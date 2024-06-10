Attendees watch the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer, Idaho, on Thursday Sept 3, 2020. Two people were hospitalized when a bull got loose at the Sisters Rodeo in Oregon.

The moment was picturesque — a crowd of cowboy hat-wearing spectators sang “God Bless the U.S.A.” while a couple of horse-riding wranglers monitored a bull running around the ring.

Then, the bull jumped over the fence, straight into the stands.

As the Deseret News previously reported, the bull — named “Party Bus” — took off across the rodeo grounds towards the concession stands, flinging one unsuspecting woman into the air as it ran.

The bull “was eventually secured by rodeo workers and placed into a pen,” per The New York Times. But two out of three injured people required a hospital visit. As of this morning, the injured individuals have reportedly returned home.

How to keep yourself safe at a rodeo

Incidents like these aren’t common, but they can happen. According to The New York Times, a bull jumped the fence at a rodeo in California in 2022, injuring those in its path before “being captured a half-mile from the arena.”

While rodeos are fun to watch from a distance, having a real-life bull chase after you can be a terrifying experience, particularly if you aren’t a trained, lasso-wielding cowboy. So, what should you do if a distressed, dust-kicking bull is coming your way?

Here are some things to remember: