into the mix and making them tradition — something you and the family can treasure for years to come.

Traditions the kids can help out with

Breakfast in bed: Let the kids surprise Dad with breakfast in bed. They can help prepare simple dishes like pancakes, toast or fruit salad, and while you might have to help them get started and plate it up nicely, it will start Dad’s day off with the perfect bit of quality time and service.

Scavenger hunt: This will likely also take some adult input, but the kids can bring craft skills and a whole lot of enthusiasm! Organize a scavenger hunt with clues leading to small gifts or heartfelt notes. Here are clue ideas from Romper.

Put on a play or music show: Encourage the kids to put their performing skills or those music lessons to work by celebrating Dad.

Spa day: Treat Dad to a home spa day! Children can set up a relaxing atmosphere by picking soothing music for Dad and helping him put on a face mask or giving him a gentle massage. Here’s some ideas from Medium.

Homemade barbecue sauce: This is a cute and tasty gift for Dad, especially if he’s a grill-master. Following these instructions from Prekinders, the kids can mix up barbecue sauce and even personalize a bottle for him.

Unique traditions to make Father’s Day stand out