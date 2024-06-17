Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Friday June 7, 2024.

Taylor Swift’s shows have been recognized as “ground shaking”, according to the British Geological Survey, whose monitoring stations in Edinburgh registered seismic activity during the superstar’s stay.

According to CNN, earthquake readings appeared nearly four miles away from Taylor Swift’s performances in Murrayfield Stadium.

On each of the three nights she performed — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — seismographic activity was recorded, particularly during Swift’s songs “...Ready for It?” “Cruel Summer” and “Champagne Problems.”

“Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concerts in Edinburgh have now been scientifically recognised as ‘ground shaking’,” per the British Geological Survey. The readings mainly came from the dancing fans, “reached its peak at 160 beats per minute (bpm) during ‘…Ready For It?’, where the crowd was transmitting approximately 80 kW of power (equivalent to around 10 to 16 car batteries).”

This isn’t the first time an artist’s performance has generated results in earthquake-detecting machines. According to The Guardian, fans of Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen have managed to create readings in the past.

This concert, however, broke records for the stadium. Scottish Rugby, which owns the stadium, said that the crowd of nearly 73,000 made Taylor Swift’s performance on Friday night “the highest-attended stadium concert in Scottish history.”

Swift reportedly announced the record to her fans after coming on stage, according to Scottish Rugby. “I’ve not got to be in Scotland for almost a decade now, the last time was almost ten years ago and I was wondering, what’s it going to be like, how are they going to be as a crowd?

She continued, “Well, you kind of answered me before I even got on stage because I had someone pull me aside and said, ‘we checked this twenty times and we swear it’s accurate, tonight’s concert is the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history.’

“Thank you, Edinburgh! That’s absolutely the wildest way to welcome a lass to your city.”

When are the next Eras Tour shows?

The Eras Tour, which began on March 17 of last year, will come to an end this December, with the singer’s last performance taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

Per her website, Taylor Swift’s performances will take her to several places over the few several months: