The moment was picturesque — a crowd of cowboy hat-wearing spectators sang “God Bless the U.S.A.” while a couple of horse-riding wranglers monitored a bull running around the ring.
Then, the bull jumped over the fence, straight into the stands.
As the Deseret News previously reported, the bull — named “Party Bus” — took off across the rodeo grounds towards the concession stands, flinging one unsuspecting woman into the air as it ran.
The bull “was eventually secured by rodeo workers and placed into a pen,” per The New York Times. But two out of three injured people required a hospital visit. As of this morning, the injured individuals have reportedly returned home.
How to keep yourself safe at a rodeo
Incidents like these aren’t common, but they can happen. According to The New York Times, a bull jumped the fence at a rodeo in California in 2022, injuring those in its path before “being captured a half-mile from the arena.”
While rodeos are fun to watch from a distance, having a real-life bull chase after you can be a terrifying experience, particularly if you aren’t a trained, lasso-wielding cowboy. So, what should you do if a distressed, dust-kicking bull is coming your way?
Here are some things to remember:
- According to Medium, the first thing to do is avoid antagonizing the animal. If it is already upset, don’t try to run away from it, as it can easily outrun you. Instead, find cover or high ground it can’t get to.
- Keep children away from the bull. No explanation needed.
- If necessary, remove an article of clothing — like a shirt or a hat — and use it to distract the bull. According to Medium, “despite the colors bullfighters traditionally use, bulls do not naturally seek out the color red or any other similar colors — they react to and move towards movement above all else, not a specific ‘appearance.’”
- Remain still, and if the bull charges you, throw your article of clothing away from you. Hopefully, the bull will charge in a different direction. With its attention diverted, you’ll have a head start to run in a different direction. Don’t move too soon though, otherwise, it may immediately head back toward you,” says Medium.
- Above all else, remain calm. According to the University of Minnesota, “proper low-stress cattle handling can prevent many bull-related human injuries.” While you likely won’t be in a situation where you’ll need to handle cattle, having an escape route in mind before you go to a location with bulls — or any kind of big animal — will make a difference in your safety preparation.