This Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. New research from the American Heart Association forecasts high rates of cardiovascular disease over the next 30 years.

Six in ten adults could suffer from cardiovascular disease by 2050. Diabetes, obesity, heart failure and stroke will also increase, according to projections in new American Heart Association presidential advisories.

Since 1950, “heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are multiple risk factors associated with heart disease, including obesity, high blood pressure, unhealthy diet and inadequate physical activity.

Why are rates of cardiovascular disease increasing?

Dr. Dhruv S. Kazi, presidential advisory writing group vice chair, commented on the increase in cardiovascular problems.

“The landscape of cardiovascular disease in the U.S. is seeing the arrival of a near-perfect storm,” Kazi said in a news release. “The last decade has seen a surge of cardiovascular risk factors such as uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, each of which raises the risks of developing heart disease and stroke. ... It is not surprising that an enormous increase in cardiovascular risk factors and diseases will produce a substantial economic burden.”

High blood pressure contributes to almost all varieties of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association. Over the next three decades, it is anticipated to spike from 51.2% to 61% of the population.

Some risk factors are also rising among young adults and children, with obesity rates expected to affect “a third of all children,” a 20% rise between 2020 and 2050.

According to CNN, “the American population is also becoming more diverse, and communities of color tend to have a disproportionate number of heart problems.” People who identify as Hispanic are expected to suffer from the largest increase in cardiovascular problems.

The chair of the writing committee, Dr. Karen E. Joynt Maddox, shared her insight in the American Heart Association news release. “We found larger increases in the prevalence of CVD and risk factors, and in the number of people with these conditions, among people from racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds,” she said. While demographic shifts will contribute to the increase in cardiovascular disease, “much of the inequity ... remains attributed to systemic racism, as well as socioeconomic factors and access to care.”

According to CNN, the costs associated with “cardiovascular problems — including direct health care costs and productivity losses — are expected to almost triple to more than $1.8 trillion by 2050.”

How can you prevent cardiovascular disease?

Here are ways to safeguard against cardiovascular disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.